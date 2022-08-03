Tick-borne illnesses have increased 350% in rural America since 2007

Read on celebsbar.com
Woman shocked by cultural differences moving to Iowa from California
surprised woman smilingPhoto by Vinicius Wiesehofer (Unsplash) A woman moved from California to Iowa and was shocked by the cultural differences. The following video was posted by Katie Bishop on TikTok.
Narcity
Thousands Of People Moved To Florida Just Before COVID Hit & They Came From These 15 States
With its beaches and great weather all year round, the Sunshine State seems like a great place to move to. Despite being the least affordable state to live in now, Florida is at the top of the list of many Americans looking for a new place to call home. To...
MedicalXpress
Black life expectancy in the southern US is affected by the legacy of slavery
Black life expectancy is proportionally lower in southern U.S. counties where slavery was denser in 1860, finds a new study from The University of Texas at Austin. The same study has found that white life expectancy remains proportionally higher in those same counties. In "Slave Past, Modern Lives: An Analysis...
Most Obese States in the US
The obesity epidemic in the U.S. is a major health issue — it has been an issue for several decades and it doesn’t look like it’s on a path of getting better. Currently about a third of Americans are considered obese, a share that is projected to grow to almost half of adults by 2030, […]
deseret.com
Over 60% of home sellers in Boise, Idaho, slash asking prices, the most in the nation. Utah is close behind
Yet again, a city in the West has seen the nation’s largest share of home sellers cutting their asking prices. In May, it was Provo, Utah. In June? Boise, Idaho. That’s according to the latest data from Redfin, which shows nearly two-thirds — 61.5% — of homes for sale in Boise, Idaho, had a price drop in June. That’s the highest share of the 97 metro areas included in the national real estate brokerage’s analysis.
FOXBusiness
The best, worst states for health care in 2022: report
Depending on where they live, some Americans have better health care options than others. That’s according to a new report from WalletHub, which found the best and worst states for health care in 2022. For its report, WalletHub compared all 50 U.S. states and Washington, D.C., based on their...
This Is How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in North Dakota
There have been over 1 million deaths attributed to COVID-19 in the United States — and that number continues to grow every day. Adjusting for population, there have been a total of 309 COVID-19-related deaths for every 100,000 Americans nationwide. In North Dakota, deaths attributable to the coronavirus per capita are about as common than […]
Woman, 2 children found dead in New Hampshire home
NORTHFIELD, N.H. – Investigators are looking into the suspicious deaths of a woman and two children in New Hampshire.Attorney General John Formella said Wednesday the bodies were found at a home in Northfield. State and local police are investigating.The police presence on quiet Wethersfield Drive Wednesday spanned hours. SkyEye video shows New Hampshire cruisers and investigative units parked out front of a home. Inside, teams carefully collected evidence and photographed a scene. No additional details have been released.
Mask Mandates Return To Some School Districts Amid COVID Uptick
A majority of U.S. counties are experiencing medium or high community spread, the CDC says.
deseret.com
Is the solution to America’s immigration crisis hiding inside an Idaho dairy farm?
Bob Naerebout and his wife, Doris, married in 1972. They were college students. He was a 19-year-old studying dairy science. She was 21, studying to become a teacher. She is short, soft-spoken, even keeled, no-nonsense. Bob is the consummate host, looming over the table with his long legs, holding a good bottle of wine. And, when talking about immigrants and immigration, guaranteed to offer a good cry.
The Wealthiest Billionaire In Idaho And The Surrounding States
According to Forbes, there are 748 billionaires living in the United States. They can be found coast-to-coast, and border-to-border. Members of the three-comma club can be found in 42 of the 50 states, with only Alabama, Alaska, Delaware, New Hampshire, New Mexico, North Dakota, Vermont, and West Virginia. Notice any states missing from that list? That's right! Idaho has a billionaire resident.
Gun Sales Are Collapsing in Arkansas
Gun sales in America, as estimated by background checks, jumped at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and remained high until well into 2021. Several days and weeks in that period set all-time records. Total sales were 28,369,750 in 2019 and 39,659315 in 2020. These figures come from the FBI’s National Instant Criminal Background Check […]
Washington Examiner
Surprising list of America’s murder capitals
It’s not New York City , Chicago , or Los Angeles . But rather the U.S. city with the highest per capita murder rate is New Orleans , followed by Baltimore , Maryland, and Birmingham , Alabama, according to a new survey. Police records from cities with populations over...
Gas Prices Are Falling Nationwide, Except in These States
Analysts say that recent nationwide declines in gas prices come from lower demand at the pump and a drop in crude oil prices, The Wall Street Journal reports. According to data from AAA, the average...
Pennsylvania Still Has Not Recovered From Covid-19 Job Losses
The unemployment data in Pennsylvania has seen recent improvement. The Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) has released its preliminary employment situation report for June 2022.
The map that reveals the American dream is over? Salary needed to buy the median US home is now $76K - and the typical family cannot afford a house in 35 of country's 50 biggest cities
A family making the median national income can no longer afford the typical house in 35 of the country's 50 biggest cities, according to a new study. Based on home price data from the first quarter of the year, the salary needed to afford the median US home stood at almost $76,000 - roughly $8,500 more than the typical household actually makes, according to an analysis from Visual Capitalism.
16 States Sue Florida Over “Don’t Say Gay” Bill — Here’s Why
Florida’s controversial Parental Rights in Education Bill (otherwise known as the “Don’t Say Gay Or Trans Bill”) has prompted a lawsuit attempting to stop the law’s enforcement, which went into effect on July 1. Attorneys general (AGs) from 16 states are included in the suit, arguing that the state’s bill harms students and teachers and lacks educational merit.
States With the Highest Property Taxes
In some states, homes are cheap, property tax rates are less than half of 1% and the average property tax payment is just a few hundred bucks per year. In the most expensive states, however, rates...
BET
Airbnb Apologizes For Mississippi ‘Slave Cabin’ Listing After TikTok Video Goes Viral
Airbnb apologized after coming under fire over a viral TikTok video that showed a company listing for an “1830s slave cabin” where enslaved people who were forced to toil on a Mississippi plantation were housed. "Properties that formerly housed the enslaved have no place on Airbnb. We apologize...
thecentersquare.com
Report says unemployment claims in Louisiana had the sixth-largest drop nationally
(The Center Square) — New unemployment claims in Louisiana dropped significantly in late July despite raging inflation and a looming recession, according to a new analysis. The personal finance website WalletHub analyzed unemployment figures for the week of July 25 and found Louisiana posted the sixth biggest decrease in the U.S. with a 20.25% reduction over the week prior.
