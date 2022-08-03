Boise State Roster Countdown 2022: Day 31, Zion Washington

Read on www.obnug.com
Idaho mother sentenced to 18 years for murder of her infantLavinia ThompsonAda County, ID
Idaho restaurant with best sandwich in the state just opened another new locationKristen WaltersIdaho State
Opinion: 10 Cities in the United States Where the Housing Market Is Cooling DownDaniella CressmanSan Francisco, CA
obnug.com
Boise State Roster Countdown 2022: Day 28, Casey Kline
People, we are 4 weeks away from football. That’s less than a month, excepting non-leap Februaries. While you all do some quick math or poem recitation to recall how long months are, here’s today’s subject — TE Casey Kline. #28, Casey Kline, RS Junior, Tight End.
Boise State Sports Complexes Get $300M in Upgrades
Boise State’s sports complexes are getting multimillion-dollar upgrades. The Athletics Master Village — the main football complex — is slated to receive $300 million in refurbishments. The stadium itself will receive a new weight room, dining hall, and new “premium” seating. There will also be...
worldairlinenews.com
Spirit Airlines arrives in Boise, Idaho
Spirit Airlines on August 5 launched its first Idaho service at Boise Airport (BOI). The daily, nonstop route connects Las Vegas’ entertainment and attractions to Boise’s vibrant, tree-lined city and its surrounding outdoor recreation opportunities. Las Vegas is one of Spirit’s largest airport operations with about 70 flights...
kidnewsradio.com
31st Annual Idaho Bighorn Sheep lottery tag drawn
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Wild Sheep Foundation held the 31st Annual Bighorn sheep lottery tag drawing on July 29, and Paul Donaldson out of Montana is the lucky recipient of a bighorn lottery tag valid in any open controlled bighorn hunt unit in Idaho. Two alternates...
California Meets Idaho In This Chic Estate In Boise’s Most Coveted Community
Californians have been moving to Idaho in masses since the Pandemic broke out in 2020. They come to escape high taxes, and find a home somewhere with wide open spaces and few regulations. Now, a perfect home for a transplant from California has popped up on the market in Boise....
15 Signs That Boise Could Be In for a Harsh, Unforgiving Winter
When discussing reasons you feel grateful that you live in Boise, the fact that we experience all “four” seasons is probably a recurring theme. It’s true. We experience spring, summer, fall and winter, but any real Idahoan knows that we actually have 12 seasons. Normal folks would...
Some Serious Country Artists Are Coming Together For One Show In Boise
Cody Johnson is coming to Boise this October and he is bringing some amazing performers with him. Tickets are on sale now and you definitely want to go. Cody Johnson will be headlining at the ExtraMile Arena on Thursday, October 27th. If Cody Johnson wasn't enough, country star Randy Houser will be joining him and the opener will be The Steel Woods. That is going to be a packed night.
Historian Claims Lost Gold Lies Near Old South Idaho Wagon Trails
For those that know a little bit about Idaho's gold rush history, there were stagecoach trails throughout southern Idaho that were used to transport gold and cash back and forth. From Pocatello to Boise, there is said to be lost loot stashed by bandits near some of these known trails that still hasn't been recovered.
Why You’re Going To Save A Lot Of Money In August In Idaho
We all have been going through it lately, and our wallets are feeling the pain, too. We've been seeing higher gas prices than we can ever remember paying, inflation, and a ridiculous housing market pricing us all out of our homes. However, there are now signs that things are changing...
Idaho Has Scary Sharks And One Of Them Is Ugly!
You may have watched Shark Week on Discovery last week and felt a little deprived. In a landlocked state, seeing the ocean on your television makes you feel like you need a vacation. Maybe to see some of these incredible creatures in their natural habitat. This year's Shark Week featured documentaries like "Island of Walking Sharks," "Pig vs. Shark," "Mega Predators of Oz," and even "Great White Serial Killer: Fatal Christmas."
digg.com
The Typical Income Of A Boise Homebuyer Is 24% Higher Than Before The Pandemic
Homebuyer incomes soared in pandemic boomtowns like Boise, Austin and parts of Florida, largely due to remote workers moving in from pricey job centers. Housing markets in many of those places are now slowing down. Cut Through The Chaos With Digg Edition. We’ve curated the best of the Internet so...
The Old Idaho Penitentiary is Hosting an Experience Like No Other
The Old Idaho Penitentiary is a historic landmark in downtown Boise that is unlike any other. For 101 years, it was a prison that incarcerated thousands of inmates, and around 130 of them died during that time for some cause or another. It is said to be one of the...
KTVB
Seven grass fires start in Boise area overnight
After a wet spring, grass that grew in the foothills and rangeland is dried out. The causes of the fires that broke out early Aug. 5, 2022, have not been determined.
10 Well Known Boise Restaurants Famous for a Single Menu Item
If you’re a foodie, Boise is a pretty tasty place to live. Earlier this year, Food & Wine confirmed something that all of us who live here already knew…Boise is one of America’s Next Great Food Cities. We know the trendy thing to do when talking growth...
Why does this guy still have an Idaho medical license?
Garden City pathologist Ryan Cole burst onto the national scene as a leading COVID-19 vaccination denier and purveyor of unproven cures in July of 2021. Speaking at a meeting of America’s Frontline Doctors, a group of COVID-19 anti-vaccination activists, Cole falsely described the life-saving vaccines as “fake,” a “clot shot” and “needle rape.” He falsely […] The post Why does this guy still have an Idaho medical license? appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Did You Know This is the Drunkest City in the State of Idaho?
Summer nights in Idaho often include enjoying cocktails on a swanky patio, beers on the boat or a happy hour glass of wine with the girls after work. Everything is ok in moderation, but which Idaho city takes things a little too far?. A few months back, we were able...
Everything You Need to Know About Idaho’s Strange Concrete Arrows
When you’re traveling, you love grabbing a window seat on the plane so that you can enjoy the views below. Chances are that if you do that enough, you’ll see one of these mysterious concrete arrows. There are dozens of them seemingly scattered around the United States, including in Idaho.
Top 10 Highest Rated & Reviewed Seafood Restaurants in the Boise Area
Did you know Boise is home to some of the best Seafood restaurants?. Stacker recently compiled a list using data from Tripadvisor to show us all of the highest rated seafood restaurants in Boise, and I wanted to use that to create a Top 10 list for y’all — enjoy!
Idaho County Deputy Camron Killmar Among Six Idahoans to Receive Idaho Medal of Honor Later this Month
BOISE - During a ceremony scheduled to be held later this month in Boise, six Idahoans will be awarded the Idaho Medal of Honor. The recipients are all law enforcement officers selected for performing with exceptional courage and bravery while protecting the public. Deputy Camron Killmar with the Idaho County Sheriff's Office will be among the six recipients.
idaho.gov
F&G staff relocate moose from Eagle neighborhood
On Thursday, August 4, Southwest Region wildlife and enforcement staff successfully relocated a young adult bull moose from a neighborhood on N. Cobblestone Lane in Eagle, near W. State Street. Staff moved the moose to a more suitable area near Smiths Ferry. Fish and Game first received reports of the...
