WATCH: A healthy and motivated Brandon Dorlus previews Oregon's 2022 season

Read on 247sports.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WATCH: Dan Lanning recaps first practice of fall camp
Oregon head coach Dan Lanning recaps the Ducks' first practice of fall camp. Sign up for the FREE DuckTerritory.com newsletter and get all your Oregon news sent directly to your e-mail inbox daily. Consider following DuckTerritory on Twitter and our full-time writers, Matt Prehm, Erik Skopil, and Jared Mack. If...
fishduck.com
How High Can Dillingham’s Ducks Fly?
Oregon OC Kenny Dillingham begins his first campaign with the Oregon Ducks in 2022, so just how good can this Ducks’ offense be? (After all, Dillingham fielded the fourth best offense in FBS while at Memphis.) We can begin to answer that question by looking at Dillingham’s scheme and the players he has at his disposal.
Everything Tosh Lupoi said following day two of Fall Camp
Oregon defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi met with the media for his first press conference after starting fall camp. Here's a complete transcript of Lupoi's press conference. Sign up for the FREE DuckTerritory.com newsletter and get all your Oregon news sent directly to your e-mail inbox daily. Consider following DuckTerritory on...
Fall Camp Lodge Notebook 2022: Day Four
The 2022 edition of fall camp has officially arrived for the Oregon State football team, and BeaverBlitz is on hand in Corvallis to provide analysis, daily recaps, and player spotlights during the month of August. We’re here to serve the passionate fans who can't get enough information as the Beavers make their way through the 2022 preseason.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oregon Ducks practice observations: all-Pac-12 offensive lineman T.J. Bass limited to open fall camp
EUGENE — Oregon opened fall camp with its top offensive lineman limited. T.J. Bass, a first team all-Pac-12 selection by the league’s coaches last season, was one of the only limited players for the Ducks during their first practice of fall camp Friday afternoon at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex.
Terrance Ferguson believes Oregon has 'the best tight end room in the nation'
Oregon tight end Terrance Ferguson was anything but bashful at the program's media day on Wednesday. His unit might only return two players with significant snap counts from a year ago, but the sophomore doesn't believe a better group exists in the country. “I think we have a really deep...
Oregon State’s Deshaun Fenwick ‘loves every freaking part’ of four-man competition at running back
CORVALLIS – The most competitive position battle of Oregon State’s 2022 preseason football camp is running back. Two veterans and two newcomers are battling for the bulk of available playing time. The foursome have resumes saying they’re capable.
Kirby Smart says 'last thing he's worried about' is Dan Lanning ahead of Georgia, Oregon matchup
Georgia and Oregon square off to open up the 2022 college football season in what is a high profile matchup cross country. Former Georgia defensive coordinator Dan Lanning left the Bulldogs to take the Ducks head coaching vacancy this offseason, something Kirby Smart already moved on. He was getting ready to open fall camp in Georgia this week. Smart was asked how he was planning to face off against his former defensive coordinator since he had insider knowledge about the Bulldogs as Oregon will visit town Sept. 3.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Final Bama Softball Transfer Set to Return to Home State
The conclusion of the 2022 softball season saw six Alabama players enter the transfer portal. Five of those players have announced their new destinations with Abby Doerr being the final player left to decide. That decision came recently as Oregon State announced on Wednesday that Doerr would be joining its softball program.
kcfmradio.com
Emeralds Win; New QB Settling In
The Eugene Emeralds maintain their lead in the Northwest league with a win last night against the Spokane Indians. They did it with a mix of singles and home runs and had a little help from the Indians when pitcher Anderson Pilar hit Emeralds shortstop Jimmy Glowenke with the bases loaded scoring a run. The ems scored 8 runs on 8 hits while holding the Indians to 2 runs on 5 hits. The Ems hold a ½ game lead in the standings.
Defensive coordinator Trent Bray brings an energy to Oregon State’s defense that players can’t ignore
To understand what it’s like to play defense under Oregon State’s Trent Bray, picture this. After practicing for 100 minutes under an increasingly scorching sun midday Friday, the Beavers end practice with a team huddle. It’s then time for a few OSU players and coaches to talk to the media.
Where does Oregon-Georgia rank in terms of national importance?
John and Hugh chat about some of College Football’s best games in the opening month of the season and just how important Oregon-Georgia is from a national perspective.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
yachatsnews.com
Iconic beachfront motel Deane’s Oceanfront Lodge gets new owners — and soon a new name and bit of a makeover
Glen and Katherine Aukstikalnis were driving down Highway 101 in November 2009 looking a rental house to buy. Instead, three miles north of Yachats they saw a “For Sale” sign on Deane’s Oceanside Lodge. The 19-room oceanfront motor lodge had sat empty for a year after its...
kbnd.com
At Least Seven Apparent Drownings In 12-Day Span
BEND, OR -- More than half a dozen people have died on Oregon waterways in just the past two weeks. The most recent apparent drowning was in Cottage Grove Lake, in Lane County. A 75-year-old man went into the water while boating Tuesday and didn’t resurface. Ashley Massey, with...
opb.org
Using ‘green infrastructure’ to promote equity is a key goal for new Oregon forestry manager
In June, the Oregon Department of Forestry hired Scott Altenhoff to lead its Urban and Community Forestry Assistance program. Previously, Altenhoff worked as an urban forester for the City of Eugene, where he became aware of temperature disparities due to differences in tree cover between economically disadvantaged and affluent neighborhoods. In 2014, he worked with community members to direct city crews to plant more trees in West Eugene and launched annual maintenance cycles for their upkeep. Today, Altenhoff has a new target: school campuses that he says are in dire need of “green infrastructure” to promote health, improve air quality and combat social inequity. Scott Altenhoff joins us to talk about his vision and the key threats facing urban forests, from climate change to invasive species.
philomathnews.com
Highest-rated steakhouses in Eugene, according to Tripadvisor
Tenderloin, strip, rib eye, porterhouse—the words alone of the choicest cuts of cow, aged to tenderized perfection and served under bordelaise, béarnaise, or au poivre, are enough to get a meat lover salivating and making their next reservation for a night at a steakhouse. Dry aged for weeks or months and carefully prepared by chefs, the steaks at steakhouses achieve a tenderness and flavor that’s difficult, if not impossible, to achieve at home. Every city has its own list of storied steakhouses and every suburb has an Outback Steakhouse. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated steakhouses in Eugene on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.
Oregon shoe reseller defrauded customers, banks out of millions: DOJ
A Eugene man and woman running a business that posed as a limited edition shoe seller have been charged with defrauding customers and banks out of a combined $85 million, the U.S. Attorney in Oregon said.
kezi.com
Fire near Dexter destroys structures
DEXTER, Ore. -- A fire at a shop near Dexter has completely demolished a building and an RV, and left one person with minor injuries. Fire officials say they responded to a reported structure fire on Rattlesnake Road just before 3 p.m. on Thursday, August 4. Crews reportedly arrived to find a shop and an RV engulfed in flames. Crews leapt to extinguish the fire, and after a short battle during which a propane tank reportedly exploded, the fire was 100% contained. Crews are presently working on clean up operations.
kqennewsradio.com
ROSEBURG POLICE CITE MAN FOR PROHIBITED BURNING
Roseburg Police cited a man for prohibited burning following an incident Tuesday. The RPD report said at 1:40 p.m. an officer contacted the 32-year old at a campfire at the duck pond in the 1000 block of Northwest Garden Valley Boulevard. The man was advised of fire safety, then was then cited and released.
kqennewsradio.com
CRASH CLAIMS THE LIFE OF ROSEBURG MAN
A single-vehicle crash claimed the life of a Roseburg man on Thursday. Lieutenant Brad O’Dell of the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said at 4:30 p.m. 911 dispatchers received a report of the accident in the 6000 block of Rock Creek Road. O’Dell said DCSO responded to the scene along with Glide Fire Department, Umpqua Valley Ambulance and a law enforcement officer from the United States Forest Service.
247Sports
43K+
Followers
357K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0