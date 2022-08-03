Northern Ireland sports star who'd hoped to make his name here now faces charges he stomped a man outside a South Boston bar

Read on universalhub.com
John White
3d ago
While he was stomping on the guy where’s his two friends??? Don’t need enemies with friends like that!!
Gang-Involved Boston School Dean Ordered to Pay $10M to Student He Shot in the Head Over Marijuana
After being convicted of shooting a student in the back of the head at point-blank range, a school dean at a Boston high school has been ordered to pay him more than $10 million in emotional, medical and punitive damages, a judge ruled Friday. A once beloved educator with a background in youth ministry who students affectionately called “Rev,” Shaun Harrison was found to live a double life as a Latin Kings gang member, which he denies. He was convicted of trying to kill the 17-year-old student over poor sales in 2015 after recruiting him to sell marijuana in school. “The judgment against Mr. Harrison as an individual will ensure that he is never able to profit from any endeavors when he is released from prison, including selling the rights to this story for publication,” the student’s lawyer said in an email to the Associated Press. The bullet narrowly missed the student’s brain stem and carotid artery, but his jaw was shattered. He continues to have health issues, including requiring weights on his eyelids to help open and close them, and is paralyzed on half of his face. Harrison is also spending up to 26 years in prison after being convicted in 2018 of assault, among other charges.
19-year-old charged with murder in deadly shooting at Nashua gas station
NASHUA, New Hampshire -- Nashua, New Hampshire Police arrested a 19-year-old man after a deadly shooting on Friday. Alexander Wheeler, of Nashua, was charged with one count of second-degree murder hours after the event, the New Hampshire Attorney General's office said. Officers responded to a gas station on Amherst Street around 11:30 a.m. They found a man, later identified as 53-year-old Lee Knoetig, with a gunshot wound to his chest. He was pronounced dead at the scene. It's unclear what led up to the shooting. The victim's brother told WBZ-TV that Knoetig was a kind man who wouldn't hurt anyone. He leaves behind children and grandchildren. Wheeler will be arraigned in Hillsborough County Superior Court on Monday.
Pro Football Player Beat Boston Man So Badly He May Lose Kidney: Police
A professional Gaelic football player and star from Ireland beat a Boston man so badly that the man may lose one of his kidneys, authorities said this week. Ciaran McFaul, 28, was charged on Wednesday, Aug. 3, with assault and battery and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury, the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office said.
Man Arraigned in June Assault in South Boston that Left Victim in ICU
BOSTON, August 3, 2022—A man from Ireland was arraigned today in connection with an unprovoked attack that left one victim at risk of losing a kidney, District Attorney Kevin Hayden said. CIARAN MCFAUL, 28, who is from Ireland but maintains a South Boston address, was arraigned today in the...
UPDATE: Arrest made in Nashua deadly shooting
NASHUA, N.H. — An arrest has been made in connection with a deadly shooting that took place in Nashua, New Hampshire. Nashua Police responded to reports of a person shot near a business on Amherst Street, shortly before 11:30 a.m., Friday. When officials arrived on scene they located the body of Lee Knoetig, age 53, outside the business suffering from a gunshot wound, according to the N.H. Attorney General.
Former English High dean serving 21-year state sentence for shooting a student in the head admits to federal RICO charges in plea deal that could mean he'll serve no extra time
Shaun Harrison, currently in state prison for shooting an English High student in the back of the head in 2015 today agreed to plead guilty to federal RICO violations for his role as a leader of a Latin Kings gang based in Dorchester. In a separate federal case, a judge...
Boston Man Sentenced in Fatal Brockton Stabbing
BROCKTON — A South Boston man has been sentenced to 11 to 13 years in state prison for fatally stabbing a Brockton man at a city gas station in 2020. The Plymouth County District Attorney's Office said 25-year-old Cody Urban was sentenced on Thursday after being convicted by a jury of voluntary manslaughter following an eight-day trial in July.
Probably not part of a feast procession
MBTA Hate Account (yep) spotted the remains of that bus that caught fire at Forest Hills being towed north past Hanover and Cross streets around 10 p.m. yesterday - possibly on its way to Everett Shops, where the T does major surgery on heavily injured buses.
Will it blend? No, it won't, Hyde Park woman charges in blender suit
A Hyde Park woman and other purchasers of expensive Blendtec blenders say that far from being marble-crushing, skeleton-destroying marvels of modern engineering, the gizmos are actually pretty fragile contrivances that quickly fall apart, leaking their contents and belching smoke and spitting "deteriorated rubber, silicone, and/or plastic" into whatever they're blending before they stop working completely.
Man Wanted for Armed Robbery in Watertown Caught in New Hampshire
A man who held up a store in Watertown with a weapon was arrested by authorities in New Hampshire after a chase and a hostage situation. On July 29 at 9:23 p.m., a clerk at Hardy’s Spa on Belmont Street called police after a man robbed the store with what appeared to be a handgun, said Watertown Police Lt. James O’Connor.
Police investigating suspicious death at New Hampshire business
NASHUA, NH (WGME) -- Police say they are investigating the suspicious death of a man at a business in Nashua, New Hampshire. The man’s body was found at a gas station on Friday, according to the Union Leader. The attorney general’s office says additional information will be released as...
Police investigating suspicious death in Nashua, N.H.
NASHUA, N.H. — New Hampshire State Police are investigating suspicious death of an adult male in Nashua on Friday morning. Police said they responded to a local business for reports of a deceased male. No further information has been released. This is a developing story. Check back for updates...
Volodymyr Zhukovskyy trial: New Hampshire State Trooper called by defense said crash that killed 7 motorcyclists was ‘largely unavoidable’
By the time Volodymyr Zhukovskyy and Albert “Woody” Mazza saw each other as a potential threat, the crash that occurred seconds later killing Mazza and six other members of the Jarheads Motorcycle Club was ‘largely unavoidable,” according to New Hampshire State Trooper Brandon Girardi. Zhukovskyy, 26,...
Citizen’s tip helps police track down missing elderly woman
The 85-year-old woman was located safely in Weymouth thanks to a joint effort. An elderly woman with a memory impairment went missing on Friday, but Massachusetts State Police were able to find her thanks to the help of social media. Weymouth police reached out to state police on Friday morning...
Blue Hill Avenue in Roxbury opened to pedestrians today
Ron Newman took in Boston's second Open Street celebration, this time on Blue Hill Avenue. No cars allowed - just people on foot or on bicycle. The last of the three scheduled Open Streets this year is r Sept. 24 on Dorchester Avenue between Freeport Street and Gallivan Boulevard. The city has yet to announce any dates for Newbury Street.
Brian Orlandella, former assistant chief probation officer for Lynn District Court, sentenced to 17 years in prison for child exploitation offenses
A former assistant chief probation officer for Lynn District Court was sentenced in federal court Friday to 17 years in prison in connection with child exploitation offenses, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said. Brian Orlandella, 49, of Beverly, was sentenced by U.S. Senior District Court Judge Mark L. Wolf to...
Transit Police officer gets probation after admitting he beat a homeless man at Ashmont station then lied about it
A Transit Police officer was sentenced to just probation last month after admitting he beat a homeless man at Ashmont station - and then arrested the man on a bogus charge of assault and battery on a police officer, court records show. Dorston Bartlett had been indicted in 2019 on...
21-year-old recently out of prison after Fall River arrest indicted on several murder charges after officer killed, another officer and 15-year-old injured
Rochester, NY- The Monroe County District Attorney’s Office filed a grand jury indictment charging 21-year-old Kelvin J. Vickers Jr. with Aggravated Murder, Murder in the 2nd Degree, Attempted Aggravated Murder, Attempted Murder in the 2nd Degree, two counts Assault in the 2nd Degree and two counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 2nd Degree for the murder of Rochester Police Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz, the attempted murder of Rochester Police Officer Sino Seng, and the assault of 15-year-old Tamaia Walker.
Medical Helicopter Flies Burn Victim to Boston Hospital
FRAMINGHAM – A medical helicopter flew a burn victim, 36, to a Boston hospital on Thursday night, said Framingham Police Chief Michael Dutcher. Framingham Fire Engine 1 and Brewster Ambulance 2 responded to Chautauqua Avenue last night, August 4. The road is located off of Dudley Road in South Framingham.
Two Suspects in Custody Following BPD Response to an Assault and Battery in Downtown Boston
The information and images contained in this article may be delayed due to the FOIA and public records guidelines which allow departments and government agencies to take up-to multiple months to fulfill requests such as providing booking photos or documents. The inculded reports have been redacted by both BPD as well as Live Boston Staff for reasons of investigatory purpose as well as officer safety.
