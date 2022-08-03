Cognitive decline can be avoided with simple everyday exercises, new study suggests

Read on foxwilmington.com
Video of infant that looks like an 'Alien baby' has gone viral
A video of a newborn baby with redness and cracks on the skin has gone viral because of its ‘alien-like’ appearance. People are calling it ‘demon child’ and ‘alien baby.’ According to the video, this unusual baby was born to Sajeda, wife of Shafiq, in the Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh, a state in India.
Covid becomes equal leading cause of death in New Zealand for first time
Covid-19 became the equal leading cause of death in New Zealand for the first time in July, overtaking stroke and drawing even with ischaemic heart disease as the country’s No 1 killer. Michael Baker, an epidemiologist and public health professor, said that for a period in July-August Covid appeared...
