Simon Visits Minneapolis Suburb to Tout Election Security

Do You Think Gov. Walz Handled This Question At Farmfest The Right Way?
Yesterday was the first day of Farmfest in Southern Minnesota. If you've never been to Farmfest before it is where producers, politicians, and rural lifestyle meets to talk all things ag. It's also, generally speaking, one of the first events for those running for office to form an impression with those living outside the Twin Cities metro. Yesterday Gov Walz, and his Republican opponent Dr. Scott Jensen, squared off in their first debate. While the Governor was at Farmfest he took some questions of those assembled. One man asked the Governor about the events that unfolded after George Floyd was killed by a Minneapolis police officer, to which the Governor didn't get the chance to reply.
kfgo.com
Prosecutor wants to intervene in Doe v. MN case
ST. PAUL, Minn. – A Minnesota prosecutor wants the state Court of Appeals to reconsider a judge’s ruling that many state abortion restrictions are unconstitutional. Traverse County Attorney Matthew Franzese on Thursday filed a motion to intervene in the Doe v. Minnesota case. The filing comes a week after state Attorney General Keith Ellison said he would not appeal Ramsey County Judge Thomas Gilligan’s decision in the Doe case. Last month, Gilligan struck down many abortion restrictions, including the 24-hour waiting period, parental notification requirements and informed consent. Franzese said Ellison should have sought a ruling from a higher court that would carry broader, statewide jurisdiction. Ellison spokesman John Stiles said any appeal is not likely to change the outcome.
mprnews.org
Traverse County Attorney attempts to appeal abortion decision
Traverse County Attorney Matthew Franzese filed a motion Thursday to intervene to appeal a Ramsey County judge’s ruling that threw out many of Minnesota’s restrictions on abortion. Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison said last week he would not appeal the ruling by Ramsey County Judge Thomas Gilligan which...
Here Are The Most Crime-Infested Cities In Minnesota For 2022
From Duluth to Minneapolis to Mankato, see where Minnesota cities rank on the crime index for 2022. According to USA.com, the crime index value was calculated based on the data using the website's algorithm. There was at least 229 cities found on the index. The higher crime index value means more crime.
Lightning Burns Down Million Dollar Home in Minnesota
Lightning from thunderstorms that moved through Minnesota earlier this week struck and burned down a home worth over a million dollars. When it comes to severe weather here in Minnesota, Mother Nature doesn't kid around. Just about every season in the Land of 10,000 Lakes has seen its share of storms, including that weird storm that spawned tornadoes for the first time EVER in December last year.
vinepair.com
The Best Places to Drink in the Twin Cities
For more of the best places to drink, check out our other City Guides. The Twin Cities drinks scene has always been cool — literally. The restaurant scenes of Minneapolis and St. Paul have developed in the past 10 years to be some of the most dynamic and diverse in the country. While some classics were built to last (hotdish, anyone?), the Twin Cities feature vibrant dining from the ultra-casual to the fantastical, including some stunning James Beard Award winners.
KARE
30 people apply for St. Paul police chief job, 16 are 'qualified'
ST PAUL, Minn. — The Minneapolis and St. Paul Police Departments are still in the midst of nationwide searches for new police chiefs. On Wednesday, KARE 11 learned that the mayor's office extended the application period to Friday, August 5 to encourage more candidates to apply. The job officially...
What Fox News' Laura Ingraham said in her Minneapolis report
After touring some of the scarred areas of Minneapolis from the civil unrest following the police killing of George Floyd in May 2020, Fox News' Laura Ingraham reported live from the Twin Cities Tuesday night and claimed 'the suffering" in the city "hasn't stopped." Ingraham, who says she has visited...
hot1047.com
Check Out Dead And Dying Malls Throughout Minnesota
Growing up, malls were the place to go shopping and even just hang out with friends. Here are some dead and dying malls throughout Minnesota. I feel like not too long ago, shopping malls were huge! Always jam-packed and full of people. Arcades, stores, and the food court, are always made for some fun people-watching. I remember just going to the mall, walking around, and chilling with friends growing up.
Massive Burnsville landfill expansion nears final approvals
The Minneapolis skyline is shown beyond the Burnsville Sanitary Landfill in the Rose Bluff neighborhood in Savage, Minn. on Monday, Aug. 1, 2022. Photo by Christine Schuster | Bring Me The News. A yearslong effort by Waste Management and Burnsville city officials to drastically increase the capacity and height of...
redlakenationnews.com
In Minneapolis, downtown is back. So is the violent crime
Scott Nadeau worried something like this could happen. Two Fridays ago, when his 24-year-old son Jack said he planned to meet friends at the Gay 90s nightclub, Nadeau cautioned him to be vigilant. The retired suburban police chief had seen reports of violence in downtown Minneapolis, and he feared the city's dwindling police staffing levels are exacerbating lawlessness.
The former Bachelor Farmer space is sold in Minneapolis
Chef and restaurateur Daniel del Prado announced Friday he's purchased the former Bachelor Farmer restaurant with plans to bring a new steakhouse to the North Loop district of Minneapolis. Del Prado and friend Ryan Burnet announced they'd finalized the purchase of the space at 50 North 2nd Ave. A new...
Weapons & Drugs Found by TSA at MSP Result in 10 Year in Prison
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - A man from Mexico has been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for a drug conviction stemming from the discovery of various contraband in his checked luggage at the Twin Cities airport. According to federal court documents, Kevin Aguilar-Moreno was attempting to board...
redlakenationnews.com
Racial discrimination suit against Eastern Carver County Schools to move to trial
A three-year-old racial discrimination lawsuit filed against the Eastern Carver County Schools by two Chaska students who are Black can proceed to a jury trial after the school district's motion for summary judgment was denied this week. U.S. District Judge Michael J. Davis denied the motion Monday, ruling that the...
Ramsey County reaches settlement with jail officers who were told they couldn't guard Derek Chauvin
RAMSEY COUNTY, Minn. — Editors note: The video above originally aired on KARE 11 on June 24, 2020. Ramsey County has reached a settlement worth more than $1.4 million with corrections officers who said they were barred from guarding or even being on the same floor as Derek Chauvin when he was booked into the Ramsey County Jail in May 2020.
Revival to close its original Minneapolis restaurant
Revival, home to arguably the Twin Cities' best fried chicken, is closing its original location in Minneapolis. Owners Thomas Boemer and Nick Rancone made the announcement on Instagram thatt hey're closing down the 4257 Nicollet Avenue location where they made their debut to huge acclaim in 2015. But fried chicken...
10-4 Good Buddy! This Trucker Just Stopped These Suspected Car Thieves
It's not every day that you get to see a semi help out law enforcement. The good news is that the folks over at MNCrime found some video of a semi-driver wedging in a vehicle as it is being pursued by police in Minneapolis. The vehicle's occupants then fled the scene but were all eventually captured according to the posted video.
Charges: Man drove twice the speed limit before crashing into car in Plymouth
PLYMOUTH, Minn. -- Charges say a 44-year-old man was driving at twice the speed limit in the moments before he hit another car in Plymouth, severely injuring a woman who later died from her injuries.Christoper Lee Keyes was charged in Hennepin County with one count of criminal vehicular homicide. The charge carries a maximum sentence of 10 years, if he is convicted.According to the charges, officers arrived at 38th Avenue and County Road 101 on May 6. There, they found Keyes sitting in the drivers' seat of his Lexus. Officers said he appeared dazed but not impaired.A Hyundai was pressed up...
northloop.org
Former Bachelor Farmer Building Is Sold To Well-Known Restaurateurs
Former Bachelor Farmer Building Is Sold To Well-Known Restaurateurs. Big-name restaurateurs continue to gravitate toward the North Loop, and in particular North 1st Street. According to an article in Mpls St Paul Magazine, the building that used to house Bachelor Farmer, Bachelor Cafe and Marvel Bar has been purchased by Ryan Burnet and Daniel del Prado, who plan to turn it into a “steakhouse, but with a lot of Argentinian influences.”
