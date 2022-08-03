Mustangs slam three home runs in 5-2 victory over Glacier

Read on www.kulr8.com
Royals fall in final frame to Idaho Falls at NW Regional
GILLETTE- The Idaho Falls Bandits scored the winning run in the bottom of the seventh to defeat the Billings Royals 4-3 and advance to the Northwest Regional championship series. A RBI double from Owen Doucette in the top of the seventh plated two runs for the Royals, tying the game...
Abraham Mow's 3-run homer boosts Billings Mustangs to victory
BILLINGS — Abraham Mow hit a three-run homer in the seventh inning Friday night to put the Billings Mustangs ahead for keeps en route to a 10-7 victory over the Glacier Range Riders in Pioneer League baseball at Dehler Park. The Mustangs (33-29) trailed the Range Riders (22-41) early...
Billings Royals win again, taking down Medford 5-3 at NW Regional
GILLETTE, Wyo. - A big sixth inning propelled the Billings Royals to a 5-3 win over Medford, Oregon in the second round of the Northwest Regional Tournament on Thursday night. Down 3-2 entering the bottom of the sixth, the Mustangs plated one run, then had the bases loaded for Owen Doucette with one out. Doucette lifted one to the outfield, allowing Davis Chakos to tag up and take the Royals' first lead of the game.
On the bump: Early career choices panning out for Billings ace Brock Blatter
BILLINGS- Brock Blatter may be the best athlete in Billings that you don't know about. The pitcher from Billings Central was recently drafted by the Chicago Cubs, and in a couple weeks will head south to begin his collegiate career at the University of Alabama. When Brock Blatter was drafted...
Field captures of grizzly bears starting soon in Yellowstone Nat’l Park
YELLOWSTONE NAT’L PARK - Pre-bating and scientific capture operations are starting up again within Yellowstone National Park. Starting Aug. 9, biologists with the Interagency Grizzly Bear Study Team (IGBST) will begin field captures, a release from the park said. Work will go through Oct. 28 and areas surrounding bear...
Flooding severely changed Southern Montana rivers
Aside from the new channels in the river, there's also a long list of debris to keep an eye out for. And it's not just downed trees and boulders.
Bear break ins continue in Red Lodge
The infamous bear burglar in Red Lodge has struck again this time breaking into the vehicle of Gary and Peggy Toombs.
FWP bear specialists trying to capture bear near Columbia Falls
COLUMBIA FALLS, Mont. - Bear specialists with Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) are trying to capture a bear that is getting into unsecured residential garbage along the east side of Columbia Falls. The bear is an adult female grizzly that has been frequenting residential areas. FWP says trapping is...
Looking for a Party? Head Out to One of Montana’s 10 Drunkest Cities
In a list of the 10 drunkest cities in America, the top four cities are Green Bay, Eau Claire, Appleton, and Madison, all in Wisconsin. I thought it was interesting, however, number seven on that list is a Montana city. I needed to dig deeper and figure out which cities are the drunkest. I found a list from Road Snacks, and they ranked Montana's drunkest cities based on bars and pubs per capita, drunk tweets, and even divorce rate. Here are the results.
Flathead Rivers Alliance seeks volunteers for cleanup
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Flathead Rivers Alliance is seeking volunteers for the 2022 Flathead Waters Cleanup to pick up trash and celebrate the region's waterways. The one-day cleanup event is an annual cooperative effort between the Flathead Rivers Alliance and agency partners. Volunteers will hike along the shoreline, float...
Check Out The Best Amusement Park in Montana!
We might not have the best weather year-round, but we pack plenty of outdoor fun into the warmer months. Amusement parks are a great place to have fun with go-karts, mini golf, waterslides, and more. Unfortunately, Montana is limited to roughly five months of decent weather during which amusement parks can operate, so we don't have a very wide variety of parks. This only makes my question all the more important: which Montana amusement park is the best?
Bear spends night in Red Lodge couple's car
After eight straight hours in a car, any of us may get a little cranky. So it was no surprise that the bear was more than eager to get out of Mike and Maria Pilati's vehicle.
Q2 Billings Area Weather: Longer sleeves and pant legs for Saturday
Cooler air digging in from the north teams up with moisture streaming in from the south for a cooler and wetter day on Saturday. Then the heat returns quickly.
Billings barber turns haircuts into art, mentors new barbers entering trade
406 Elite Barber has growing reputation for fresh haircuts with a unique twist. As the shop celebrates its second year in business, co-owner Marlon Joe reflects on the journey that got him here.
Motorcyclist killed after hitting tree on Overland Ave. in Billings
BILLINGS, Mont. - Part of Overland Ave. in Billings was closed after a motorcyclist was killed in a crash Friday. Billings police reported Overland Ave. was closed from Peach Tree Rd. to Creekside Rd. at the time. They were reopened just before 6:00 pm. The motorcyclist reportedly lost control and...
Further detail emerges on local climbers who died in Glacier National Park
More details regarding the deaths of two mountain climbers in Glacier National Park have become available. Glacier County coroner Cpl. Jason Sullivan confirmed that Brian Kennedy of Columbia Falls and Jack Beard of Kalispell were roped together when the accident occurred. Both men were 67. Both men were also wearing...
Another Reason the Montana VA is Kicking Volunteers to the Curb
They have one driver...and he's 90 years old. Here's a crazy update to a story we first told you about last week where the VA is kicking volunteer veteran drivers to the curb over a vaccine mandate. After we shared the news on the radio from veterans in Sanders County,...
Firefighters, Aided by 600,000 Gallons of Water Air Drops, Slow the Elmo Fire
Despite red flag warning conditions on Thursday, the human-caused Elmo fire grew just 566 acres by Friday and is estimated to be 21,182 acres in size and 15% contained. By 8:30 p.m. Thursday firefighters had been able to hold the fire south of Lake Mary Ronan with the assistance of scooper planes that dropped an estimated 600,000 gallons of water over the fire to slow its progression forward as it backed downhill toward the lake. The slowed progress of the fire also gave firefighters more time to work on mitigating and preparing structures, and improving lines in the area.
Montana National Guard unit returns to Billings after Kuwait deployment
A very special homecoming at Billings Logan International Airport, with Montana National Guard soldiers returning after nearly a year long deployment.
Flathead Beacon shares Elmo fire photos
The Flathead Beacon recently posted some pretty crazy pictures of the Elmo fire near Flathead Lake. Check the photos by photojournalist, Hunter D’Antuono out here:
