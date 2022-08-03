This Handy App Helps You Navigate New York Parks & Trails Without Getting Lost

If there’s one location that can satisfy the hungry, the indecisive, and the most adventurous eaters among us, it is undoubtedly the food hall. We’re not talking about the sad, rather beleaguered food courts of suburban malls across the country. Instead, these modern day food meccas play host to a wide range of pop-ups, fast-casual staples, and proper restaurants from local chefs, making a visit to a food hall one of the best ways to eat your way through a city. And thanks to a resurgence in the concept over the last few years, there are several great food halls in DC to visit. Whether you want to dig into a tray of Texas-style brisket with all the fixings or hop from stall to stall sampling dumplings, hand-pulled noodles, and scallion pancakes, you can find it all. So when you’re ready for a proper food hall crawl, here are the best places to go.

RESTAURANTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO