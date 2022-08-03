ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

ESPN

Which men's college basketball programs get the most out of transfers?

The share of minutes played by transfers at major-conference men's basketball programs jumped in 2021-22 over the previous season, as both the extra season of eligibility granted due to the pandemic and the NCAA's adoption of a one-time transfer rule for revenue sports altered the landscape of the game. Transfers...
thecomeback.com

College basketball world reacts to ridiculous John Calipari complaint

When Kentucky Wildcats head coach John Calipari and Gonzaga Bulldogs head coach Mark Few announced plans for a home-and-home series between the two schools in 2022 and 2023, most of the college basketball world assumed that meant both games would be played in the schools’ respective home arenas. Apparently,...
247Sports

LSU awards No. 18 jersey to edge rusher BJ Ojulari

LSU coach Brian Kelly wanted to keep the decision tight lipped when asked a few days ago. But on Saturday, LSU made the news official by awarding the highly touted No. 18 jersey to junior edge rusher BJ Ojulari. Ojulari takes over for linebacker Damone Clark and punter Avery Atkins,...
