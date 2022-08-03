ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lytle, TX

Cuero Record

Cuero murder suspect arrested in San Antonio

Shortly after 3 a.m. San Antonio Police took Sone Quintero Rojas into custody following a 4-day standoff at an apartment complex in San Antonio. Rojas is being held on four charges, one being murder. The DeWitt County Crime Stoppers and the Cuero Police Department have been searching for Rojas since...
CUERO, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Body found in San Pedro Creek, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO — A body was found in San Pedro Creek on Sunday, according to the San Antonio Police Department. Officials confirmed that a decomposing body was found in the creek near West Mitchell and Flato, and said it was likely there for some time. The medical examiner will work to determine the person's identity and cause of death.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

San Antonio fire captain on admin. duty after Hill Country DWI arrest

FREDERICKSBURG, Texas – A San Antonio Fire Department captain has been placed on administrative duty after being charged with driving while intoxicated, SAFD officials confirmed Friday. Captain Ryan Bippert, a 32-year veteran of SAFD, was taken into custody by Fredericksburg police July 16 and booked into the Gillespie County...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

1 person dead, another person injured following west side shooting

SAN ANTONIO — One person is dead and another person is in critical condition following a shooting on the west side early Saturday morning, officials say. Just before 2 a.m., San Antonio Police responded to the 6500 block of West Commerce for a shooting. When they arrived, they found two victims with gunshot wounds --- one with a fatal shot to the head, the other with multiple gunshots.
freightwaves.com

Wife of slain Texas trucking magnate now charged in massive fraud

A San Antonio woman convicted of killing her husband while chasing his mistress on a highway has been charged with felony fraud relating to the company the husband and wife co-owned, Bill Hall Jr. Trucking. Frances Hall, 59, provided false payroll information over a seven-year period to avoid more than...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

