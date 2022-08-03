ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

2022 Wisconsin Primary Election voter guide

Polling places for the Aug. 9, 2022, primary election will open in Wisconsin at 7 a.m. Tuesday and close at 8 p.m. Wisconsin voters go to the polls on Aug. 9, 2022, for a partisan primary election, which includes races for governor and lieutenant governor, attorney general, state treasurer, secretary of state, state senators (odd-numbered districts) and state representatives.
Wisconsin school district bans pride flags and pronouns

MILWAUKEE (AP) - A recent decision by a Wisconsin school district to ban pride flags and the use of pronouns in emails has released an avalanche of pushback from students, alumni and others while the superintendent said it’s simply reaffirming a policy that is already in place. Kettle Moraine...
FBI suspects Racine man of hacking Ring doorbells for 'swatting'

RACINE, Wis. — When a Racine man phoned in fake bomb threats and an active shooter at a Kentucky high school last year, he was already on the radar of federal agents in a broader FBI investigation into "swatting" incidents in several states, court records show. According to a...
Fond Du Lac, WI August 6, 2022: Protest Racist, Sexist, Anti-Worker Bigot Tim Michels, Wisconsin Gubernatorial Candidate

Join us on Saturday, August 6, 2022 at 5:15 pm to help make our voices heard as Tim Michels plans a campaign event at Veterans Memorial Park in Fond du Lac WI. Tim Michels has run a campaign of division and hate in an attempt to divide the working class, including the working poor, against each other. His lies and deceit and lack of knowledge do not strengthen our communities or our state.
Racine homicide investigation; 1 in custody

RACINE, Wis. - Racine police are investigating a homicide that happened Tuesday night, Aug. 2 Superior and Yount Streets. Upon arrival, officers located one person dead inside a residence from an apparent gunshot wound. One person was taken into custody at the scene. This is an ongoing investigation. Racine Police...
Wisconsin State Patrol to use aerial surveillance in 5 counties this week

ST. CROIX COUNTY, Wis. -- In addition to keeping their eyes on the road, drivers in Wisconsin will have to watch the skies this week.Starting Tuesday, the Wisconsin State Patrol's Air Support Unit will fly overhead look for traffic violations in five counties.Tuesday, the patrol's pilots will monitor Interstate 94 in Waukesha County. The next day, Interstate 39 in Portage County will be the target. On Thursday, Highway 64 in St. Croix County and I-39/90 in Dane County will be surveilled. Highway 51 in Marathon County will have pilots overhead on Saturday."From the air it's much easier to spot drivers who are speeding or driving aggressively," the state patrol said. "When a pilot observes a violation, they communicate with ground-based units to initiate a traffic stop."  
Teenage girl missing; last seen Sunday, Oak Creek police say

OAK CREEK, Wis. - The Oak Creek Police Department is seeking the public's help to locate 15-year-old Zyniah Jones. Officials say Jones was last seen on Sunday, July 31 – and may have been in the area of 27th and Oklahoma in Milwaukee. If you have information that could...
Pick 'n Save store in Brookfield to close

BROOKFIELD, Wis. — Pick 'n Save is closing one of its Brookfield stores. The location at Ruby Isle will be closed by Sept. 3, the ownership group confirmed to WISN 12 News. Pick 'n Save said the store's 78 employees were told last week about the closure and that they will be offered jobs at other Pick 'n Save/Metro Market stores.
Milwaukee crash: Driver loses control; collides with vehicle, tree

MILWAUKEE - A driver traveling at high speed lost control and collided with a parked vehicle and tree near 76th and Silver Spring on Wednesday afternoon, Aug. 3, officials say. Milwaukee police say the wreck happened just before 3 p.m. Wednesday. The driver and sole occupant, a 33-year-old Milwaukee man,...
Racine man fatally shot friend, prosecutors say

A 21-year-old Racine man is accused in connection with the fatal shooting of a friend near Superior and Yout streets on Tuesday evening. According to prosecutors, he told investigators he shot his friend in the head "accidentally."
Race car driver dies following 200 mph crash at Great Lakes Dragaway

KENOSHA COUNTY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A tragic crash at the Great Lakes Dragaway over the weekend took the life of one of the most well-known race car drivers there. Chuck Weck was 66 years old. This is a shock and a huge loss for family, friends and the greater...

