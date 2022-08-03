Metro Drug Coalition teaches first aid classes for mental illness and substance abuse

Read on www.wbir.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five charming small towns in Tennessee that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensTennessee State
Her husband had just sent her a simple text message. It led her to discover that he had been cheating for years.Bella SmithKnoxville, TN
Tennessee restaurant giving out "blessing bags" to community despite being forced to closeKristen WaltersTennessee State
The Secret City in Tennessee Turns 80 This Year - Rich History is Preserved and Knowlege SharedJohn M. DabbsTennessee State
Related
How both children and parents can manage back-to-school anxiety
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — With school starting on Monday in Knox County, parents and children are stuck in a stressful waiting period. They are still trying to enjoy the last days of summer break—but the back-to-school countdown has started. This situation can be a breeding ground for stress and...
Knoxville leader says lack of mental health resources and higher housing costs raises homelessness
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The number of unhoused people in Knoxville has been rising for a while. Many residents said they have seen camps built near their houses, outside of areas where unhoused people usually settled down. Charles Thomas, a member of the Knoxville City Council, said there are two...
Thousands raised for East Tennessee foster children ahead of school year
Hundreds of East Tennessee foster children will now be able to return to school with a little more confidence.
newstalk987.com
Knox County Schools Announcing New Security Measure for this Upcoming School Year
Knox County Schools on Friday announced new security measures that are being implemented to enhance student safety in the 2022-23 academic year. At a news conference, Superintendent Dr. Jon Rysewyk and Security Division Chief Jason Periard said KCS has launched the “Safe Schools, Safe Students” initiative, a series of actions designed to provide a safe learning environment for students and staff.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wvlt.tv
Drug eradication operation explains TBI presence at Morristown Regional Airport
MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation were able to release details of an operation in Morristown Thursday. WVLT News first reported the operation last month when viewers called in about a heightened presence at the Morristown Regional Airport. TBI and Drug Enforcement Administration vehicles were parked at the airport, sparking questions.
What to know about the 2022-2023 school year for KCS
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — The first day of school brings on many different emotions. Excitement, stress and even anxiety. "The first three weeks of school. it's a learning curve for everybody,” Melissa Cox said. Cox, a mom of three kids who attend Knox County Schools, has some advice.
Lonsdale neighborhood gathers to celebrate community and history
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — People in the Lonsdale neighborhood gathered on Saturday to celebrate the community and its rich history. It is part of the neighborhood's annual Lonsdale Homecoming event. Cecelia McDowell, who is part of the organizing committee, said the event is meant to bring people together for a...
Knoxville man sentenced for providing gun to Anthony Thompson Jr.
A Knoxville man was sentenced by a federal judge on Thursday for providing a handgun to Anthony Thompson Jr., the 17-year-old student fatally shot by police at a Knoxville high school last year while in possession of the weapon.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wvlt.tv
Tank the tiny horse visits residents at senior living facility
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A tiny horse named “Tank” is bringing smiles to the people living at Courtyard Senior Living in Knoxville. Tiny Tank, as his owner calls him, lives in Clinton and suffers from Cushing’s disease. When he is feeling well, he ventures out to different community spots to say hi.
15 arrested across 7 East Tennessee counties in TBI, DEA drug bust
Meth, heroin, more than 300 marijuana plants and roughly $40,000 in counterfeit currency were seized across 7 East Tennessee counties in a Tennessee Bureau of Investigation operation that led to 15 felony arrests.
WBIR
Knox County School Mania hands out school supplies to area students
Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs hosts School Mania ahead of the new school year which starts Monday. August 5, 2022-4pm.
wvlt.tv
Sevierville police mourn the loss of retired K-9
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Sevierville Police Department announced the death of one of their retired K-9s Friday. K-9 Boris started with the department in July of 2015 and retired in December of 2020. He was a tracker, helping find people and fugitives for the SPD. “In his...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
PETA asks Campbell Co. Sheriff's Office to reassign K-9 officer; video raises concern about dog's treatment
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Tenn. — A years-old video surfaced recently that showed a Campbell County Sheriff's Office deputy yanking the leash of a dog multiple times before lifting it off the ground and swinging it around as it yelped and cried. As the video was shared online, CCSO said the...
wvlt.tv
Search underway for missing University of Tennessee student
Search underway for missing University of Tennessee student. No one has spoken to Bryce Evans since July 31, according to the Knoxville Police Department. Big Bear Mountain | Dolly Parton announces newest roller coaster. Updated: 10 hours ago. Big Bear Mountain is the largest and longest coaster at Dollywood, according...
Knox County sued by two women saying they were illegally fired by court clerk due to their age
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Two women filed lawsuits against Knox County on July 25, saying they illegally lost their government jobs in August 2020. In the lawsuit they said that they were fired a few months after Mike Hammond, the Knox County Criminal Court Clerk, announced some eligible employees could take time off or work remotely to stay safe during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. Employees over 60 years old, or who had medical conditions, were eligible for it.
WATE
Knoxville Cold Case: Harry Upshaw’s unsolved murder case
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Harry Upshaw, 44, of Knoxville, died after a shooting incident that happened near Fuller Avenue. His murder was unsolved since 2021. Knoxville Police Department responded to a shooting at Fuller Avenue and Wilder Place around 2:30 p.m. on Jan. 6. Police say they found Upshaw in a car with life-threatening injuries and transported him to UT Medical Center.
Two inmates injured after fight breaks out in Campbell Co. Jail
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Tenn. — The Campbell County Sheriff's Office said no one was seriously hurt after several inmates got into a fight at the county jail on Thursday. According to the CCSO, roughly 10 inmates started fighting each other late Thursday evening. Sheriff Robbie Goins said the inmates tried to start a trash fire by putting a piece of metal into an electrical outlet and also tried to knock out a camera with a broom.
3 finalists in line to become next Knox County Criminal Court judge
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Two Knoxville lawyers and an Anderson County attorney are finalists to become the next Knox County Criminal Court judge. The Trial Court Vacancy Commission on Tuesday reviewed a handful of candidates to replace Kyle Hixson, who is moving on to join the Tennessee Court of Criminal Appeals.
supertalk929.com
Attorney General lobs heavy-handed accusations in Tennessee Walgreens lawsuit
In a lawsuit filed in Knox County, Tennessee Attorney General Herb Slatery volleys heavy-handed accusations at retailer Walgreens accusing the pharmacy chain of unlawfully selling and distributing huge amounts of opioids. Slatery wrote Walgreens operated more than 200 stores beginning in 2006 and in that time flooded the state with...
wvlt.tv
‘That’s not your stuff’: Eastern Ky. deputies make more looting arrests
No one has spoken to Bryce Evans since July 31, according to the Knoxville Police Department. Big Bear Mountain is the largest and longest coaster at Dollywood, according to a release. Target purchases land in Sevierville. Updated: 9 hours ago. The popular department store chain paid for property in Sevierville,...
Comments / 0