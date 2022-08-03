ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Johnny Depp’s lawyer Camille Vasquez and Mario Lopez goes out for dinner in Los Angeles

celebsbar.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on celebsbar.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TheDailyBeast

Anne Heche’s Family Responds After Actress’ Fiery Crash

Actress Anne Heche has been hospitalized after a fiery car crash in Los Angeles, according to multiple reports.Witnesses cited by TMZ late Friday said the Wag the Dog and Donnie Brasco star was seen crashing into the garage of an apartment building in her Mini Cooper, only to drive away as bystanders tried to come to her aid. She then reportedly plowed into a nearby home in Mar Vista a short time later, sparking a blaze that engulfed the vehicle and spread throughout the house.A representative for the actress confirmed that she was in stable condition but asked for privacy,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RadarOnline

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Son Joseph Served With $1 Million Lawsuit After 'Terminator' Star Gets Dragged In

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son Joseph will have to show up to court and answer allegations he caused a car accident that left one man with “great mental, physical and nervous pain,” Radar has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, a process server was hired to drive out to Bakersfield, Cali where Joseph’s mother Mildred lives.Mildred is Arnold’s former housekeeper who had an affair with the actor while he was married to Maria Shriver. The process server said they handed over the legal documents to a woman named Jackie. Mildred has an older daughter named Jackie.As RadarOnline.com previously reported, earlier...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
The Guardian

Frankie Thompson review – all the feline feels with a magnetic performer

The stage is set with a treadmill, yoga mat, step-up box and a big silver exercise ball for Frankie Thompson’s Catts. A suitable assortment for a richly physical show. As Thompson enters, there are hints of the feline: a T-shirt adorned with threads of wool, a hair-do reminiscent of little cat ears. A spotlight flashes into life, before disappearing and emerging elsewhere, and Thompson begins an amusing chase – a cat trying to find a sliver of sunlight?
PETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy