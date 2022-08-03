Read on www.nbcrightnow.com
Richland nursing supervisor accused of diverting oxycodone
RICHLAND, Wash. — The Washington state Department of Health Nursing Commission indefinitely suspended the license of registered Richland nurse, Emily Marie Hanson, for alleged misconduct on the job. She got her license in July 2013 and was working as a nurse supervisor at a local medical center around 2018-2019.
CDC improves Tri-Cities COVID rating. But major outbreak is reported in the area
“This particular surge is not skipping anyone,” said a Benton Franklin Health District official.
Deputies, Dive Rescue Saves Struggling Swimmer from Columbia
Thanks to the efforts of Columbia Basin Dive Rescue and Benton County Sheriff's Deputies, a woman was quite possibly saved from drowning Thursday afternoon. A woman swimmer was struggling to get back to shore. Thursday afternoon, a woman was swimming in the Columbia River and was trying to get back...
Lawn-care workers are offered raise in pay
PENDLETON – Umatilla County has had no luck in finding lawn maintenance employees in the Pendleton area this summer. The offer was a paycheck of $13 an hour. Board of Commissioners Chairman John Shafer said that because the money set aside for that had not been paid out, the county could afford to offer more money.
Woman accused of animal neglect disappears from Hermiston after relinquishing a dozen dogs
HERMISTON, Ore. — Authorities in Umatilla County are considering animal neglect charges for a 70-year-old woman who allegedly bred Yorkshire Terriers under poor conditions and eventually surrendered a dozen caged dogs. According to an announcement from the Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office, deputies visited a trailer on the 2300-block of N 1st Pl in Hermiston on July 30 after receiving reports...
Yakima pediatrician named ‘Local Hero’ for his vast impact on children’s health
YAKIMA, Wash. — One of five doctors across the nation to be named a ‘Local Hero,’ Dr. Peter Asante is being recognized by the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) for making a difference in the health of Yakima’s youth through advocacy, action and ingraining himself in the community.
A pregnant mom was 'writhing in pain,' but a Catholic hospital refused to intervene
Alison was three months pregnant and on a camping trip with her family in 2013 when she started bleeding. She rushed home to Bellingham, where the only hospital is Catholic-owned PeaceHealth. “They did an ultrasound,” Alison said. KUOW is not using her last name to protect her private health information....
Slow mail delivery may have delayed hearing for Fred Meyer murder suspect
Aaron Christopher Kelly allegedly shot two men in the Richland Fred Meyer.
Moxee Police are investigating a homicide on the 8500 block of Beauchene Rd.
MOXEE, Wash. - Moxee Police is investigating a homicide on the 8500 block of Beauchene Rd. Just before 8:00 a.m., officers were called out to a possible gunshot victim. When they arrived, the victim was found dead in an apartment. Moxee PD is investigating the case as a homicide with...
Latest: Cow Canyon Fire Now A Type 2 Team Blaze
YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash.- The Cow Canyon Fire has transitioned from a Type 3 to a Type 2 team fire. This means fire crews can seek help from a larger area of the pacific northwest, rather than just Washington state. As a Type 2 team fire incident command has also combined...
Benton County child rapist sentenced to life and more
BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — Mark Kevin Serban, born in 1986, was sentenced to life on August 3, 2022, with the possibility of release after 76.5 months for second degree attempted child rape, plus 34 months for third degree child rape. He will spend a minimum of nine years in prison with this sentence and will be under the Department of Corrections supervision for the rest of his life.
Officer involved shooting in Yakima early Saturday morning
YAKIMA, Wash.— Yakima Valley Special Investigations Unit investigating an officer involved shooting from early Saturday morning. Sunnyside Police were dispatched to calls of shots fired at 100 E South Hill Rd. When officers arrived, one person had multiple gunshot wounds. Sunnyside PD was able to identify a suspect and whereabouts.
Why Do Tri-Cities Drivers Break This Simple Law All The Time?
Washington Drivers Are Required By Law To Stay Right Unless Passing. One of the most frustrating entrances onto Highway 395 doesn't have to be if drivers would just follow the rules of the road. Washington State Drivers Don't Have The Right Of Way When Merging Left. I'm continually blown away...
Mother accused of kidnaping kids after killing woman at home near Connell arrested in Oregon
MESA - The Franklin County Graphic newspaper reports that a mother of two is behind bars in Umatilla County in Oregon for homicide and kidnapping. It's believed that Chiloe Chervenell killed a woman at a home at 112 N. 1st Avenue this week to get to her biological children ages 7 and 9. At around 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, the Franklin County Sheriff's Office received a report about the possibility of a deceased woman at the home, prompting an immediate response. Deputies quickly located the body of the woman and suspected that foul play was a factor.
Kennewick police investigate assault and motorcycle robbery
KENNEWICK, Wash. - The Kennewick Police Department responded to a reported robbery victim on August 2 around the 7700 block of Deschutes Avenue. A man said he had been standing by his motorcycle on the side of the road when a stranger came up and assaulted him, then rode off on his motorcycle.
Fatal Accident US 730, Umatilla Co., Aug. 5
On Wednesday August 3, 2022, at about 12:00 PM, Oregon State Police (OSP) Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on US 730 near milepost 182. Preliminary investigation revealed that a Saturn SUV, operated by Scott McBride, age 59, from Hermiston, was westbound when for unknown reasons crossed into the on-coming lane crashing into an eastbound Peterbilt Semi-truck, operated by Luis Sandoval, age 42, from Grand View, Washington. McBride was pronounced deceased at the scene by emergency personnel. Sandoval was un-injured in the crash. US 730 was closed for about seven (7) hours. OSP was assisted by Umatilla Fire District 1, Umatilla Police Department and ODOT.
