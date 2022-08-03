Read on www.pleasantonexpress.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This is what You Need to Know About Monkeypox in TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
7 of the strangest laws in Houston. How many have you broken?Ash JurbergHouston, TX
These are some of San Antonio's most unusual lawsAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Opinion: Hondo, Texas Has Revoked Its Gun Show Deal, Which Is for the BestDaniella CressmanHondo, TX
This businessman is giving away millions in San AntonioAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Related
KSAT 12
Suspect holds multiple at gunpoint at Southwest Side store, flees with entire cash register
SAN ANTONIO, Texas – The San Antonio Police Department is investigating an aggravated robbery that took place at a Southwest Side store. At approximately 10:00 p.m. Saturday, the San Antonio Police Department responded to a robbery in progress call at the 6000 block of Old Pearsall Road, according to SAPD.
Cuero Record
Cuero murder suspect arrested in San Antonio
Shortly after 3 a.m. San Antonio Police took Sone Quintero Rojas into custody following a 4-day standoff at an apartment complex in San Antonio. Rojas is being held on four charges, one being murder. The DeWitt County Crime Stoppers and the Cuero Police Department have been searching for Rojas since...
mycanyonlake.com
CCSO Investigating ‘Domestic Dispute’ That Left Spring Branch Resident Dead
Authorities are trying to get to the bottom of what really happened in the death of a 36-year-old Mexican national found dead Wednesday from a gunshot wound in a home in the 100 block of Navigator Lane in Spring Branch. The death was reported Wednesday by 53-year-old Eve Escobedo, who...
Body found in San Pedro Creek, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO — A body was found in San Pedro Creek on Sunday, according to the San Antonio Police Department. Officials confirmed that a decomposing body was found in the creek near West Mitchell and Flato, and said it was likely there for some time. The medical examiner will work to determine the person's identity and cause of death.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Texas man breaks into house, strips, grabs young child, police say
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A San Antonio man was arrested late last month after police said he broke into a home, got naked, and then grabbed an eight-year-old girl.
KSAT 12
San Antonio fire captain on admin. duty after Hill Country DWI arrest
FREDERICKSBURG, Texas – A San Antonio Fire Department captain has been placed on administrative duty after being charged with driving while intoxicated, SAFD officials confirmed Friday. Captain Ryan Bippert, a 32-year veteran of SAFD, was taken into custody by Fredericksburg police July 16 and booked into the Gillespie County...
KSAT 12
Police: Woman charged in murder after trying to clean up evidence
COMAL COUNTY – After self-reporting her crime, a woman has been charged in the murder of a 36-year-old man in Comal County. At 1:25 p.m. Wednesday, the Comal County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a woman stating her boyfriend was dead due to a domestic dispute, according to CCSO.
Major crash expected to shut down part of I-10 for at least 15 hours
A hazardous spill near Loop 1604 closed down the interstate.
IN THIS ARTICLE
4 injured including 2 children in crash near La Cantera
SAN ANTONIO — Several people were injured including two children after a motorcyclist crashed into an SUV near La Cantera Saturday morning, officials say. San Antonio Police and the San Antonio Fire Department responded to the crash at I-10 at the La Cantera exit. Police said a motorcyclist was...
Spring Branch woman accused of cleaning up area where boyfriend was found shot, authorities say
SPRING BRANCH, Texas — A Spring Branch woman faces charges of tampering with evidence after authorities discovered she tried to clean up the area where her boyfriend was found shot dead this week, according to the Comal County Sheriff's Office. Eve Escobedo, 53, was also the one to call...
Police searching for suspect who walked into Culebra Meat Market with gun, grabbed cash register
SAN ANTONIO — Police are searching for a suspect who robbed the Culebra Meat Market No. 3 Saturday night. SAPD responded to a robbery in progress around 10 p.m. to Culebra Meat Market #3 located at 6000 Old Pearsall Rd. Witnesses told police the suspect entered the market through...
KSAT 12
18-year-old fatally struck by vehicle while trying to cross busy street, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – A woman died from her injuries after San Antonio police say she was struck by a vehicle while trying to cross a busy street overnight. Officers were called around 9:13 p.m. Friday to the 1200 block of WW White Road for a major accident. Upon arrival,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KSAT 12
Fishermen find body in San Pedro Creek south of downtown, San Antonio police say
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating after a body was found south of downtown in the San Pedro Creek. Officers said a couple of fishermen were walking down the creek when they found a body in the water near West Mitchell Street and Flato on Sunday afternoon.
1 person dead, another person injured following west side shooting
SAN ANTONIO — One person is dead and another person is in critical condition following a shooting on the west side early Saturday morning, officials say. Just before 2 a.m., San Antonio Police responded to the 6500 block of West Commerce for a shooting. When they arrived, they found two victims with gunshot wounds --- one with a fatal shot to the head, the other with multiple gunshots.
Police continue negotiating with murder suspect barricaded in San Antonio apartment building
SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police officers, along with SWAT teams and police negotiators, are approaching 45 of being at a north-side apartment complex where a standoff has been unfolding since Wednesday night. Authorities arrived at the Agora Stone Oak Apartments around 11 p.m., where they continue trying to...
freightwaves.com
Wife of slain Texas trucking magnate now charged in massive fraud
A San Antonio woman convicted of killing her husband while chasing his mistress on a highway has been charged with felony fraud relating to the company the husband and wife co-owned, Bill Hall Jr. Trucking. Frances Hall, 59, provided false payroll information over a seven-year period to avoid more than...
Teen injured after exchanging gunfire with police near Lackland AFB
SAN ANTONIO — An 18-year-old is in the hospital after firing at officers Thursday night, officials said. It started when San Antonio Police found out the suspect shot at his girlfriend's vehicle. Because they knew who his father was, they went to his house and waited for him. The suspect, who remains unidentified, fled when he arrived and noticed the officers.
'Zero closure' | Shana DiMambro's family says new info on her death leaves more questions
SPRING BRANCH, Texas — The Comal County Sheriff's Office believes it could take anywhere from several months to a year for the Travis County Medical Examiner to determine a cause of death for 45-year-old Shana DiMambro. Over the phone on Saturday, CCSO public information officer Jennifer Smith told KENS...
KSAT 12
Man charged in deadly tractor-trailer incident in San Antonio pleads not guilty
SAN ANTONIO – One of the men facing federal charges in connection with the tractor-tractor incident on the city’s Southwest Side in June that resulted in the deaths of 53 people pleaded not guilty Thursday, the U.S. Magistrate’s Office said. Christian Martinez entered his not guilty plea...
Frances Hall charged with insurance fraud, could face prison time
SAN ANTONIO — Frances Hall, the co-owner of the Bill Hall Jr. Trucking company, turned herself in to authorities in Bexar County after having an outstanding warrant for fraud out of Travis County since June 30. Investigators with the Texas Department of Insurance, Division of Workers’ Compensation discovered that...
Comments / 0