LOS ANGELES (KTLA) — At least six people were killed and eight were injured in a fiery multi-vehicle crash at a California gas station Thursday afternoon, officials said. The crash was reported at about 1:40 p.m. when a dark-colored Mercedes sped through a red light without braking and struck two vehicles in an intersection in the Windsor Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles, video obtained by KTLA showed. The vehicles then careened into a gas station in a ball of fire.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO