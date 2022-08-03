Read on www.thecentersquare.com
WISN
2022 Wisconsin Primary Election voter guide
Polling places for the Aug. 9, 2022, primary election will open in Wisconsin at 7 a.m. Tuesday and close at 8 p.m. Wisconsin voters go to the polls on Aug. 9, 2022, for a partisan primary election, which includes races for governor and lieutenant governor, attorney general, state treasurer, secretary of state, state senators (odd-numbered districts) and state representatives.
WEAU-TV 13
Wisconsin school district bans pride flags and pronouns
MILWAUKEE (AP) - A recent decision by a Wisconsin school district to ban pride flags and the use of pronouns in emails has released an avalanche of pushback from students, alumni and others while the superintendent said it’s simply reaffirming a policy that is already in place. Kettle Moraine...
Accused killer of Milwaukee grandmother given low bail; WI AG candidates react
The race for the Wisconsin Attorney General hits deeper for a Milwaukee family that is dealing with the loss of their mother.
WISN
FBI suspects Racine man of hacking Ring doorbells for 'swatting'
RACINE, Wis. — When a Racine man phoned in fake bomb threats and an active shooter at a Kentucky high school last year, he was already on the radar of federal agents in a broader FBI investigation into "swatting" incidents in several states, court records show. According to a...
wibailoutpeople.org
Fond Du Lac, WI August 6, 2022: Protest Racist, Sexist, Anti-Worker Bigot Tim Michels, Wisconsin Gubernatorial Candidate
Join us on Saturday, August 6, 2022 at 5:15 pm to help make our voices heard as Tim Michels plans a campaign event at Veterans Memorial Park in Fond du Lac WI. Tim Michels has run a campaign of division and hate in an attempt to divide the working class, including the working poor, against each other. His lies and deceit and lack of knowledge do not strengthen our communities or our state.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Racine homicide investigation; 1 in custody
RACINE, Wis. - Racine police are investigating a homicide that happened Tuesday night, Aug. 2 Superior and Yount Streets. Upon arrival, officers located one person dead inside a residence from an apparent gunshot wound. One person was taken into custody at the scene. This is an ongoing investigation. Racine Police...
Wisconsin State Patrol to use aerial surveillance in 5 counties this week
ST. CROIX COUNTY, Wis. -- In addition to keeping their eyes on the road, drivers in Wisconsin will have to watch the skies this week.Starting Tuesday, the Wisconsin State Patrol's Air Support Unit will fly overhead look for traffic violations in five counties.Tuesday, the patrol's pilots will monitor Interstate 94 in Waukesha County. The next day, Interstate 39 in Portage County will be the target. On Thursday, Highway 64 in St. Croix County and I-39/90 in Dane County will be surveilled. Highway 51 in Marathon County will have pilots overhead on Saturday."From the air it's much easier to spot drivers who are speeding or driving aggressively," the state patrol said. "When a pilot observes a violation, they communicate with ground-based units to initiate a traffic stop."
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Teenage girl missing; last seen Sunday, Oak Creek police say
OAK CREEK, Wis. - The Oak Creek Police Department is seeking the public's help to locate 15-year-old Zyniah Jones. Officials say Jones was last seen on Sunday, July 31 – and may have been in the area of 27th and Oklahoma in Milwaukee. If you have information that could...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Brookfield theft: Police seek women suspected of stealing from Burlington
BROOKFIELD, Wis. - Brookfield police are asking for the public's help to identify a pair of women suspected of shoplifting nearly $800 worth of goods from the Burlington near 128th and W. Capitol Drive on Monday, Aug. 1. Officials say the women walked into the Burlington around 8:20 p.m. on...
WISN
Pick 'n Save store in Brookfield to close
BROOKFIELD, Wis. — Pick 'n Save is closing one of its Brookfield stores. The location at Ruby Isle will be closed by Sept. 3, the ownership group confirmed to WISN 12 News. Pick 'n Save said the store's 78 employees were told last week about the closure and that they will be offered jobs at other Pick 'n Save/Metro Market stores.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee crash: Driver loses control; collides with vehicle, tree
MILWAUKEE - A driver traveling at high speed lost control and collided with a parked vehicle and tree near 76th and Silver Spring on Wednesday afternoon, Aug. 3, officials say. Milwaukee police say the wreck happened just before 3 p.m. Wednesday. The driver and sole occupant, a 33-year-old Milwaukee man,...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Racine man fatally shot friend, prosecutors say
A 21-year-old Racine man is accused in connection with the fatal shooting of a friend near Superior and Yout streets on Tuesday evening. According to prosecutors, he told investigators he shot his friend in the head "accidentally."
CBS 58
Race car driver dies following 200 mph crash at Great Lakes Dragaway
KENOSHA COUNTY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A tragic crash at the Great Lakes Dragaway over the weekend took the life of one of the most well-known race car drivers there. Chuck Weck was 66 years old. This is a shock and a huge loss for family, friends and the greater...
wearegreenbay.com
Crash kills pregnant Wisconsin woman and 1-year-old, driver was on social media
RICHFIELD, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Horicon is facing multiple charges after authorities said he was using his cell phone at the time of a crash that ended up killing a pregnant woman and her one-year-old son. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook about a crash...
57 Year Old Wisconsin Woman, Biggest Drug Dealer in State History?
When you watch movies or tv shows, the visual of what a "drug dealer" is has a look. Some shady character, looks mean and tough...Kinda like 57 year old Lori Merget of Wisconsin, wait.. Lori lived in Campbellsport, Wisconsin. There was no drug layer, no massive car with tinted windows...just...
WISN
'I'm scared to park here now': car theft victim says thieves target garage repeatedly
MILWAUKEE — A woman is out a $500 deductible and has lost her sense of security after thieves stole her car out of a parking garage three weeks ago. Jennifer Crewz said she parks in the garage off N. 9th Street and W. Juneau Avenue in the Brewery District every day for work.
Another alligator found just ambling around in Wisconsin
KENOSHA, Wis. -- One week after a baby alligator was found swimming in a Wisconsin lake just southwest of Green Bay, another alligator was found roaming around, this time in Kenosha. "Our dispatchers gave the call out, you know, 'Respond to an alligator in the roadway at 22nd Avenue and...
