WATCH: Justin Flowe humbled and motivated by injuries the last two years

Everything Tosh Lupoi said following day two of Fall Camp
Oregon defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi met with the media for his first press conference after starting fall camp. Here's a complete transcript of Lupoi's press conference. Sign up for the FREE DuckTerritory.com newsletter and get all your Oregon news sent directly to your e-mail inbox daily. Consider following DuckTerritory on...
WATCH: Dan Lanning recaps first practice of fall camp
Oregon head coach Dan Lanning recaps the Ducks' first practice of fall camp. Sign up for the FREE DuckTerritory.com newsletter and get all your Oregon news sent directly to your e-mail inbox daily. Consider following DuckTerritory on Twitter and our full-time writers, Matt Prehm, Erik Skopil, and Jared Mack. If...
Oregon Ducks practice observations: all-Pac-12 offensive lineman T.J. Bass limited to open fall camp
EUGENE — Oregon opened fall camp with its top offensive lineman limited. T.J. Bass, a first team all-Pac-12 selection by the league’s coaches last season, was one of the only limited players for the Ducks during their first practice of fall camp Friday afternoon at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex.
Lupoi excited by defensive newcomers, true evaluations to come when pads come on
Oregon is in its honeymoon phase of fall camp. Things are new and exciting, and the hard parts have yet to begin. At least that's how defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi referred to it Saturday. "It's difficult to assess these guys without pads on," he explained. "Sometimes guys will look better...
Fall Camp Lodge Notebook 2022: Day Four
The 2022 edition of fall camp has officially arrived for the Oregon State football team, and BeaverBlitz is on hand in Corvallis to provide analysis, daily recaps, and player spotlights during the month of August. We’re here to serve the passionate fans who can't get enough information as the Beavers make their way through the 2022 preseason.
Terrance Ferguson believes Oregon has 'the best tight end room in the nation'
Oregon tight end Terrance Ferguson was anything but bashful at the program's media day on Wednesday. His unit might only return two players with significant snap counts from a year ago, but the sophomore doesn't believe a better group exists in the country. “I think we have a really deep...
Kirby Smart says 'last thing he's worried about' is Dan Lanning ahead of Georgia, Oregon matchup
Georgia and Oregon square off to open up the 2022 college football season in what is a high profile matchup cross country. Former Georgia defensive coordinator Dan Lanning left the Bulldogs to take the Ducks head coaching vacancy this offseason, something Kirby Smart already moved on. He was getting ready to open fall camp in Georgia this week. Smart was asked how he was planning to face off against his former defensive coordinator since he had insider knowledge about the Bulldogs as Oregon will visit town Sept. 3.
The Block: Ty Thompson won't lie down and let Bo Nix win the Oregon job
In this excerpt from "The Block", Blake Brockermeyer and Carl Reed talk about the brewing quarterback battle in Eugene, where Ty Thompson (in his second season) may lose the job to incoming transfer Bo Nix.
1490thescore.com
Robbins resigns head coach position with Dr. Stewart’s
The Roseburg Dr. Stewart’s American Legion baseball program will have a new skipper in 2023 after head coach Jeremiah Robbins announced he had stepped down from his role with the team. Robbins finished his second stint as the Docs’ head coach after four years in the position. Over that...
yachatsnews.com
Iconic beachfront motel Deane’s Oceanfront Lodge gets new owners — and soon a new name and bit of a makeover
Glen and Katherine Aukstikalnis were driving down Highway 101 in November 2009 looking a rental house to buy. Instead, three miles north of Yachats they saw a “For Sale” sign on Deane’s Oceanside Lodge. The 19-room oceanfront motor lodge had sat empty for a year after its...
klcc.org
Eugene, Redmond get new air link to Palm Springs
Air travelers in Eugene and Redmond will have a new flight option to southern California starting in mid-November. Avelo Airlines will fly non-stop twice a week to Palm Springs from both cities. The flight will be the only direct link to Palm Springs from both Eugene and Redmond. The flights...
Oregon shoe reseller defrauded customers, banks out of millions: DOJ
A Eugene man and woman running a business that posed as a limited edition shoe seller have been charged with defrauding customers and banks out of a combined $85 million, the U.S. Attorney in Oregon said.
philomathnews.com
Highest-rated steakhouses in Eugene, according to Tripadvisor
Tenderloin, strip, rib eye, porterhouse—the words alone of the choicest cuts of cow, aged to tenderized perfection and served under bordelaise, béarnaise, or au poivre, are enough to get a meat lover salivating and making their next reservation for a night at a steakhouse. Dry aged for weeks or months and carefully prepared by chefs, the steaks at steakhouses achieve a tenderness and flavor that’s difficult, if not impossible, to achieve at home. Every city has its own list of storied steakhouses and every suburb has an Outback Steakhouse. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated steakhouses in Eugene on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.
oregontoday.net
Lane Co. Fatal, Aug. 4
Deputies responded to the area of Territorial Hwy. and Demming Rd. Tuesday night at about 11:30pm after receiving the report of a motorcycle vs. passenger vehicle traffic crash. Initial reports indicated that a motorcycle passed a vehicle at a high rate of speed before colliding with a second vehicle that was making a turn. The motorcyclist was found to be unresponsive and not breathing following the impact. Upon arrival, responding paramedics determined the motorcyclist to be deceased. Investigation revealed that a 1998 Kawasaki motorcycle had been southbound on Territorial Hwy. when it struck the rear passenger quarter-panel of a northbound Honda CRV that was turning westbound onto Demming Rd. The motorcycle did not appear to have a functioning headlight prior to the impact. Speed, alcohol, and defective lighting are all being investigated as factors contributing to the crash. The driver of the CRV is cooperating with the investigation. The names of the involved are being withheld at this time.
