Dion Green, Nan Whaley call on honoring lives lost with action

DAYTON, OH (WKEF) -- A front to our northwest continues to bring scattered showers and thunderstorm into the region which will continue through Friday as well. Scattered showers and a few storms remain possible for Friday with highs in the middle 80s. Overall, we can expect around an inch of rain through Friday with locally heavier amounts. We will monitor for localized flooding over the next 24 hours.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 2 DAYS AGO