Minneapolis mayor bans sharing city abortion information

By WCCO Staff
 3 days ago

Minneapolis bans sharing abortion information 00:26

MINNEAPOLIS -- The city of Minneapolis won't help other states take legal action against women who get abortions.

Mayor Jacob Frey signed an executive order Wednesday afternoon that bans city staff from giving information to other states or jurisdictions about patients or abortion providers.

Several neighboring states have outlawed the procedure since the U.S. Supreme Court reversed Roe in June .

This is the DFL mayor's first executive order since voters gave him more power last fall.

MORE: Kansas voters uphold right to abortion

Historic steps taken to improve public safety in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS -- On Thursday, the city of Minneapolis made two big moves toward improving public safety. Both are in hopes of rebuilding trust and relationships with the community.In the morning, council members approved the city's first community safety commissioner, Dr. Cedric Alexander. He will oversee police, fire, 911 and emergency management and violence prevention programs. The goal for this position will be to streamline communications between departments.Around the same time Dr. Alexander was approved by the council, a merged group of community members and Minneapolis police officers celebrated as a legal agreement, or memorandum of understanding, which was signed by Interim...
Wastewater data shows COVID-19 viral load decreasing in Twin Cities

MINNEAPOLIS -- Wastewater data from the Twin Cities area indicates that COVID-19 viral loads decreased in the last week.According to the Metropolitan Council, total RNA viral load entering the metro plant decreased by 7% last week compared to the week before.The subvariant BA.5 is by far the dominant form of the virus, making up 81% of the viral load. It's up from 79% a week before, but total BA.5 RNA decreased by 5%.Health officials on Thursday reported an average of 945 COVID-19 cases a day over the past week, bringing the state's total case count to 1,601,006 since the onset of the pandemic.
Minnesota revenue dept. reminds parents to claim back-to-school supplies

MINNEAPOLIS -- Add saving your receipts to your family's back-to-school shopping list. The Minnesota Department of Revenue wants to remind parents about benefits they can claim when filing their taxes next year.Buying school supplies like pens, notebooks, or even computer hardware, could save you money on your tax bill or qualify you for a larger refund.The state says thousands of families saved an average of $261 with the K-12 education credit last year.The revenue department recommends saving your school-supply receipts in a folder or envelope.You can also pick-up a special envelope at the education building during the State Fair.
