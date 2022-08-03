Boise State Roster Countdown 2022: Day 31, Zion Washington

Cody Johnson is coming to Boise this October and he is bringing some amazing performers with him. Tickets are on sale now and you definitely want to go. Cody Johnson will be headlining at the ExtraMile Arena on Thursday, October 27th. If Cody Johnson wasn't enough, country star Randy Houser will be joining him and the opener will be The Steel Woods. That is going to be a packed night.

