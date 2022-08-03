WATCH: Justin Flowe humbled and motivated by injuries the last two years

Deputies responded to the area of Territorial Hwy. and Demming Rd. Tuesday night at about 11:30pm after receiving the report of a motorcycle vs. passenger vehicle traffic crash. Initial reports indicated that a motorcycle passed a vehicle at a high rate of speed before colliding with a second vehicle that was making a turn. The motorcyclist was found to be unresponsive and not breathing following the impact. Upon arrival, responding paramedics determined the motorcyclist to be deceased. Investigation revealed that a 1998 Kawasaki motorcycle had been southbound on Territorial Hwy. when it struck the rear passenger quarter-panel of a northbound Honda CRV that was turning westbound onto Demming Rd. The motorcycle did not appear to have a functioning headlight prior to the impact. Speed, alcohol, and defective lighting are all being investigated as factors contributing to the crash. The driver of the CRV is cooperating with the investigation. The names of the involved are being withheld at this time.

LANE COUNTY, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO