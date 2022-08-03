ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings, MT

Mustangs slam three home runs in 5-2 victory over Glacier

By Spencer Martin
KULR8
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.kulr8.com

Comments / 0

Related
KULR8

Royals fall in final frame to Idaho Falls at NW Regional

GILLETTE- The Idaho Falls Bandits scored the winning run in the bottom of the seventh to defeat the Billings Royals 4-3 and advance to the Northwest Regional championship series. A RBI double from Owen Doucette in the top of the seventh plated two runs for the Royals, tying the game...
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

Abraham Mow's 3-run homer boosts Billings Mustangs to victory

BILLINGS — Abraham Mow hit a three-run homer in the seventh inning Friday night to put the Billings Mustangs ahead for keeps en route to a 10-7 victory over the Glacier Range Riders in Pioneer League baseball at Dehler Park. The Mustangs (33-29) trailed the Range Riders (22-41) early...
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

Billings Royals win again, taking down Medford 5-3 at NW Regional

GILLETTE, Wyo. - A big sixth inning propelled the Billings Royals to a 5-3 win over Medford, Oregon in the second round of the Northwest Regional Tournament on Thursday night. Down 3-2 entering the bottom of the sixth, the Mustangs plated one run, then had the bases loaded for Owen Doucette with one out. Doucette lifted one to the outfield, allowing Davis Chakos to tag up and take the Royals' first lead of the game.
BILLINGS, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Montana Sports
City
Kalispell, MT
Billings, MT
Sports
Kalispell, MT
Sports
City
Billings, MT
montanarightnow.com

FWP bear specialists trying to capture bear near Columbia Falls

COLUMBIA FALLS, Mont. - Bear specialists with Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) are trying to capture a bear that is getting into unsecured residential garbage along the east side of Columbia Falls. The bear is an adult female grizzly that has been frequenting residential areas. FWP says trapping is...
COLUMBIA FALLS, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Billings Mustangs
97.1 KISS FM

Looking for a Party? Head Out to One of Montana’s 10 Drunkest Cities

In a list of the 10 drunkest cities in America, the top four cities are Green Bay, Eau Claire, Appleton, and Madison, all in Wisconsin. I thought it was interesting, however, number seven on that list is a Montana city. I needed to dig deeper and figure out which cities are the drunkest. I found a list from Road Snacks, and they ranked Montana's drunkest cities based on bars and pubs per capita, drunk tweets, and even divorce rate. Here are the results.
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

Flathead Rivers Alliance seeks volunteers for cleanup

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Flathead Rivers Alliance is seeking volunteers for the 2022 Flathead Waters Cleanup to pick up trash and celebrate the region's waterways. The one-day cleanup event is an annual cooperative effort between the Flathead Rivers Alliance and agency partners. Volunteers will hike along the shoreline, float...
MISSOULA, MT
96.7 KISS FM

Check Out The Best Amusement Park in Montana!

We might not have the best weather year-round, but we pack plenty of outdoor fun into the warmer months. Amusement parks are a great place to have fun with go-karts, mini golf, waterslides, and more. Unfortunately, Montana is limited to roughly five months of decent weather during which amusement parks can operate, so we don't have a very wide variety of parks. This only makes my question all the more important: which Montana amusement park is the best?
COLUMBIA FALLS, MT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
KULR8

Motorcyclist killed after hitting tree on Overland Ave. in Billings

BILLINGS, Mont. - Part of Overland Ave. in Billings was closed after a motorcyclist was killed in a crash Friday. Billings police reported Overland Ave. was closed from Peach Tree Rd. to Creekside Rd. at the time. They were reopened just before 6:00 pm. The motorcyclist reportedly lost control and...
BILLINGS, MT
Whitefish Pilot

Further detail emerges on local climbers who died in Glacier National Park

More details regarding the deaths of two mountain climbers in Glacier National Park have become available. Glacier County coroner Cpl. Jason Sullivan confirmed that Brian Kennedy of Columbia Falls and Jack Beard of Kalispell were roped together when the accident occurred. Both men were 67. Both men were also wearing...
KALISPELL, MT
Flathead Beacon

Firefighters, Aided by 600,000 Gallons of Water Air Drops, Slow the Elmo Fire

Despite red flag warning conditions on Thursday, the human-caused Elmo fire grew just 566 acres by Friday and is estimated to be 21,182 acres in size and 15% contained. By 8:30 p.m. Thursday firefighters had been able to hold the fire south of Lake Mary Ronan with the assistance of scooper planes that dropped an estimated 600,000 gallons of water over the fire to slow its progression forward as it backed downhill toward the lake. The slowed progress of the fire also gave firefighters more time to work on mitigating and preparing structures, and improving lines in the area.
ELMO, MT
montanaoutdoor.com

Flathead Beacon shares Elmo fire photos

The Flathead Beacon recently posted some pretty crazy pictures of the Elmo fire near Flathead Lake. Check the photos by photojournalist, Hunter D’Antuono out here:
ELMO, MT

Comments / 0

Community Policy