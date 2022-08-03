Read on www.tigerdroppings.com
ESPN
Which men's college basketball programs get the most out of transfers?
The share of minutes played by transfers at major-conference men's basketball programs jumped in 2021-22 over the previous season, as both the extra season of eligibility granted due to the pandemic and the NCAA's adoption of a one-time transfer rule for revenue sports altered the landscape of the game. Transfers...
thecomeback.com
College basketball world reacts to ridiculous John Calipari complaint
When Kentucky Wildcats head coach John Calipari and Gonzaga Bulldogs head coach Mark Few announced plans for a home-and-home series between the two schools in 2022 and 2023, most of the college basketball world assumed that meant both games would be played in the schools’ respective home arenas. Apparently,...
Four-star Baton Rouge linebacker to announce decision Thursday
Four-star linebacker Jaiden Ausberry of Baton Rouge is set to announce his college decision on Thursday and the budding Cold War between Notre Dame and LSU adds another chapter. Ausberry, the 105th ranked player overall by the 247Sports composite rankings for 2023 is down to seven finalists which he’ll choose...
UVA Basketball Target Trey Green Commits to Xavier
The four-star point guard chose the Musketeers on Saturday over LSU, Virginia, VCU, and Miami
LSU running back Tre Bradford no longer on the team
Running back is one of the deepest position groups on the roster for LSU, but it will be down one man from that group this fall. Junior Tre Bradford was removed from the Tigers’ roster, and after the first day of fall camp on Thursday, coach Brian Kelly confirmed that he is no longer with the team. The reason behind his departure remains unclear.
BREAKING: LSU Gains Commitment From Five-Star WR Shelton Sampson Jr.
The Tigers get a tremendous in-state win by landing Sampson Jr., adding a lethal wide receiver to this 2023 class
Tennessee 'up there' among contenders for Top247 RB after latest visit
A highly ranked Class of 2024 running back visited Tennessee again last weekend after earning an offer from the Vols in June with a strong showing at one of their camps.
What LSU is getting in 4-star OT Tyree Adams
New Orleans (La.) St. Augustine offensive tackle Tyree Adams committed to LSU in late July, giving Brad Davis a massive addition.
LSU reportedly leading for top-50 2023 defensive back
LSU is piecing together a very nice 2023 recruiting class, and coach Brian Kelly’s group may be about to get even more talented. According to a report from 247Sports’ Steve Wiltfong, the Tigers are leading the way for four-star Martin (Arlington, Texas) cornerback Javien Toviano, the No. 34 overall prospect in the 2023 recruiting class.
LSU awards No. 18 jersey to edge rusher BJ Ojulari
LSU coach Brian Kelly wanted to keep the decision tight lipped when asked a few days ago. But on Saturday, LSU made the news official by awarding the highly touted No. 18 jersey to junior edge rusher BJ Ojulari. Ojulari takes over for linebacker Damone Clark and punter Avery Atkins,...
