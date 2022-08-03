Read on whnt.com
Related
WHNT-TV
Search underway for Knoxville student missing in Great Smoky Mountains National Park
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A man who left Knoxville for Charlotte, North Carolina has gone missing. Bryce Evans, 23, was last heard from around 1 p.m. on Sunday, July 31. He has short brown hair and glasses. He is 6’3″ tall and weighs around 185 pounds. Evans’...
WHNT-TV
Traffic Safety at the World's Longest Yard Sale
The World's Longest Yard Sale stretches through several counties in Alabama bringing a lot of traffic to county roads that are usually quiet. This increase in traffic can create dangerous road conditions.
WHNT-TV
Fatal Hit-and-Run Near World's Longest Yard Sale
Law enforcement is searching for the person who hit and killed a man with a vehicle in Northeast Alabama. The accident happened along the route of the World's Longest Yard Sale in Dekalb County, which is an annual community event.
WHNT-TV
6 killed, 8 hurt at California gas station when speeding driver runs red light
LOS ANGELES (KTLA) — At least six people were killed and eight were injured in a fiery multi-vehicle crash at a California gas station Thursday afternoon, officials said. The crash was reported at about 1:40 p.m. when a dark-colored Mercedes sped through a red light without braking and struck two vehicles in an intersection in the Windsor Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles, video obtained by KTLA showed. The vehicles then careened into a gas station in a ball of fire.
Comments / 0