Mobile, AL

247Sports

Q&A with recent FSU commitment Ja’Bril Rawls

Pensacola (Fla.) Pensacola Catholic three-star defensive back Ja’Bril Rawls committed to Florida State on Monday, August 1st. Rawls spoke briefly with Noles247.com at the time of his commitment, sharing why he chose the Seminoles. You can read that here. On Saturday, the 6-foot-1, 170-pound defensive back went in-depth with...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WKRG News 5

Mobile Co. elementary school ranked #1 in Alabama

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — W.H. Council Traditional school is ranked the #1 elementary school in Alabama, according to U.S. News Education. Teachers from the school shared their perspectives on how Council Traditional was able to attain this level of success. Third-grade teacher, Antoinette Mixon, said every teacher puts in more than 100% and she believes it’s […]
ALABAMA STATE
TheDailyBeast

It’s Way Too Hard to Put Up a Monument to Lynching Victims

Just off a street corner in Mobile, Alabama, a historic marker spells out the grisly details of Richard Robertson’s 1909 lynching. The real story told between its embossed metallic lines is about a community’s death grip on mythology and why these memorials are needed.For nearly a year, the Mobile County Community Remembrance Project (MCCRP) has fought to control the Robertson plaque’s location. Paid for by the Equal Justice Initiative (EJI)—a Montgomery-based non-profit providing legal defense for wrongful prosecution and bringing awareness to historic race-based injustices—the $3,000 marker was the first in a planned series memorializing the county’s race-based lynching victims...
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
AL.com

On the way to Dauphin Island, Gloria’s Produce is a must

You cannot get to Dauphin Island without passing Gloria’s Produce, located at the four-way stop where Laurendine Road ends at Dauphin Island Parkway. And most people can’t pass by without stopping. You can’t miss the unassuming, open-air market with a tin roof, nestled in the shade of leafy trees, that offers fresh fruits and vegetables as well as local honey and boiled peanuts – and, of course, Gloria, who’s always there to welcome customers with a big smile.
DAUPHIN ISLAND, AL
Mobile, AL
WKRG

TROPICS: Possible development off the coast of Africa

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The tropics have been very quietly recently, but we are tracking a new possible development. A tropical wave is expected to move off the west coast of Africa as we head into the end of the weekend. Through next week, we will be watching this wave for any development as it makes its way through the Atlantic.
MOBILE, AL
OBA

Caribe association board, Wireman, face suit over 'self-dealing'

Plaintiffs want a jury trial and seek declaratory judgment, board's removal. Orange Beach, Ala. – (OBA) – Owners of six units of Caribe near Perdido Pass are suing developer Larry Wireman, his wife Judy Wireman and the resort’s condo association board of directors over more than $11.6 million dollars’ worth of work done by Wireman’s companies following Hurricane Sally. Plaintiffs are demanding a jury trial.
ORANGE BEACH, AL
utv44.com

Want to work at Airbus? You might want to take a look at this:

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — 46 young people entered a room filled with friends, family and optimism. They were about to graduate from Flightpath 9, a brand new program at Bishop State that will land them apprenticeship positions in commercial aircraft manufacturing at Mobile's Airbus plant. Among them, Kennedy Brown,...
MOBILE, AL
thebamabuzz.com

Century Complete expands with 49 new homesites in Fairhope

Big news for Fairhope. National homebuilder company Century Communities, Inc. has expanded its Alabama footprint to Baldwin County with almost 50 new homesites. We’ve got the details. Details. The company’s Century Complete brand will be expanding to Baldwin County with 49 new homesites in Fairhope, Alabama—half an hour from...
FAIRHOPE, AL
atmorenews.com

No tag leads to local woman’s arrest

A July 22 traffic stop conducted on a vehicle without a license plate turned up an Atmore woman wanted by Florida authorities. Atmore Police Department reports show the traffic stop occurred around 11:10 p.m. when an officer spotted a vehicle without a license plate traveling along South Main Street. A...
ATMORE, AL
WKRG

Man says stray bullet hit his boat in Baldwin County

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – Ben Hofferber doesn’t know for sure what hit his boat, but he says he has a good guess. “I heard several gunshots going off and then I noticed this damage that’s consistent with a bullet having hit my boat,” Hofferber said.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

Northwest Fla. residents file complaints against Pensacola contractor, claim projects weren’t finished

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Residents across three counties of Northwest Florida have filed more than 50 complaints against a Pensacola contractor. The complaints were filed after residents claimed Matthew Banks of Banks Construction took their money without completing the project. Gulf Breeze resident Jennifer Anderson took matters into her own hands after she paid […]
PENSACOLA, FL
AL.com

Shrimp Festival is officially back on in Gulf Shores after 2 years off

The Shrimp Festival is officially back in Gulf Shores. Organizers announced a jam-packed, four-day schedule of activities and free concerts at the 49th annual edition will take place Oct. 6-9, 2022. Concerts will run throughout the four days of the festival on two stages located at each end of the grounds, which are located at Gulf Place in Gulf Shores, where Alabama Highway 59 intersects with East Beach Blvd.
GULF SHORES, AL
WKRG News 5

1 shot, 1 arrested following exchanged gunfire: Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department have announced they have arrested a man in connection with a shooting that occurred on Brooke Avenue Wednesday morning. Kendall Meggs, 36, was arrested and charged with first-degree assault, shooting into an occupied dwelling and certain persons forbidden. According to officers, Meggs and another man […]
MOBILE, AL
247Sports

247Sports

