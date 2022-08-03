Dion Green, Nan Whaley call on honoring lives lost with action

Read on dayton247now.com
3 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Dayton, Ohio: Get ready for First Friday, Art in the city Pre-pARTy !Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
Ohio State alum reflects on NASA career, honored to have the opportunityThe LanternTroy, OH
This Small Ohio Town Was Named One of the Coolest Places in the U.S.Travel MavenYellow Springs, OH
Anniversary of Ohio's Oregon District tragedy.Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
3 years later: "Celebrate the 9 lives" honors the victims of the Oregon District shooting
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- On Thursday, August 4, the Fudge Foundation hosted “Celebrate the 9 lives” in the Oregon District to remember the lives lost during the 2019 mass shooting. Many people crowded the streets showing their love and support for the lives lost three years ago. Jeremy...
Families, survivors remember lives lost on 3-year anniversary of Dayton mass shooting
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF)--Thursday marks 3 years since the Oregon District mass shooting which took the lives of 9 people and injured 17 in just 32 seconds, changing the fabric of Dayton and impacting 9 families forever. The community is gathering at the Oregon District from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m....
Vandalia closes facilities as precaution, Mayor releases statement
VANDALIA, Ohio (WKEF) -- Residents in Vandalia will see a continued increased police presence after four victims were found dead in two separate homes on Hardwicke Place in Butler Township on Friday. According to a social media post by the city of Vandalia, the recreation center and all outdoor activities,...
Bikers donate school supplies to children in Montgomery County's care
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- On Saturday, August 13, 200 bags filled with school materials will be given to children in care at Montgomery County Services by the Ohio State Coalition of Clubs (Ohio State COC),. For the first time since the pandemic began, families aided by the contribution will have...
Mass shooting in Over-the-Rhine injures at least 9 people
OVER-THE-RHINE, Ohio (WKRC) - At least nine people are injured after a mass shooting in Over-The-Rhine Sunday morning. Police were called to the scene on Main Street outside the bar, Mr. Pitiful's, around 1:30 a.m. to disperse a large disorderly crowd. While they were trying to clear the area, officers...
23-year-old indicted for murder at Triangle Park
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Daniel Burder Anderson, 23, of Dayton has been indicted for the murder of Daniel Thomas on July 28 at Triangle Park, according to Prosecuting Attorney Mat Heck, Jr. In the early morning hours of July 28, Dayton police were called about a person who was laying...
Fallen Heroes Memorial dog tag flag to be on display
PIQUA, Ohio (WKEF) - Veterans & Athletes United has create a memorial made up of 7040 dog tags that when put together create an image of the American flag. Titled the 'Fallen Heroes Memorial', the flag will be on display during Memorial Day weekend at the bottom of the Lincoln Memorial steps.
Dayton Metro Library introducing new 3D printer programs
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The Dayton Metro Library recently expanded their 3D printing capabilities, and several branches will be hosting new 3D printing programs to introduce patrons to the Prusa i3 MK3 printer. At the 3D Printer Discovery Time event, there will be demonstrations of the new Prusa printer. Library...
Funny Friday: Wendi and Luke Headlining at Dayton Funny Bone August 18th
Wendi Ferguson and Luke Capasso discuss how they started to work together and what their comedy styles are. They discuss their upcoming show at the Funny Bone on August 18th!
Coroner's office releases names of four people shot in Butler Township
BUTLER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKEF) -- Names of four people shot and killed in two separate homes on Hardwicke Place in Butler Township Friday have been identified. According to the Montgomery County Coroner's Office, the victims were identified as 82-year-old Clyde Knox and 78-year-old Eva Knox of Hardwicke Place, 41-year-old Sarah Anderson and a 15-year-old girl of Hardwicke Place were also identified from the shooting.
Woman pulled from Great Miami River; reports of second person in water unfounded
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- A woman was pulled from the Great Miami River on Thursday afternoon, near the Fifth Street bridge near I-75 in downtown Dayton. Montgomery County Regional Dispatch says the call came in at 2:20 p.m. on Thursday, with two people reportedly in the Great Miami River. The...
Video: Elderly woman robbed at Middletown store
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKRC) - Middletown Police hope a surveillance video leads to the arrest of the man who robbed an 84-year-old woman. The video was taken outside of the Big Lots on Roosevelt Boulevard on July 20. As the woman leaves the store, the thief's SUV can be seen pulling...
Montgomery County coroner identifies 14-year-old killed in Monday shooting
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The Montgomery County Coroner's Office has identified the person who was shot and killed Monday on Yale Avenue. Dr. Kent E. Harshbarger, Montgomery County coroner, identified 14-year-old Jairemiah Glenn as the person who died Aug. 1 after an incident at 635 Yale Ave., Dayton. Dayton Police...
What do you think the baby hippo should be named?
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Cincinnati Zoo's new addition is now more than 24 hours old. It's time to start thinking of a name. While zookeepers don't know the sex of the baby hippo yet, the zoo is taking name suggestions. The zoo said the baby spent most of its first...
Umbrella needed! Storms stick around this weekend
DAYTON, OH (WKEF) -- A front to our northwest continues to bring scattered showers and thunderstorm into the region which will continue through Friday as well. Scattered showers and a few storms remain possible for Friday with highs in the middle 80s. Overall, we can expect around an inch of rain through Friday with locally heavier amounts. We will monitor for localized flooding over the next 24 hours.
