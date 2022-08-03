ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

WATCH: Justin Flowe humbled and motivated by injuries the last two years

By Matt Prehm
247Sports
247Sports
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on 247sports.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Everything Tosh Lupoi said following day two of Fall Camp

Oregon defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi met with the media for his first press conference after starting fall camp. Here's a complete transcript of Lupoi's press conference. Sign up for the FREE DuckTerritory.com newsletter and get all your Oregon news sent directly to your e-mail inbox daily. Consider following DuckTerritory on...
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

WATCH: Dan Lanning recaps first practice of fall camp

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning recaps the Ducks' first practice of fall camp. Sign up for the FREE DuckTerritory.com newsletter and get all your Oregon news sent directly to your e-mail inbox daily. Consider following DuckTerritory on Twitter and our full-time writers, Matt Prehm, Erik Skopil, and Jared Mack. If...
EUGENE, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Eugene, OR
Local
Oregon Sports
Eugene, OR
Football
Local
Oregon College Sports
Eugene, OR
Sports
State
Oregon State
Eugene, OR
College Sports
Local
Oregon Football
247Sports

Fall Camp Lodge Notebook 2022: Day Four

The 2022 edition of fall camp has officially arrived for the Oregon State football team, and BeaverBlitz is on hand in Corvallis to provide analysis, daily recaps, and player spotlights during the month of August. We’re here to serve the passionate fans who can't get enough information as the Beavers make their way through the 2022 preseason.
CORVALLIS, OR
247Sports

Kirby Smart says 'last thing he's worried about' is Dan Lanning ahead of Georgia, Oregon matchup

Georgia and Oregon square off to open up the 2022 college football season in what is a high profile matchup cross country. Former Georgia defensive coordinator Dan Lanning left the Bulldogs to take the Ducks head coaching vacancy this offseason, something Kirby Smart already moved on. He was getting ready to open fall camp in Georgia this week. Smart was asked how he was planning to face off against his former defensive coordinator since he had insider knowledge about the Bulldogs as Oregon will visit town Sept. 3.
EUGENE, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#College Football#Free#Duckterritory
1490thescore.com

Robbins resigns head coach position with Dr. Stewart’s

The Roseburg Dr. Stewart’s American Legion baseball program will have a new skipper in 2023 after head coach Jeremiah Robbins announced he had stepped down from his role with the team. Robbins finished his second stint as the Docs’ head coach after four years in the position. Over that...
ROSEBURG, OR
klcc.org

Eugene, Redmond get new air link to Palm Springs

Air travelers in Eugene and Redmond will have a new flight option to southern California starting in mid-November. Avelo Airlines will fly non-stop twice a week to Palm Springs from both cities. The flight will be the only direct link to Palm Springs from both Eugene and Redmond. The flights...
EUGENE, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
philomathnews.com

Highest-rated steakhouses in Eugene, according to Tripadvisor

Tenderloin, strip, rib eye, porterhouse—the words alone of the choicest cuts of cow, aged to tenderized perfection and served under bordelaise, béarnaise, or au poivre, are enough to get a meat lover salivating and making their next reservation for a night at a steakhouse. Dry aged for weeks or months and carefully prepared by chefs, the steaks at steakhouses achieve a tenderness and flavor that’s difficult, if not impossible, to achieve at home. Every city has its own list of storied steakhouses and every suburb has an Outback Steakhouse. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated steakhouses in Eugene on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.
EUGENE, OR
oregontoday.net

Lane Co. Fatal, Aug. 4

Deputies responded to the area of Territorial Hwy. and Demming Rd. Tuesday night at about 11:30pm after receiving the report of a motorcycle vs. passenger vehicle traffic crash. Initial reports indicated that a motorcycle passed a vehicle at a high rate of speed before colliding with a second vehicle that was making a turn. The motorcyclist was found to be unresponsive and not breathing following the impact. Upon arrival, responding paramedics determined the motorcyclist to be deceased. Investigation revealed that a 1998 Kawasaki motorcycle had been southbound on Territorial Hwy. when it struck the rear passenger quarter-panel of a northbound Honda CRV that was turning westbound onto Demming Rd. The motorcycle did not appear to have a functioning headlight prior to the impact. Speed, alcohol, and defective lighting are all being investigated as factors contributing to the crash. The driver of the CRV is cooperating with the investigation. The names of the involved are being withheld at this time.
LANE COUNTY, OR
247Sports

247Sports

43K+
Followers
357K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy