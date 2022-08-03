ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami County, OH

Miami County commissioners break ground on new commerce center building

By Jeffery Schrock
dayton247now.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on dayton247now.com

Comments / 0

Related
miamivalleytoday.com

Groundbreaking ceremony held for Miami County Commerce Center

TROY – The Miami County Commissioners and other government officials hosted a groundbreaking ceremony for the new One Stop Center, officially named the Miami County Commerce Center, on Wednesday, Aug. 3. The Miami County Commerce Center will be located at the corner of Barnhart Road and State Route 55...
MIAMI COUNTY, OH
dayton247now.com

Vandalia closes facilities as precaution, Mayor releases statement

VANDALIA, Ohio (WKEF) -- Residents in Vandalia will see a continued increased police presence after four victims were found dead in two separate homes on Hardwicke Place in Butler Township on Friday. According to a social media post by the city of Vandalia, the recreation center and all outdoor activities,...
Lima News

Many Dayton-area jobs do not pay enough to afford rent, report shows

SPRINGFIELD — Rents are rising across the region and tens of thousands of local residents work in occupations that on average do not pay enough for them to afford modest rental units, according to a new report and a Dayton Daily News analysis. Wages have increased, but not as...
DAYTON, OH
Bellefontaine Examiner

County resident steps into new role with Ohio School Safety Center

A 1990 Indian Lake High School with many years of dedicated service to her community has been tapped by Governor Mike DeWine as the chief training officer overseeing the Ohio School Safety Center’s new Safety & Crisis Division, as announced this week during the Ohio School Safety Summit in Columbus.
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Miami County, OH
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Government
Miami County, OH
Government
City
Troy, OH
dayton247now.com

Wright State plans $1M college relocation and consolidation project

FAIRBORN, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) - One of the Dayton area's largest higher education institutions is planning a $1 million project to relocate and consolidate a pair of its colleges. Wright State University in Fairborn submitted a Request for Qualifications (RFQ) with the Ohio Facilities Construction Commission for design and...
DAYTON, OH
13abc.com

Neighborhood Nuisance: Follow-up at Raintree Village Mobile Home Park

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WTVG) - The last time 13abc visited Raintree Mobile Home Park in Washington Township, residents were complaining about abandoned trailers that were eyesores and attracting rodents. Well, unfortunately, much has not changed since that visit. One resident complained about three vacant trailers on Walnut Lane. Only one...
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Urban Construction#Ohio Bmv
WSYX ABC6

Last minute family getaway right in Butler County

There's still time to get away for a family road trip before school starts. Tracy Kocher the Vice President of Marketing and Communication at Travel Butler County. Really cool new pinball arcade and bar in downtown Hamilton, OH. Open seasonally. Old fashioned car hop drive-in Specialty is hot dogs and...
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
peakofohio.com

City issues a boil water advisory

The depressurization of a water line in Bellefontaine has prompted the city’s water department to issue a boil advisory for certain residents. The advisory includes the homes in the 300 and 400 blocks of Washington Avenue. Locations affected are:. 333, 336, 340, 345, 400, 404, 408, 409, 412, 415,...
BELLEFONTAINE, OH
dayton.com

Week-long ReviveSpringfield prayer event offers comfort to locals

Springfield and Clark County are in the midst of a weeklong prayer event that will see more than 2 dozen local churches unite to comfort and help residents deal with the negative effects and challenges of the last two-plus years. ReviveSpringfield is an event happening daily through Friday, Aug. 12...
CLARK COUNTY, OH
WHIO Dayton

Funeral services set for two victims in Butler Township Shooting

VANDALIA — Funeral arrangements have been announced for two of the victims, Clyde and Sally Knox, in Friday’s shooting in Butler Township. >>Police: Primary suspect in Butler Twp. quadruple shooting taken into custody in Kansas. The family will receive friends Tuesday morning at 9 a.m. at Vandalia United...

Comments / 0

Community Policy