Wife drowned after jumping into holiday home swimming pool to save millionaire husband who had fatal heart attack
A WIFE drowned trying to save her husband after he had a heart attack in the swimming pool of their holiday home, it was reported. Diana Shamash, 80, leapt into the water fully clothed to try to help her 82-year-old property tycoon husband David at the couple's holiday home in the south of France.
Video of infant that looks like an 'Alien baby' has gone viral
A video of a newborn baby with redness and cracks on the skin has gone viral because of its ‘alien-like’ appearance. People are calling it ‘demon child’ and ‘alien baby.’ According to the video, this unusual baby was born to Sajeda, wife of Shafiq, in the Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh, a state in India.
Trainer James Tate admits seeing Royal Aclaim win the Coolmore Nunthorpe Stakes at York would be 'sweet' and insists the three-year-old filly has a shot as she is a 'fast learner with a lot of natural talent'
Trainer James Tate grew up watching some of racing's sprinting greats win the Coolmore Nunthorpe Stakes at York, which would make securing next week's group one prize with Royal Aclaim even sweeter. Injury has restricted the three-year-old filly to only three career successful starts and Royal Aclaim was promoted to...
