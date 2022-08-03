ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

Boise State Roster Countdown 2022: Day 31, Zion Washington

By Michael G Johnson
obnug.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.obnug.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
obnug.com

Boise State Roster Countdown 2022: Day 28, Casey Kline

People, we are 4 weeks away from football. That’s less than a month, excepting non-leap Februaries. While you all do some quick math or poem recitation to recall how long months are, here’s today’s subject — TE Casey Kline. #28, Casey Kline, RS Junior, Tight End.
BOISE, ID
Front Office Sports

Boise State Sports Complexes Get $300M in Upgrades

Boise State’s sports complexes are getting multimillion-dollar upgrades. The Athletics Master Village — the main football complex — is slated to receive $300 million in refurbishments. The stadium itself will receive a new weight room, dining hall, and new “premium” seating. There will also be...
BOISE, ID
worldairlinenews.com

Spirit Airlines arrives in Boise, Idaho

Spirit Airlines on August 5 launched its first Idaho service at Boise Airport (BOI). The daily, nonstop route connects Las Vegas’ entertainment and attractions to Boise’s vibrant, tree-lined city and its surrounding outdoor recreation opportunities. Las Vegas is one of Spirit’s largest airport operations with about 70 flights...
BOISE, ID
kidnewsradio.com

31st Annual Idaho Bighorn Sheep lottery tag drawn

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Wild Sheep Foundation held the 31st Annual Bighorn sheep lottery tag drawing on July 29, and Paul Donaldson out of Montana is the lucky recipient of a bighorn lottery tag valid in any open controlled bighorn hunt unit in Idaho. Two alternates...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Idaho Football
State
Washington State
State
Texas State
Boise, ID
College Sports
Local
Idaho College Sports
Boise, ID
Sports
Boise, ID
Football
City
Boise, ID
Local
Idaho Sports
KOOL 96.5

Some Serious Country Artists Are Coming Together For One Show In Boise

Cody Johnson is coming to Boise this October and he is bringing some amazing performers with him. Tickets are on sale now and you definitely want to go. Cody Johnson will be headlining at the ExtraMile Arena on Thursday, October 27th. If Cody Johnson wasn't enough, country star Randy Houser will be joining him and the opener will be The Steel Woods. That is going to be a packed night.
BOISE, ID
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mekhi Phifer
103.5 KISSFM

Idaho Has Scary Sharks And One Of Them Is Ugly!

You may have watched Shark Week on Discovery last week and felt a little deprived. In a landlocked state, seeing the ocean on your television makes you feel like you need a vacation. Maybe to see some of these incredible creatures in their natural habitat. This year's Shark Week featured documentaries like "Island of Walking Sharks," "Pig vs. Shark," "Mega Predators of Oz," and even "Great White Serial Killer: Fatal Christmas."
IDAHO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boise State#Broncos#Countdown#Bradford#American Football#College Football#Espn#Air Force#Georgia Tech
Idaho Capital Sun

Why does this guy still have an Idaho medical license?

Garden City pathologist Ryan Cole burst onto the national scene as a leading COVID-19 vaccination denier and purveyor of unproven cures in July of 2021. Speaking at a meeting of America’s Frontline Doctors, a group of COVID-19 anti-vaccination activists, Cole falsely described the life-saving vaccines as “fake,” a “clot shot” and “needle rape.” He falsely […] The post Why does this guy still have an Idaho medical license? appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Army
Big Country News

Idaho County Deputy Camron Killmar Among Six Idahoans to Receive Idaho Medal of Honor Later this Month

BOISE - During a ceremony scheduled to be held later this month in Boise, six Idahoans will be awarded the Idaho Medal of Honor. The recipients are all law enforcement officers selected for performing with exceptional courage and bravery while protecting the public. Deputy Camron Killmar with the Idaho County Sheriff's Office will be among the six recipients.
IDAHO COUNTY, ID
idaho.gov

F&G staff relocate moose from Eagle neighborhood

On Thursday, August 4, Southwest Region wildlife and enforcement staff successfully relocated a young adult bull moose from a neighborhood on N. Cobblestone Lane in Eagle, near W. State Street. Staff moved the moose to a more suitable area near Smiths Ferry. Fish and Game first received reports of the...
EAGLE, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy