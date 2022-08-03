Read on www.piratemedia1.com
neusenews.com
Amazon connects to LCPS students with large school supply donation
Being new to Lenoir County’s business community, the leaders of the Amazon distribution site in Kinston and its employees want to forge a connection with people who live here. They started this week with the youngest of the county’s residents and with the school supplies many will need to get off to a good start in the coming school year.
WITN
Pitt County schools to host supply drive Saturday
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -An Eastern Carolina school district will hold a supply drive Saturday. The annual “Stuff the Bus” event will go from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Walmart on 4600 East 10th Street in Greenville. If you would like to donate, you can bring...
Oldest NC town incorporated by freed men and women to host first homecoming
Princeville, the oldest town chartered by freed blacks in 1885, is gearing up for its first homecoming.
wcti12.com
'Stuff the Bus' event taking place in Greenville to help needy students
GREENVILLE, Pitt County — Lots of families are making budget sacrifices due to inflation. Now, with school starting later this month, parents are relying more on school drives just to get the supplies their children need for their education. Some parents said they are stressed about this school year,...
Greene Co. principal among those asking not to have pay cut
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Some North Carolina principals are worried they could lose pay in the upcoming school year instead of the raises they’re supposed to be receiving in the new state budget. State lawmakers approved a budget in July that includes a 4% raise in the salary schedule for principals but also changes how […]
Town Common to hold a summer multi-cultural festival
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Get ready for fun at Town Common. On August 20 from noon-5 p.m., the association of Mexicans in North Carolina will hold the Summer Multi-Cultural Festival. The event is will have job opportunities, games, prizes, and much more. The event will be held at Town Common at 105 E 1st St.
This Is North Carolina's Best College Town
Far & Wide compiled a list of the best college towns in America, including this spot in North Carolina.
neusenews.com
Lenoir Community College launches new outreach efforts to attract adult learners
Better Skills. Better Jobs. Better Future. Campaign. Lenoir Community College has launched a new online information site, as well as a digital advertising campaign, to quickly and efficiently share job training programs and college information with adults all across the region. Interested adults are encouraged to visit BetterSkillsBetterJobs.com/Lenoir/ to learn...
Eppes Recreation Center holding event that gives out free school supplies, health screenings for students
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Get ready for some fun at the rec center. On Saturday, August 27, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Heartoscope and the Greenville Kappas are holding the School Daze “Back to School” Event at the Eppes Recreation Center. The event will have free haircuts for the first 25 students, free school […]
WITN
Closure of Carteret County pharmacy inconveniences community
Deputy who died in Wayne County shooting honored with procession. Deputy who died in Wayne County shooting honored with procession. Parker Byrd has undergone numerous surgeries since the boating accident on Bath Creek on July 23. Man already jailed for making bomb threats now also charged with arson. Updated: 5...
Family, friends remember Sgt. Matthew Fishman in NC procession Friday
The procession started in Greenville and ended in Wayne County as hundreds of people parked their cars along the roadways to show their respect. Sgt. Fishman passed away Tuesday -- after being shot Monday morning -- trying to serve involuntary commitment paperwork to a home in Dudley.
jocoreport.com
Eye Doctor Seeks Rehearing Of Case Challenging N.C. Certificate Of Need
A New Bern eye surgeon is asking the N.C. Court of Appeals to reconsider its decision rejecting his challenge of state certificate-of-need requirements. A petition filed Monday asks for a rehearing of Dr. Jay Singleton’s case. A unanimous three-judge Appeals Court panel dismissed Singleton’s lawsuit on June 21.
WITN
Cherry Point to usher in new leadership
HAVELOCK, N.C. (WITN) -Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point will usher in new leadership Friday morning. After three years at the air station and 29 years of military service, Colonel Mikel R. Huber will relinquish command to Colonel Brendan C. Berks. Huber has led the station through the COVID-19 pandemic...
WITN
‘It means so much’: Support continues for Beaufort Co. emergency services director
BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The health of the Beaufort County emergency services director is continuing to improve after he was injured in a devastating motorcycle crash in June. Carnie Hedgepeth, who turned 48 this week, was flown to the Shepherd Center in Atlanta last Thursday. The emergency services director...
All Tar, Pamlico, Lower Neuse spots pass water-quality test
WASHINGTON, N.C. — All sites in the Tar-Pamlico and Lower Neuse watersheds passed the Swim Guide test this week, meaning local water quality is good. “The good results are probably a result of the little rain we’ve gotten over the past week or so,” said Sound Rivers’ Program Director Clay Barber. “That means pollution isn’t […]
WITN
Eastern Carolina fire department deals with staffing shortages
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The U.S. Chamber of Commerce says 47 million Americans quit their jobs last year. Although many people have returned to the workforce, some positions aren’t seeing as much interest as usual. Officials with the Jacksonville fire department say the department has seen fewer applications coming...
More NC counties turn orange on CDC’s COVID-19 map — but Wake remains yellow
A total of 67 counties were colored orange with the highest level of COVID in those communities on the map updated Thursday night by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
newbernnow.com
Weekend Happenings In and Around New Bern: August 4 – 7, 2022
Coasta Cortes Custom Flooring will celebrate their first-year anniversary with a Red Cross Blood Drive and Colonial Capital Humane Society pet adoption event on August 6 from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. at 2739 Hwy 70 East. Celebrate “Our Neighborhood Soul Food Festival” with Habitat for Humanity of Craven...
towndock.net
Carolyn Ann Reversing in the Harbor | August 6, 2022
Fishing Trawler Carolyn Ann in Oriental Harbor this morning. After finishing unloading her catch at the Garland Fulcher docks, the trawler navigated out of the spot and reversed through the harbor to the end of the docks. (Click for the big view and more pictures of the trawler.)
WITN
Pitt County Softball gets send-off to host Little League Softball World Series
WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Little League Softball World Series returns to Greenville next week. The Pitt County U12 softball team will represent as host team. The girls were sent-off Friday at Sara Law Softball Complex in Winterville. They had check-in day with the other teams competing for the World Series title. Just like the other teams from away, the girls rode the bus to the dorms. So, they could get the full experience they had a great gathering with the community to send them off.
