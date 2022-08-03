World Triathlon governing body tightens eligibility rules for transgender women

Read on www.espn.com
Related
BBC
Mark Cavendish: Isle of Man rider quits Tour of Poland to focus on Commonwealth Games
Mark Cavendish has quit the Tour of Poland to focus on the Commonwealth Games. The Manx rider, 37, completed five stages of the seven-stage race, but his team Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl confirmed he would not start Thursday's stage six. He will compete at the Games in the 160km road race...
World Triathlon approves new policy allowing transgender women to continue competing in sport's female category
The policy has tightened the restrictions around transgender women competing internationally as females, but will still allow them to do so.
BBC
World Triathlon approves transgender policy with tighter regulations
World Triathlon has approved a new policy that will allow transgender athletes to continue competing in female categories. However, they must demonstrate lower concentrations of testosterone continuously for at least two years and cannot have competed as a male in any sporting competition in the past four years. The new...
Olympics-Cricket to make case for 2028 LA Games this month
NEW DELHI, Aug 4 (Reuters) - The International Cricket Council (ICC) will make a presentation to the Los Angeles Olympics organisers later this month in its bid for the sport to return to the Games after a gap of 128 years, sources told Reuters.
RELATED PEOPLE
Athletics-Jackson, Bromell claim victories in Silesia Diamond League
CHORZOW, Poland, Aug 6 (Reuters) - World champion Shericka Jackson continued her brilliant season by winning the women's 200 metres event at the Silesia Diamond League meeting in Poland on Saturday as Trayvon Bromell beat fellow American Marvin Bracy for the men's 100m title.
NBC Sports
World records in focus at post-track and field worlds Diamond League; TV, stream info
A bevy of gold medalists from the recent world track and field championships return to the sport’s premier circuit, the Diamond League, for a meet in Silesia, Poland, on Saturday, live at 10 a.m. ET on CNBC and Peacock. The sprints are the showcase. In the women’s 200m, world...
NBC Sports
Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce runs world’s fastest 100m this year
Jamaican Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce followed her unprecedented fifth world championship in the 100m by running the world’s fastest time this year at a Diamond League meet in Poland on Saturday. Fraser-Pryce, a 35-year-old mom, clocked 10.66 seconds, one hundredth faster than she ran to win the world title in Oregon...
ESPN
World champion Jake Wightman discovers a new notoriety on and off the track
BIRMINGHAM, England -- Few athletes truly know what Jake Wightman's life has really been like these past two weeks. The newly crowned world 1,500 metre champion has had to deal with his new-found pressure, and so he was soon given the phone number of Christine Ohuruogu, the former Olympic and Commonwealth 400m champion, who passed on her knowledge and experiences. "You go from the hunter to the hunted," she told him.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Keely Hodgkinson will use Commonwealth silver as fuel for European Championships
Keely Hodgkinson targeted a golden finale to her season after being beaten at the Commonwealth Games – as world champion Jake Wightman also suffered disappointment in Birmingham.England’s Hodgkinson could only take silver in the 800m as Kenya’s Mary Moraa upset the favourite to claim victory on Saturday.The Kenyan finished third behind Hodgkinson when the Briton also took silver at the World Championships last month.Scotland’s Laura Muir clinched bronze as Moraa’s run – which saw her lead the first lap before falling to last with 300m to go and then storm back – stunned the Alexander Stadium.Hodgkinson ran one minute 57.40...
BBC
ICF Canoe Sprint and Para-canoe World Championships: Four British medals on day four
Charlotte Henshaw became a double world champion for the third time in a row as Britain won four medals on day four at the ICF Canoe Sprint and Para-canoe World Championships in Halifax, Canada. Laura Sugar and Jack Eyers also defended their world titles. And Emma Wiggs followed up Friday's...
ESPN
English diver Jack Laugher defends gold at Commonwealth Games
BIRMINGHAM, England -- English diver Jack Laugher extended his dominance in the one-meter springboard event Thursday to take a third straight gold at the Commonwealth Games. The 27-year-old Laugher, who was England's flag bearer at the opening ceremony last week, continued a run that also included gold in Glasgow in 2014 and on Australia's Gold Coast four years ago.
Comments / 3