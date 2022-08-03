ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 1

Related
nbcrightnow.com

Richland nursing supervisor accused of diverting oxycodone

RICHLAND, Wash. — The Washington state Department of Health Nursing Commission indefinitely suspended the license of registered Richland nurse, Emily Marie Hanson, for alleged misconduct on the job. She got her license in July 2013 and was working as a nurse supervisor at a local medical center around 2018-2019.
RICHLAND, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

Lawn-care workers are offered raise in pay

PENDLETON – Umatilla County has had no luck in finding lawn maintenance employees in the Pendleton area this summer. The offer was a paycheck of $13 an hour. Board of Commissioners Chairman John Shafer said that because the money set aside for that had not been paid out, the county could afford to offer more money.
PENDLETON, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chiropractor#Benton County#Scott Anderson#Doh#Nathan Scott
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Woman accused of animal neglect disappears from Hermiston after relinquishing a dozen dogs

HERMISTON, Ore. — Authorities in Umatilla County are considering animal neglect charges for a 70-year-old woman who allegedly bred Yorkshire Terriers under poor conditions and eventually surrendered a dozen caged dogs. According to an announcement from the Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office, deputies visited a trailer on the 2300-block of N 1st Pl in Hermiston on July 30 after receiving reports...
HERMISTON, OR
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Mesa homicide suspect allegedly kidnapped two children, caught in Oregon

UPDATE AT 7:00 P.M. ON AUGUST 5, 2022. Officials from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Morrow County Sheriff’s deputies arrest Chiloe Chervenell when she was located with her two biological children in Oregon. Commander Monty Huber said Chervenell has no parental rights over the two; a seven- and nine-year-old. Chervenell is in custody at the Umatilla County Jail and...
MESA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

FCSO Investigates Homicide, Kidnapping In Mesa

MESA, Wash.- The Franklin County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a missing, possibly dead, female in Mesa on Thursday night. Deputies quickly located the woman's body near a private residence. Two children, both under 12, were missing from the residence. Around 11:30 p.m. Morrow County (OR) Deputies located...
MESA, WA
FOX 11 and 41

Latest: Cow Canyon Fire Now A Type 2 Team Blaze

YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash.- The Cow Canyon Fire has transitioned from a Type 3 to a Type 2 team fire. This means fire crews can seek help from a larger area of the pacific northwest, rather than just Washington state. As a Type 2 team fire incident command has also combined...
YAKIMA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Benton County child rapist sentenced to life and more

BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — Mark Kevin Serban, born in 1986, was sentenced to life on August 3, 2022, with the possibility of release after 76.5 months for second degree attempted child rape, plus 34 months for third degree child rape. He will spend a minimum of nine years in prison with this sentence and will be under the Department of Corrections supervision for the rest of his life.
BENTON COUNTY, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Officer involved shooting in Yakima early Saturday morning

YAKIMA, Wash.— Yakima Valley Special Investigations Unit investigating an officer involved shooting from early Saturday morning. Sunnyside Police were dispatched to calls of shots fired at 100 E South Hill Rd. When officers arrived, one person had multiple gunshot wounds. Sunnyside PD was able to identify a suspect and whereabouts.
YAKIMA, WA
ifiberone.com

Mother accused of kidnaping kids after killing woman at home near Connell arrested in Oregon

MESA - The Franklin County Graphic newspaper reports that a mother of two is behind bars in Umatilla County in Oregon for homicide and kidnapping. It's believed that Chiloe Chervenell killed a woman at a home at 112 N. 1st Avenue this week to get to her biological children ages 7 and 9. At around 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, the Franklin County Sheriff's Office received a report about the possibility of a deceased woman at the home, prompting an immediate response. Deputies quickly located the body of the woman and suspected that foul play was a factor.
UMATILLA COUNTY, OR
nbcrightnow.com

Kennewick police investigate assault and motorcycle robbery

KENNEWICK, Wash. - The Kennewick Police Department responded to a reported robbery victim on August 2 around the 7700 block of Deschutes Avenue. A man said he had been standing by his motorcycle on the side of the road when a stranger came up and assaulted him, then rode off on his motorcycle.
KENNEWICK, WA
oregontoday.net

Fatal Accident US 730, Umatilla Co., Aug. 5

On Wednesday August 3, 2022, at about 12:00 PM, Oregon State Police (OSP) Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on US 730 near milepost 182. Preliminary investigation revealed that a Saturn SUV, operated by Scott McBride, age 59, from Hermiston, was westbound when for unknown reasons crossed into the on-coming lane crashing into an eastbound Peterbilt Semi-truck, operated by Luis Sandoval, age 42, from Grand View, Washington. McBride was pronounced deceased at the scene by emergency personnel. Sandoval was un-injured in the crash. US 730 was closed for about seven (7) hours. OSP was assisted by Umatilla Fire District 1, Umatilla Police Department and ODOT.
HERMISTON, OR
northeastoregonnow.com

Hermiston Man Dies in Collision

A Hermiston man died Wednesday in a collision with a semi-truck on Highway 730. Just prior to noon, according to the Oregon State Police, Scott McBride, 59, was driving a Saturn SUV in the westbound lane when for unknown reasons he crossed into the eastbound lane and crashed into an oncoming semi-truck near milepost 182.
HERMISTON, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy