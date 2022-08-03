Machinists at 3 Boeing defense plants ratify new contract

Read on kion546.com
Related
kion546.com
In wake of floods, typical barbs at Kentucky political event
FANCY FARM, Ky. (AP) — While Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear was consoling families displaced by historic flooding in the mountains of eastern Kentucky, Republicans at the state’s premier political event on the other side of the state were campaigning to oust him from office in 2023. GOP candidates...
kion546.com
Kentucky flood survivors hope for another miracle as they brace for more rain
With another flood watch in place in eastern Kentucky, people here are hoping and praying for one more miracle. Some saw it as a miracle they survived the historic flooding more than a week ago. They might feel it could take another to survive the aftermath — the mud and debris of destroyed houses and businesses, the pain of dozens of lives lost and many missing, and the trauma of their experiences.
kion546.com
Boy in Washington state gets more than $1000 in donations after stranger stiffs him with a fake $100 bill
Everett Police in Washington state is hoping the public can help identify the man that stiffed an 11-year-old boy with a fake $100 bill to buy lemonade from his stand. “Over the summer, an 11-year-old Jeremy spent his allowance money to set up a lemonade stand on Beverly Blvd. As he worked in the sun trying to earn a little extra spending money, he was approached by the pictured suspect, who offered him a 100-dollar bill for a drink but asked for exact change,” Everett Police said in a Facebook post.
kion546.com
Michigan prosecutors say accused Oxford High shooter’s parents exposed him to chaotic home life
Michigan prosecutors say the parents of accused Oxford High School shooter Ethan Crumbley exposed him to years of “chaotic, toxic conflict,” and that they left him in an unstable home often with little supervision, creating a pathway to violence. In a court filing Thursday, prosecutors argued that evidence...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kion546.com
Quiet Weekend
The great monsoonal high has shifted east for the weekend leaving our area in weak, but dry southwesterly flow aloft. A trough of low pressure remains positioned off the West Coast, its proximity taking the weight off and deepening our marine layer. This deep marine layer has led to cooler inland temperatures. On the coast, deeper mixing within the layer can lead to warmer temperatures and less cloudcover—which was the case on Saturday and will likely be again on Sunday.
Comments / 0