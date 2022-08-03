ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Pittsburgh

Teen's 'sentimental' signed Steelers football went missing at training camp

By Royce Jones
CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ovl8K_0h3vvqSa00

Thousands expected at Saint Vincent 02:07

LATROBE, Pa. (KDKA) - People typically leave Steelers training camp in Latrobe with autographs, handshakes and selfies with their favorite players. On Tuesday, someone did leave with at least one of those things, except it wasn't theirs.

A local teen said a suspected thief stole years' worth of lifelong memories from him and he wants what was taken returned.

The white Steelers football was signed by former and current Steelers like Antonio Brown, JuJu Smith-Schuster and the Heyward brothers and swiped in the blink of an eye.

Zach Sexauer is trying to find his prized possession: a Steelers football filled with autographs from the past five years. (Photo: Provided)

Zach Sexauer from Hookstown said he thinks it happened as he and everybody else scrambled to beat the rain. Zach says he was hurrying to pack everything into his bag so nothing got damaged and must have forgotten to pack the ball.

He's been carrying this ball with him to places like meet-and-greets and training camps for five years.

"It's kind of like my prize possession, and very sentimental to me. It's like the coolest thing I own. It's not the same as going and buying a football with an autograph on it because that was someone else's. Me actually going and doing it makes it more meaningful to me," he said.

His grandmother said there were cameras but security told them they aren't that great.

They want parents to be on the lookout for the ball with their kids and for local pawn shops to be aware as well.

If you know where the ball is, email the owner at zachsexauer@gmail.com .

Comments / 2

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Training Camps#Kdka
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Gateway notebook: Olivia Miller nominated for NCAA Woman of the Year

Olivia Miller enjoyed a standout gymnastics career at the University of Pittsburgh, and her accomplishments during her four years on the Oakland campus extended beyond the court to her academic studies and extensive community service. Pitt recently honored the 2022 graduate as its nominee for NCAA Woman of the Year,...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

2 young women shot in Homewood; Pittsburgh police investigating

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Two young women were rushed to the hospital after a shooting Thursday morning in Homewood.Police converged on the neighborhood around 11:20 a.m. and set up a perimeter at Brushton Avenue and Stranahan Street.A caregiver for a neighbor told officers that she heard at least four to six gunshots, police said. One of the bullets hit a window in the neighbor's home, but no one was hit inside. The caregiver said she saw one victim on the ground and the other one standing nearby.  "They were shot in the back," the caretaker said. "I asked her who was...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Pittsburgh development is (mostly) booming. What to know now and what to expect next

Pittsburgh is experiencing a building boom worth billions. About 80 large construction projects are in the works or have been proposed in the city, according to Tribune-Review research and data from construction analyst firm Tall Timber Group. About half are under construction. The projects range from office space and multi-use retail to hotels and affordable housing, from hospitals and grocery stores to upgrades to athletic facilities and apartments or condos.
PITTSBURGH, PA
heinzhistorycenter.org

Sisters in Song: Musical Sister Acts in Pittsburgh’s History

In the 1940s, three sisters, Barbara, Elaine, and Shirley, sang their way through programs on KDKA radio and toured the country selling war bonds. Known as the Kinder Sisters, these women were one of many sister musical acts that have captivated audiences throughout Pittsburgh’s history. These sister groups were not only hugely popular, they also highlighted the connective power music wields in families and communities.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

2 Pittsburgh officers injured while trying to arrest suspect on South Side

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Two Pittsburgh police officers were injured while trying to make an arrest on the South Side Friday afternoon.Police said one officer suffered a possible fractured risk and the other was cut on the face. Officers tried to arrest a man who was reportedly acting violently and making threats on East Carson Street between 13th and 14th streets just before 3 p.m. When officers approached him, police said he started to fight him and continued to struggle as he was taken down to the ground. The suspect, who police didn't identify, was taken to the Allegheny County Jail. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Police respond to active scene in Duquesne

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A large police presence has gathered on Ridge Street in Duquesne.We're working to learn more about the situation right now, but we know this scene is very active, with emergency responders on the scene.Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates on this developing story as they become available.
DUQUESNE, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Station Square park to honor Josh Gibson and other Negro League greats

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A new park in Station Square will honor the legacy of baseball great Josh Gibson and the many Negro League players who made Pittsburgh a baseball landmark. The Josh Gibson Heritage Park will feature artwork and monuments to Gibson and other Negro League ball players. They were extraordinary baseball players but were shut out of playing in the MLB simply because of the color of their skin. The park will have plaques with historical details about those hall of fame players. That will include Buck Leonard, Oscar Charleston, and "Cool Papa Bell." 
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh police officers accused of stealing time expected to return to force

PITTSBURGH — Target 11 has learned that two city of Pittsburgh Police officers accused of stealing time, may soon be returned to the force. It’s unclear if they will face any disciplinary action. The officers were placed on paid administrative leave back in April after allegations that they falsified time cards. Target 11 Investigator Rick Earle broke the initial story in April.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh police: 16 arrests on the South Side in July

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh police said efforts to cut down on crime on the South Side are paying off.In the weekly press conference on Thursday, Zone 3 Commander John Fisher said a "concentrated effort" in July focused on the East Carson Street corridor.He said there were 88 calls to 911 and 16 arrests, mostly for DUI, disorderly conduct and possession of marijuana."We've increased the manpower down there, undercover, plainclothes officers," Fisher said. "We've had meetings with business owners so there's a cooperative effort between business owners and public safety to address the concerns."There is an increased police presence on the South Side on Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Out & About: Every vehicle tells a story at The Stroll car cruise in Ligonier

There was a story behind every antique, classic and custom ride parked around the Ligonier Diamond on Friday evening for The Stroll, the annual oldies-themed car cruise. Ron Webberking of Irwin dreamed of owning a 1940 Ford Standard Coupe since his high school days of reading car magazines. “They were...
LIGONIER, PA
wtae.com

Ask Kelly: The trams at Pittsburgh International Airport

This week’s “Ask Kelly” question comes from Ben in Morningside. He asks: “What's the story behind the Tram at Pittsburgh International Airport between the landside and airside terminals? How fast does it go? How far does it go? How far underground is it? We love our tunnels here in Pittsburgh."
PITTSBURGH, PA
WTAJ

Police: Woman caught on camera trying to burglarize Altoona home

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– An Altoona woman is behind bars after police said she was caught on video trying to burglarize a home. Logan Township police were called by the homeowner to the 600 block of Lehigh Lane after Christina Orr, 41, was caught on a Ring camera trying to open the front door to a […]
ALTOONA, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh's Restaurant Week kicks off on Monday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh's Restaurant Week starts Monday, and there are dozens of restaurants offering special menus for you to try for the first time.Some restaurants are even extending restaurant week specials through August 21, so you have even longer to try new places around town.Event organizers also offer special selections to help you find new places, including restaurants with outdoor seating, sustainable menu offerings, and online reservations.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
63K+
Followers
29K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Pittsburgh from KDKA CBS 2

 https://pittsburgh.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy