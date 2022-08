On Tuesday, August 2, 2022, Katha Elizabeth Parks of Clinton, TN passed away at the age of 73. Katha accepted the Lord as her Savior on April 22, 2012. She loved the Lord and she loved her family. She is preceded in death by her mother, Cleta Reynolds, and her father, James Perry, three sisters, and two brothers.

