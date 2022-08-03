Victorian police to get ‘greater power’ to seize crypto assets from criminals

The world’s largest NFT marketplace, OpenSea, is facing a lawsuit over its stolen NFT policy. Jesse Halfon is leading the case against the company. Notably, he is an attorney/strategic advisor for NFTs, DAOs, and deals with IP Law for creators & platforms. In response to the announcement, others have asked to join the lawsuit against OpenSea. Although it is not a class action right now, the support of the wider community suggests it could become a possibility.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO