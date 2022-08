Shakira all smiles landing in Miami with sons Sasha and Milan after prosecutors called for star to serve eight-year prison sentence over €23,000,000 ‘tax fraud’

Colombian pop star Shakira could potentially spend up to eight years in prison if she is convicted in a fraud case brought against her by the Spanish government. Shakira, who is 45-years-old and recently divorced Barcelona defender Gerard Piqué, could face eight years in Spanish prison if she is found guilty after prosecutors on Friday said they will ask the court for a sentence of eight years and two months if the three-time Grammy Award winner is convicted of tax evasion.She rejected a plea deal from prosecutors earlier this week.Shakira, whose full name is Shakira Isabel Mebarak Ripoll, is charged with...

CELEBRITIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO