Check out “Racine’s corner of Greece,” the new family-run downtown restaurant Kouzena 220 | Local News
RACINE — As a Journal Times photographer was leaving Kouzena 220 for the first time Thursday afternoon — with two to-go gyros and sides of Greek potato salad or coleslaw in hand — a customer at the bar made sure to call out “This food is so good.”
Glorioso's Appetito and Sage Harvest to become combined culinary center
Glorioso's Appetito and Sage Harvest will combine to bring a new culinary cooking experience to the Greater Milwaukee area.
On Milwaukee
Dino's has closed in Riverwest
Dino's Riverwest has once again closed its doors. The bar and restaurant, which reopened under new ownership last December at 808 E. Chambers St. in Riverwest, announced the closing on August 2, 2022. Their Facebook message read: "As of today, Dino's will be closing it's doors permanently. We thank you...
spectrumnews1.com
German band helps West Allis restaurant during pandemic
WEST ALLIS, Wis. — When you walk into Kegel’s Inn, you’re instantly transported to the 20th century. The German restaurant has been in West Allis for nearly 100 years. Julian Kegel is a fourth generation owner. His grandfather started Kegel’s Inn in 1924. “It was originally...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Shopping and listening to music in West Bend
The weather was perfect for day two of West Bend's Maxwell Street Days. With the rain all day on Wednesday, the business community decided to hold the event one more day. What a great time to bring the community businesses together. Also on Thursday, two bands played for Music On Main. The opening band was The Moon Mobile, a band made up of 4th through 8th graders in the local area. Following these talented young rockers was Left on Sunset.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Brookfield Marty’s Pizza to reopen
BROOKFIELD — Heartbroken pizza lovers, dry your tears. Marty’s Pizza in Brookfield, 16630 W. Bluemound Rd., announced plans to reopen on Tuesday, Aug. 16, starting with carry outs and lunchtime deliveries. “We will be open Tuesdays through Fridays from 10:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. while we train some new staff....
Five Italian restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the state
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're in the mood for Italian food in the state of Wisconsin, you might want to stop by one of the following restaurants.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Animal auctions a highlight of the fair – West of the I
Note: The Kenosha County Fair is a westofthei.com sponsor. — DH For many a youngster, the culmination of a year’s effort will be at the small and large animal auctions at the Kenosha County Fair. The large animal sale starts at 1 pm, Saturday, Aug. 20. The small...
Hot temps don't bother Wisconsinites as triathlon, state fair draw thousands
The weather had the more than 1,500 medical staff, volunteers, and safety officials for the triathlon on high alert.
milwaukeemag.com
Your Guide Music at the Wisconsin State Fair
We asked around to find out, which shows are must-sees at this year’s State Fair. THE WISCONSIN STATE FAIR is about more than food on a stick and cream puffs. It also has a lot to offer in terms of music. “We have retro, we have throwback, we have classics, we have pop, we have a little bit of everything,” State Fair spokesperson Tess A. Kerksen says. Here are her top picks this year, all at the free Bank Five Nine Amphitheater.
milwaukeerecord.com
We ate all 8 of Wisconsin State Fair’s 2022 Sporkies finalists
Three words: Wisconsin State Fair. Starting yesterday and running through August 14, the annual celebration of all things Wisconsin is offering up oodles of entertainment, a variety of animals, stands to buy novelty T-shirts, rides for folks of all ages, and much more. Oh, and there’s food! Yes, a dizzying and/or worrying cornucopia of bizarre foods is once again available for purchase, satisfying even the most exotic on-a-stick taste buds.
5 Wisconsin Boat Tours That Give You Great Views of Fall Colors
It may be only August, but I am so ready to say goodbye to summer and usher in fall with a big welcoming kiss. (I'm sorry summer lovers, but it's the truth!) I will admit the summer of 2022 hasn't treated us too badly, we only really had a handful of days where the heat and humidity were unbearable, but I am now finding myself gazing longingly at all the hoodies in my closet and can't wait to wrap myself in their coziness again. (Do I have you ready for fall yet now?)
African American Chamber of Commerce of WI appoints new president, CEO
The African American Chamber of Commerce of Wisconsin appointed Nikki Purvis as the new president and CEO. Purvis most recently served as the chief equity officer for the City of Milwaukee.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Maxwell Street Days in downtown West Bend
West Bend held the annual Maxwell Street Day downtown on Main Street on Wednesday, Aug. 3. Many stores like Ann D's Boutique, Crane & Arrow, Savoring Thyme and others opened earlier and stayed open longer on Wednesday. Even the rainy and stormy weather didn't keep everyone away. As a business...
Second baby giraffe born at Milwaukee County Zoo
A Facebook post from the zoo says a second baby giraffe was born on Thursday to Ziggy and Baha. The calf, whose gender was not announced, was born at 12:20 p.m. and standing by 1:05 p.m.
WISN
Pick 'n Save store in Brookfield to close
BROOKFIELD, Wis. — Pick 'n Save is closing one of its Brookfield stores. The location at Ruby Isle will be closed by Sept. 3, the ownership group confirmed to WISN 12 News. Pick 'n Save said the store's 78 employees were told last week about the closure and that they will be offered jobs at other Pick 'n Save/Metro Market stores.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
County Fair children’s parade steps off on Friday of fair week – West of the I
Note: The Kenosha County Fair is a westofthei.com sponsor. — DH The children’s parade at the Kenosha County Fair is a highlight of the Friday of the fair week. Participants 14 years old and younger can depict characters in 26 categories. There are animals, sports, TV and entertainment, hobbies, cartoons, groups and more. The parade is open to children 14 and under and has prizes in each category. Registration begins at 9:30 am and all entries must be registered by 10:15 am The parade begins at 10:30 am sharp. Registration takes place in the area just outside of the fair office on the southeast corner of the fairgrounds. Admission to the fair is free for children in costume until 10:30 am.
milwaukeemag.com
10 Things to Do in Milwaukee This Weekend: Aug. 5-7
Artists, Waterparks, Neck Deep, Mayday Parade, State Champs, Hot Mulligan, The Summer Set, Hot Milk and LØLØ will be performing at the all-day, all-night event at The Rave. The Eagles Craft Beer Garden will open at 1:30 p.m. where participants can get drinks, buy merch, see the band tents and more.
Puerto Rican Family Festival 2022 returns in Milwaukee
On Sunday, about 20,000 people are expected to attend the Puerto Rican Family Festival at Jackson Park.
Wisconsin Just Might Have The Smallest Amusement Park You’ve Ever Seen
A trip to Great America in Gurnee is usually a good time, but sometimes you want to slow it up and scale it down once in awhile. Sometimes you don't want to wait in line for an hour to get on a ride, or have to worry about if you'll be able to afford dinner the week after you take your family to Great America.
