Minneapolis mayor bans sharing city abortion information

MINNEAPOLIS -- The city of Minneapolis won't help other states take legal action against women who get abortions.

Mayor Jacob Frey signed an executive order Wednesday afternoon that bans city staff from giving information to other states or jurisdictions about patients or abortion providers.

Several neighboring states have outlawed the procedure since the U.S. Supreme Court reversed Roe in June .

This is the DFL mayor's first executive order since voters gave him more power last fall.

