ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
On Milwaukee

Dino's has closed in Riverwest

Dino's Riverwest has once again closed its doors. The bar and restaurant, which reopened under new ownership last December at 808 E. Chambers St. in Riverwest, announced the closing on August 2, 2022. Their Facebook message read: "As of today, Dino's will be closing it's doors permanently. We thank you...
spectrumnews1.com

German band helps West Allis restaurant during pandemic

WEST ALLIS, Wis. — When you walk into Kegel’s Inn, you’re instantly transported to the 20th century. The German restaurant has been in West Allis for nearly 100 years. Julian Kegel is a fourth generation owner. His grandfather started Kegel’s Inn in 1924. “It was originally...
WEST ALLIS, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Food & Drinks
Milwaukee, WI
Food & Drinks
Local
Wisconsin Lifestyle
Milwaukee, WI
Lifestyle
City
Milwaukee, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Shopping and listening to music in West Bend

The weather was perfect for day two of West Bend's Maxwell Street Days. With the rain all day on Wednesday, the business community decided to hold the event one more day. What a great time to bring the community businesses together. Also on Thursday, two bands played for Music On Main. The opening band was The Moon Mobile, a band made up of 4th through 8th graders in the local area. Following these talented young rockers was Left on Sunset.
WEST BEND, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Brookfield Marty’s Pizza to reopen

BROOKFIELD — Heartbroken pizza lovers, dry your tears. Marty’s Pizza in Brookfield, 16630 W. Bluemound Rd., announced plans to reopen on Tuesday, Aug. 16, starting with carry outs and lunchtime deliveries. “We will be open Tuesdays through Fridays from 10:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. while we train some new staff....
BROOKFIELD, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Animal auctions a highlight of the fair – West of the I

Note: The Kenosha County Fair is a westofthei.com sponsor. — DH For many a youngster, the culmination of a year’s effort will be at the small and large animal auctions at the Kenosha County Fair. The large animal sale starts at 1 pm, Saturday, Aug. 20. The small...
KENOSHA COUNTY, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gordon Ramsay
milwaukeemag.com

Your Guide Music at the Wisconsin State Fair

We asked around to find out, which shows are must-sees at this year’s State Fair. THE WISCONSIN STATE FAIR is about more than food on a stick and cream puffs. It also has a lot to offer in terms of music. “We have retro, we have throwback, we have classics, we have pop, we have a little bit of everything,” State Fair spokesperson Tess A. Kerksen says. Here are her top picks this year, all at the free Bank Five Nine Amphitheater.
WISCONSIN STATE
milwaukeerecord.com

We ate all 8 of Wisconsin State Fair’s 2022 Sporkies finalists

Three words: Wisconsin State Fair. Starting yesterday and running through August 14, the annual celebration of all things Wisconsin is offering up oodles of entertainment, a variety of animals, stands to buy novelty T-shirts, rides for folks of all ages, and much more. Oh, and there’s food! Yes, a dizzying and/or worrying cornucopia of bizarre foods is once again available for purchase, satisfying even the most exotic on-a-stick taste buds.
WISCONSIN STATE
Q985

5 Wisconsin Boat Tours That Give You Great Views of Fall Colors

It may be only August, but I am so ready to say goodbye to summer and usher in fall with a big welcoming kiss. (I'm sorry summer lovers, but it's the truth!) I will admit the summer of 2022 hasn't treated us too badly, we only really had a handful of days where the heat and humidity were unbearable, but I am now finding myself gazing longingly at all the hoodies in my closet and can't wait to wrap myself in their coziness again. (Do I have you ready for fall yet now?)
LAKE GENEVA, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cooking#Food Drink#Egg And Flour Pasta Bar
Greater Milwaukee Today

Maxwell Street Days in downtown West Bend

West Bend held the annual Maxwell Street Day downtown on Main Street on Wednesday, Aug. 3. Many stores like Ann D's Boutique, Crane & Arrow, Savoring Thyme and others opened earlier and stayed open longer on Wednesday. Even the rainy and stormy weather didn't keep everyone away. As a business...
WEST BEND, WI
WISN

Pick 'n Save store in Brookfield to close

BROOKFIELD, Wis. — Pick 'n Save is closing one of its Brookfield stores. The location at Ruby Isle will be closed by Sept. 3, the ownership group confirmed to WISN 12 News. Pick 'n Save said the store's 78 employees were told last week about the closure and that they will be offered jobs at other Pick 'n Save/Metro Market stores.
BROOKFIELD, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
dailybadgerbulletin.com

County Fair children’s parade steps off on Friday of fair week – West of the I

Note: The Kenosha County Fair is a westofthei.com sponsor. — DH The children’s parade at the Kenosha County Fair is a highlight of the Friday of the fair week. Participants 14 years old and younger can depict characters in 26 categories. There are animals, sports, TV and entertainment, hobbies, cartoons, groups and more. The parade is open to children 14 and under and has prizes in each category. Registration begins at 9:30 am and all entries must be registered by 10:15 am The parade begins at 10:30 am sharp. Registration takes place in the area just outside of the fair office on the southeast corner of the fairgrounds. Admission to the fair is free for children in costume until 10:30 am.
WILMOT, WI
milwaukeemag.com

10 Things to Do in Milwaukee This Weekend: Aug. 5-7

Artists, Waterparks, Neck Deep, Mayday Parade, State Champs, Hot Mulligan, The Summer Set, Hot Milk and LØLØ will be performing at the all-day, all-night event at The Rave. The Eagles Craft Beer Garden will open at 1:30 p.m. where participants can get drinks, buy merch, see the band tents and more.
MILWAUKEE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy