Victorian police to get ‘greater power’ to seize crypto assets from criminals

Read on cointelegraph.com
Related
Watch as world’s worst guard dog refuses to do job and lies down next to drug dealers he should be keeping eye on
THIS is the bizarre moment a gang's guard dog refuses to do his job and flopped down down next to them. The cowardly canine was meant to be protecting the drug dealers but thought better off it when cops raided their hideout. Narcotics officers arrested the three men on a...
Cops Seize $60 Million of Cocaine Hidden in Fake Mobile Home
The trafficking organization had previously attempted to send the mobile home with cocaine from South America to Spain in 2019.
Former DEA agent: Cartels are taking advantage of weak border control
Jul. 12, 2022 - 03:39 - Derek Maltz, former DEA special agent, shares how Biden's weak border policy is allowing dangerous fentanyl to cross into the United States and how drugs are being laced into products that target children.
AOL Corp
60-year-old Texas man, 2 family members bilked IRS out of $18 million in tax fraud case
A 60-year-old man and two members of his family have been found guilty of creating fraudulent tax returns in San Angelo that cost the IRS about $18 million, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Texas. Federal authorities identified the suspects as Hugo Cesar Granados,...
RELATED PEOPLE
Major cross-border police raids make multiple arrests and net $4.5million worth of luxury cars, drugs, cash and guns
A multi-agency police operation across NSW and Queensland has led to multiple arrests and the dismantling of a drug lab, according to police. Police have seized millions of dollars worth of illicit drugs and dismantled a clandestine drug lab in a major multi-agency covert operation targeting organised crime in NSW and Queensland.
Man pleads guilty to impersonating federal law enforcement in fraud scheme
WASHINGTON — One of two men charged with impersonating federal law enforcement officers and allegedly duping U.S. Secret Service agents pleaded guilty this week to conspiracy, among other charges including illegally recording sexual videos of women without consent. Authorities say Arian Taherzadeh used a fake persona as a federal...
CoinTelegraph
Amid a crypto meltdown, Bytex helps 1 million GokuMarket users
Vancouver, Canada, Aug. 4, 2022 — Bytex, a Canadian headquartered centralized decentralized exchange (CeDeFi) platform, has acquired 1 million crypto users from the insolvent GokuMarket, a European centralized exchange. Following the crypto market crash, GokuMarket found itself with the stark realities of insolvency and ultimate bankruptcy. Bytex extended a...
Police seize aircraft and 120kg of cocaine worth £7.1 million
The Irish Gardaí police have seized drugs including 120kg of cocaine, thought to be worth £7 million, as well as an aircraft. Officers in the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau alongside other national units intercepted two vehicles supported shortly after 6pm on Thursday (4 August) at two locations in the Lough Owel area of County Westmeath.
IN THIS ARTICLE
CoinTelegraph
Decentralized finance faces multiple barriers to mainstream adoption
Decentralized finance (DeFi) is a growing market popular with experienced crypto users. However, there are some roadblocks regarding mass adoption when it comes to the average non-technical investor. DeFi is a blockchain-based approach to delivering financial services that don’t rely on centralized intermediaries but instead use automated programs. These automated...
CoinTelegraph
Portuguese banks shutting crypto accounts citing risk management concerns
Several large banks in Portugal have reportedly begun closing the accounts of cryptocurrency exchanges due to "risk management" concerns, suggesting a shift in Portugal's pro-crypto position. The country's central bank appears to have given the financial institutions the green light to take action. Several of Portugal's top banks recently closed...
CoinTelegraph
Nansen admits neglecting DeFi plans during the NFT craze
Despite the general downturn in the cryptocurrency markets throughout the year, Ethereum blockchain analytics platform Nansen has continued to report impressive growth numbers. CEO and co-founder Alex Svanevik recently spoke about Nansen’s growth, highlighting that the company has registered over 130 million addresses and has grown 30% despite the crypto...
CoinTelegraph
Self-custody isn’t for everyone: WisdomTree exec on ‘be your own bank’
While some experts believe that self-custody is one of the genuine purposes of crypto, this way of storing coins is not really suitable for everyone, according to a WisdomTree executive. Will Peck, head of digital assets at New York-based asset manager WisdomTree, believes that self-custody will be a growing trend...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CoinTelegraph
Solana-hacked crypto could be claimed as a tax loss: Experts
For unlucky crypto investors looking to turn lemons into lemonade — it turns out that digital assets lost during an exploit or hack can potentially be claimed as a tax loss, provided you live in the right country, experts told Cointelegraph. Following the news that more than 8,000 Solana...
nftevening.com
OpenSea Faces Lawsuit Over “Broken” Stolen NFT Feature
The world’s largest NFT marketplace, OpenSea, is facing a lawsuit over its stolen NFT policy. Jesse Halfon is leading the case against the company. Notably, he is an attorney/strategic advisor for NFTs, DAOs, and deals with IP Law for creators & platforms. In response to the announcement, others have asked to join the lawsuit against OpenSea. Although it is not a class action right now, the support of the wider community suggests it could become a possibility.
Comments / 0