WYSO Evening News Update: Hazardous heat and skeeter sprays in the Miami Valley today

4 killed in Ohio neighborhood; authorities launch manhunt
DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Four people were fatally shot in an Ohio neighborhood, authorities said Saturday as they searched for a man who is believed to be armed and dangerous. Police in Montgomery County’s Butler Township said officers were called to the area shortly before noon Friday on a report of shots fired. Chief John Porter said four victims with gunshot wounds were found at “multiple crime scenes.” All were pronounced dead at the scene. Police said they are seeking 39-year-old Stephen Marlow, who they believe fled the area in an SUV. They warned anyone seeing him or the vehicle to call 911 “and not approach him as he is still likely to be armed and dangerous.” The Montgomery County coroner’s office on Saturday identified the victims as 82-year-old Clyde Knox, 78-year-old Eva Knox, 41-year-old Sarah Anderson and a 15-year-old girl whose name wasn’t released.
Many Dayton-area jobs do not pay enough to afford rent, report shows
SPRINGFIELD — Rents are rising across the region and tens of thousands of local residents work in occupations that on average do not pay enough for them to afford modest rental units, according to a new report and a Dayton Daily News analysis. Wages have increased, but not as...
WYSO Evening News Update: Baby hippo alert at Cinci zoo and preschool promise expands to Huber Heights
Developmental Disabilities of Clark County is one of many local care organizations hiring. (WYSO) Developmental Disabilities of Clark County is hiring for several positions, including nurses and direct care staff. The government organization helps people living with disabilities develop job skills. They also provide free care to people in the community who need it. They're holding open interviews all August from 10 a.m to 1 p.m. at the Mueller Residential Center Campus in Springfield.
Dayton postal worker delivers mail with home in limbo
As the Elmo Fire continues to bring so much uncertainty, one act of day-to-day life remains steady in the small community of Dayton.
Vandalia-Butler Community to host ‘United in Prayer’ event Monday
BUTLER TOWNSHIP — The community is inviting people to come together in prayer and support after four people were killed in a Butler Township shooting. The City of Vandalia shared on their social media a “United in Prayer” event. The event will take place Aug. 8 at...
Multiple companies are on scene of a semi leaking fuel along I-75
MONROE, Ohio — The Environmental Protection Agency is at the scene of a semi truck leaking at least 100 gallons of fuel along the side of I-75 Friday morning, according to the Ohio Highway Patrol. First responders were called to the scene around 7:08 a.m. for a semi blocking...
Vandalia to close some public facilities Saturday following deadly Butler Twp. shooting
VANDALIA — The City of Vandalia has announced that select public facilities will be closed Saturday following a shooting in Butler Township Friday that killed four Friday afternoon. On social media, Vandalia said that the Vandalia Recreation Center and all outdoor activities, as well as Cassel Hills Golf Course,...
Chicken owners at the Greene County Fair take birds home after some perish in excessive heat
XENIA — At least a half-dozen chickens at the Greene County Fair died in Wednesday’s excessive heat and that prompted fair officials to ask “a few owners” of chickens and rabbits to take their animals home. “Due to the extreme heat conditions in our barns, some...
Suspect in deadly Ohio shooting captured; victims identified
BUTLER TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Four people were fatally shot in a southwestern Ohio city on Friday, and a man considered “armed and dangerous” has been apprehended by police in Kansas. Police in Butler Township, located north of Dayton, were called shortly before noon in response to shots...
Dayton, August 06 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Dayton community gathered for third year anniversary of Oregon District mass shooting
Dayton’s community gathered to remember and celebrate the lives of nine people killed in the August 2019 mass shooting at the Oregon District Thursday night. Some used the occasion to call for more gun control in Ohio. Friends, families and neighbors of the nine people killed yelled “not one...
Trotwood leaders concerned with construction timetable as main road to remain closed into 2023
TROTWOOD — Delayed emergency response times and severe loss of revenue for area businesses have been some of the issues raised by city leaders over a long-term road closure in Trotwood. >>Photos: Signs of remembrance placed in Oregon District 3 years after mass shooting. Free Pike near state Route...
What's Great in Dayton: August 5 - 11, 2022
First Friday: First Friday is tonight all over downtown Dayton. Check out the places and events at First Friday Dayton on Facebook. Art in the City: Downtown Dayton Art in the City is Saturday. 300+ local artists of all genres bring live performances, hands-on demonstrations, community projects, an artisan market, a Juried Art Show, and more to downtown’s core. It opens at 1pm and it’s there until 7pm.
Crash sends two to Coldwater hospital
NORTH STAR – On August 4, 2022 at approximately 6:18 p.m. Darke County Deputies, along with Ansonia Rescue, and North Star Fire Department, were dispatched to the 14800 block of U.S. Route 127 in reference to a one vehicle crash with injury. Preliminary investigation revealed that a Black 2021...
DeWine awards $639K to Clark County Sheriff’s Office
Sixteen local and state law enforcement agencies will receive a total of $5.7 million in grant funding to help prevent and solve instances of violent crime.
