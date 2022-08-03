WATCH: Sophomore Jeffrey Bassa motivated and ready for 2022

Read on 247sports.com
Everything Tosh Lupoi said following day two of Fall Camp
Oregon defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi met with the media for his first press conference after starting fall camp. Here's a complete transcript of Lupoi's press conference. Sign up for the FREE DuckTerritory.com newsletter and get all your Oregon news sent directly to your e-mail inbox daily. Consider following DuckTerritory on...
Fall Camp Lodge Notebook 2022: Day Four
The 2022 edition of fall camp has officially arrived for the Oregon State football team, and BeaverBlitz is on hand in Corvallis to provide analysis, daily recaps, and player spotlights during the month of August. We’re here to serve the passionate fans who can't get enough information as the Beavers make their way through the 2022 preseason.
5 Oregon players with most to gain, lose in fall camp 2022
EUGENE — Oregon opens fall camp this afternoon and several players have a chance to gain or lose roles to open the season. A couple of starting jobs are open and several spots on the two-deep are going to be competitive. Here are 5 Oregon players with the most...
Oregon Ducks practice observations: all-Pac-12 offensive lineman T.J. Bass limited to open fall camp
EUGENE — Oregon opened fall camp with its top offensive lineman limited. T.J. Bass, a first team all-Pac-12 selection by the league’s coaches last season, was one of the only limited players for the Ducks during their first practice of fall camp Friday afternoon at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex.
Terrance Ferguson believes Oregon has 'the best tight end room in the nation'
Oregon tight end Terrance Ferguson was anything but bashful at the program's media day on Wednesday. His unit might only return two players with significant snap counts from a year ago, but the sophomore doesn't believe a better group exists in the country. “I think we have a really deep...
Kirby Smart says 'last thing he's worried about' is Dan Lanning ahead of Georgia, Oregon matchup
Georgia and Oregon square off to open up the 2022 college football season in what is a high profile matchup cross country. Former Georgia defensive coordinator Dan Lanning left the Bulldogs to take the Ducks head coaching vacancy this offseason, something Kirby Smart already moved on. He was getting ready to open fall camp in Georgia this week. Smart was asked how he was planning to face off against his former defensive coordinator since he had insider knowledge about the Bulldogs as Oregon will visit town Sept. 3.
Oregon men’s basketball hires Armon Gates as assistant coach, Kevin McKenna moves to support staff
EUGENE — Dana Altman is making a series of changes to his coaching staff this offseason. Altman hired Armon Gates from Nebraska as an assistant coach, filling the spot of longtime assistant Kevin McKenna, who is becoming the director of player development. Additionally, former UO assistant Brian Fish is returning to the program as executive director and Cliff Spiller has been hired as the new director of strength and conditioning.
yachatsnews.com
Iconic beachfront motel Deane’s Oceanfront Lodge gets new owners — and soon a new name and bit of a makeover
Glen and Katherine Aukstikalnis were driving down Highway 101 in November 2009 looking a rental house to buy. Instead, three miles north of Yachats they saw a “For Sale” sign on Deane’s Oceanside Lodge. The 19-room oceanfront motor lodge had sat empty for a year after its...
beachconnection.net
Intricate, Intense Stretch of Oregon Coast With Odd Hollywood Connections
(Florence, Oregon) – If you're looking to trip the night (and day) fantastic, one chunk of Oregon coastline provides a multivaried experience that's chock full of scenic eyebrow-raisers and at the same plenty of means to get away from crowds. 20 miles of unbelievable spots dot the sides of Highway 101 between Yachats and Florence, where the structures sometimes smack of a Yes album cover in their alien beauty and surrealism, and there's some curious bits of Hollywood history lurking in the curves and coves. (Above: the scene used quite a bit in the Bates Motel series is filmed right here, just north of Florence. All photos Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
opb.org
Using ‘green infrastructure’ to promote equity is a key goal for new Oregon forestry manager
In June, the Oregon Department of Forestry hired Scott Altenhoff to lead its Urban and Community Forestry Assistance program. Previously, Altenhoff worked as an urban forester for the City of Eugene, where he became aware of temperature disparities due to differences in tree cover between economically disadvantaged and affluent neighborhoods. In 2014, he worked with community members to direct city crews to plant more trees in West Eugene and launched annual maintenance cycles for their upkeep. Today, Altenhoff has a new target: school campuses that he says are in dire need of “green infrastructure” to promote health, improve air quality and combat social inequity. Scott Altenhoff joins us to talk about his vision and the key threats facing urban forests, from climate change to invasive species.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Central Oregon fire information for Thursday, Aug. 4
The following is information from multiple official agencies about fires in Oregon as of 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 4. These include Central Oregon Fire Information, Willamette National Forest and Wasco County Sheriff’s Office. The Cedar Creek Fire, caused by lightning over the area in the last few days,...
kbnd.com
At Least Seven Apparent Drownings In 12-Day Span
BEND, OR -- More than half a dozen people have died on Oregon waterways in just the past two weeks. The most recent apparent drowning was in Cottage Grove Lake, in Lane County. A 75-year-old man went into the water while boating Tuesday and didn’t resurface. Ashley Massey, with...
kezi.com
Crews put out illegal campfire near Roseburg
ROSEBURG, Ore.-- Crews put out an illegal campfire in the Umpqua National Forest Friday night, according to U.S. Department of Agriculture Forest Service. According to officials, forest leaders were driving roads in the Steamboat drainage when they came across the fire which had flames close to three feet high. The...
kptv.com
Detroit sees uptick in thefts as they continue to rebuild
DETROIT Ore. (KPTV) - It’s been nearly two years since the Santiam Canyon fires destroyed several towns in Marion County, including towns like Detroit. “It angers me, you know? Then it saddens me,” LaRrie Pattyn said. Pattyn lives in Detroit and says since early July, they’ve been seeing...
eugeneweekly.com
July 29, 2020
Anyone present during the Black Unity-led protest in Springfield’s Thurston Hills neighborhood on July 29, 2020, will likely remember it forever. The protest focused on supporting a local Black resident and educating people about the racist history of nooses after a neighbor “decorated” his yard with a skeleton on a noose. Dozens of anti-racist protesters showed up in solidarity to march and chant, with some residents joining in. Other neighbors appeared to join with counter-protesters to heckle, harass and assault the protesters.
Oregon shoe reseller defrauded customers, banks out of millions: DOJ
A Eugene man and woman running a business that posed as a limited edition shoe seller have been charged with defrauding customers and banks out of a combined $85 million, the U.S. Attorney in Oregon said.
philomathnews.com
Highest-rated steakhouses in Eugene, according to Tripadvisor
Tenderloin, strip, rib eye, porterhouse—the words alone of the choicest cuts of cow, aged to tenderized perfection and served under bordelaise, béarnaise, or au poivre, are enough to get a meat lover salivating and making their next reservation for a night at a steakhouse. Dry aged for weeks or months and carefully prepared by chefs, the steaks at steakhouses achieve a tenderness and flavor that’s difficult, if not impossible, to achieve at home. Every city has its own list of storied steakhouses and every suburb has an Outback Steakhouse. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated steakhouses in Eugene on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.
kezi.com
Community petition sparks recall process for Eugene city councilor
EUGENE, Ore -- A petition to recall Eugene councilwoman Claire Syrett has received over 2,000 signatures. A large portion of the petitioners are against the city’s Moving Ahead project. The project has not received final approval, but is making significant progress. The petition was submitted to the City Recorder's...
kezi.com
Eugene city councilor responds to recall process
EUGENE, Ore. -- Eugene city councilor Claire Syrett has announced her intentions to remain in office in the midst of an official recall process. Due to a petition, sparked by advocates against the city’s Moving Ahead plans, Syrett must formally resign or submit a justification as to why she is not resigning by Monday, August 8. From there, there will be a 35-day window to hold a special recall election.
kezi.com
Fire near Dexter destroys structures
DEXTER, Ore. -- A fire at a shop near Dexter has completely demolished a building and an RV, and left one person with minor injuries. Fire officials say they responded to a reported structure fire on Rattlesnake Road just before 3 p.m. on Thursday, August 4. Crews reportedly arrived to find a shop and an RV engulfed in flames. Crews leapt to extinguish the fire, and after a short battle during which a propane tank reportedly exploded, the fire was 100% contained. Crews are presently working on clean up operations.
