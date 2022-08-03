ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

WHNT-TV

Fatal Hit-and-Run Near World's Longest Yard Sale

Law enforcement is searching for the person who hit and killed a man with a vehicle in Northeast Alabama. The accident happened along the route of the World's Longest Yard Sale in Dekalb County, which is an annual community event.
DEKALB COUNTY, AL
WHNT-TV

6 killed, 8 hurt at California gas station when speeding driver runs red light

LOS ANGELES (KTLA) — At least six people were killed and eight were injured in a fiery multi-vehicle crash at a California gas station Thursday afternoon, officials said. The crash was reported at about 1:40 p.m. when a dark-colored Mercedes sped through a red light without braking and struck two vehicles in an intersection in the Windsor Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles, video obtained by KTLA showed. The vehicles then careened into a gas station in a ball of fire.
LOS ANGELES, CA

