This Handy App Helps You Navigate New York Parks & Trails Without Getting Lost

Delta Just Announced 3 New Direct Routes
While many airlines have scaled back their flight schedules, Delta is adding more and more routes. Just last month, the carrier announced an ultra-short trip between NYC's LaGuardia Airport and Hartford, Connecticut. Now, three longer-haul routes are joining the roster. The Atlanta-based airline is adding never-before-operated, nonstop flights from Atlanta...
Inside DC’s Best Food Halls and Markets
If there’s one location that can satisfy the hungry, the indecisive, and the most adventurous eaters among us, it is undoubtedly the food hall. We’re not talking about the sad, rather beleaguered food courts of suburban malls across the country. Instead, these modern day food meccas play host to a wide range of pop-ups, fast-casual staples, and proper restaurants from local chefs, making a visit to a food hall one of the best ways to eat your way through a city. And thanks to a resurgence in the concept over the last few years, there are several great food halls in DC to visit. Whether you want to dig into a tray of Texas-style brisket with all the fixings or hop from stall to stall sampling dumplings, hand-pulled noodles, and scallion pancakes, you can find it all. So when you’re ready for a proper food hall crawl, here are the best places to go.
This Hudson Valley City Just Enacted Upstate New York's First Rent Control Laws
As the pandemic ravaged New York City, some wealthier residents decamped permanently to surrounding areas, driving up housing prices in places like the Hudson Valley. Now, one city is trying to protect its residents by becoming the first upstate New York municipality to enact rent control laws. Kingston, a city...
It Could Be Easier to Get Refunds for Delayed Flights Soon
When experts predicted that travel during Summer 2022 would be pure chaos, they weren’t wrong. Airlines canceled thousands of flights, and the Heathrow International Airport went so far as to implement a daily capacity limit for the number of travelers that fly out of the airport. And if you didn’t experience flight cancellations, you almost certainly experienced flight delays. The New York Times reported that by July 1, more than 820,000 had been delayed in 2022. That comes out to be about one in five flights that were delayed.
Get Free Citi Bike Passes This Weekend for the Return of NYC's Summer Streets
New York's favorite car-free event is back. On August 6 and for the next two consecutive Saturdays (August 13 and August 20), Summer Streets will take over Park Avenue for a day of arts, culture, and, most importantly, no cars from 7 am–1 pm. Aimed at encouraging New Yorkers to celebrate the city's streets in a more sustainable way, the annual car-free event will welcome participants to run, walk, play, and even bike along the route.
Move Over Oat and Almond, Try These New Alternative Milks
The never-ending journey to create the tastiest plant-based milk possible is only just getting started. Coffee shops are continuously adding to their array of milk options, grocery stores have entire aisles dedicated to dairy-free alternatives, and people are even somehow making milk out of potatoes. With so many store-bought oat...
Stunning Photos Show Summer Lightning Storm Over NYC's Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge
This week's heat wave also brought intense thunderstorms to the NYC area, and with those storms came some dramatic lightning. On Thursday evening, MTA photographer Marc A. Hermann captured one such storm rolling across the city. From the Shore Road Park hiking and bike trail in Bay Ridge, Brooklyn, Hermann shot a series of stunning photos of lightning flashing across the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge that connects Brooklyn and Staten Island across the New York Bay.
Sip Your Way Through a Waterfront Hard Seltzer Festival in NYC This Weekend
New Yorkers will soon be able to quench their thirst for boozy seltzer. A huge festival entirely dedicated to hard seltzer is coming to NYC this weekend, and will take over the Lower East Side's waterfront from early afternoon into the night. The event, dubbed Seltzerland, will plant its roots...
