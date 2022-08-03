ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greene County, OH

WYSO Evening News Update: Hazardous heat and skeeter sprays in the Miami Valley today

By WYSO
wyso.org
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.wyso.org

Comments / 0

Related
WSYX ABC6

Last minute family getaway right in Butler County

There's still time to get away for a family road trip before school starts. Tracy Kocher the Vice President of Marketing and Communication at Travel Butler County. Really cool new pinball arcade and bar in downtown Hamilton, OH. Open seasonally. Old fashioned car hop drive-in Specialty is hot dogs and...
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
County
Greene County, OH
Local
Ohio Cars
City
Xenia, OH
City
Jamestown, OH
City
Beavercreek, OH
City
Fairborn, OH
The Associated Press

4 killed in Ohio neighborhood; authorities launch manhunt

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Four people were fatally shot in an Ohio neighborhood, authorities said Saturday as they searched for a man who is believed to be armed and dangerous. Police in Montgomery County’s Butler Township said officers were called to the area shortly before noon Friday on a report of shots fired. Chief John Porter said four victims with gunshot wounds were found at “multiple crime scenes.” All were pronounced dead at the scene. Police said they are seeking 39-year-old Stephen Marlow, who they believe fled the area in an SUV. They warned anyone seeing him or the vehicle to call 911 “and not approach him as he is still likely to be armed and dangerous.” The Montgomery County coroner’s office on Saturday identified the victims as 82-year-old Clyde Knox, 78-year-old Eva Knox, 41-year-old Sarah Anderson and a 15-year-old girl whose name wasn’t released.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OH
wyso.org

WYSO Evening News Update: Baby hippo alert at Cinci zoo and preschool promise expands to Huber Heights

Developmental Disabilities of Clark County is one of many local care organizations hiring. (WYSO) Developmental Disabilities of Clark County is hiring for several positions, including nurses and direct care staff. The government organization helps people living with disabilities develop job skills. They also provide free care to people in the community who need it. They're holding open interviews all August from 10 a.m to 1 p.m. at the Mueller Residential Center Campus in Springfield.
HUBER HEIGHTS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Miami Valley#Air Conditioning#Wyso Evening News Update#Public Health#Ev#Statehouse News Bureau#Football Hall Of Fame
WLWT 5

Multiple companies are on scene of a semi leaking fuel along I-75

MONROE, Ohio — The Environmental Protection Agency is at the scene of a semi truck leaking at least 100 gallons of fuel along the side of I-75 Friday morning, according to the Ohio Highway Patrol. First responders were called to the scene around 7:08 a.m. for a semi blocking...
MONROE, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Cars
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Ohio

If one of your favorite comfort foods is a good burger and some crispy fries on the site, then you are in the right place because that's what we are going to talk about today: three amazing burger spots in Ohio that you should really not miss if you want to taste some of the most delicious burgers in the entire state of Ohio. All of these places are highly praised by both local people and travellers and have really good online reviews so next time you are craving a burger, make sure to visit one of these three burger spots in Ohio because you will definitely be making a good choice if you do! Here are the places that made it on the list:
OHIO STATE
High School Football PRO

Dayton, August 06 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Eaton football team will have a game with Carroll High School on August 06, 2022, 07:00:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!. #Dayton .contest-details { position: relative; /* margin: 5px 100px 20px; */ display: block; text-align: center; } .team-info { width: 40%; padding: 0px 0px 0; display: inline-block; vertical-align: top; box-sizing: border-box; } .image-placeholder { background-color: rgba(0,0,0,0.0); display: flex; height: 100; margin: 5px; width: 100; margin-left: auto; margin-right: auto; }
DAYTON, OH
wyso.org

What's Great in Dayton: August 5 - 11, 2022

First Friday: First Friday is tonight all over downtown Dayton. Check out the places and events at First Friday Dayton on Facebook. Art in the City: Downtown Dayton Art in the City is Saturday. 300+ local artists of all genres bring live performances, hands-on demonstrations, community projects, an artisan market, a Juried Art Show, and more to downtown’s core. It opens at 1pm and it’s there until 7pm.
DAYTON, OH
Daily Advocate

Crash sends two to Coldwater hospital

NORTH STAR – On August 4, 2022 at approximately 6:18 p.m. Darke County Deputies, along with Ansonia Rescue, and North Star Fire Department, were dispatched to the 14800 block of U.S. Route 127 in reference to a one vehicle crash with injury. Preliminary investigation revealed that a Black 2021...
NORTH STAR, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy