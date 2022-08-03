World Triathlon governing body tightens eligibility rules for transgender women

Keely Hodgkinson targeted a golden finale to her season after being beaten at the Commonwealth Games – as world champion Jake Wightman also suffered disappointment in Birmingham.England’s Hodgkinson could only take silver in the 800m as Kenya’s Mary Moraa upset the favourite to claim victory on Saturday.The Kenyan finished third behind Hodgkinson when the Briton also took silver at the World Championships last month.Scotland’s Laura Muir clinched bronze as Moraa’s run – which saw her lead the first lap before falling to last with 300m to go and then storm back – stunned the Alexander Stadium.Hodgkinson ran one minute 57.40...

