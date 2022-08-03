Biden administration celebrates a series of recent achievements, although inflation remains a political albatross

Read on www.cnn.com
Family of American teacher sentenced to 14 years hard labor in Russia calls on Biden administration to formally negotiate for his release
The family of an American sentenced to 14 years at a hard labor camp in Russia fears that he has been given what amounts to a "a death sentence" and is calling on the Biden administration to designate him as wrongfully detained, which would trigger formal diplomatic efforts to secure his release.
'He will become the new Putin': Saudi activist warns Biden not to appease MBS
Saudi activist Lina al-Hathloul tells Bianna Golodryga that President Joe Biden’s visit to Saudi Arabia will “rehabilitate” the image of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.
White House deems Harris a 'close contact' of COVID-positive Biden
The White House has deemed Vice President Kamala Harris a close contact of President Joe Biden following his positive COVID-19 test Thursday.
Democrats 'worried' that 'diehard' Kamala Harris loyalists are 'virtually nonexistent,' The Hill reports
The Hill reported on Monday that Democrats were worried about a lack of "diehard Kamala Harris loyalists" within the administration after several staffers left the vice president's office. "It’s always been a problem," a former Harris aide told the outlet. "You have to have your people around you." Another White...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Hear Liz Cheney's plan if Trump wins the GOP nomination
Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) says that she believes she can win her primary race against a Trump-endorsed candidate by speaking the truth to Wyoming voters.
DOJ talks with Trump lawyers mark a grave moment for the ex-President
Liz Cheney has posed the question with which America may have to wrestle for months to come: if there is evidence that ex-President Donald Trump committed crimes in seeking to overturn the 2020 election, what message will it send if he's not charged?
CNN obtains unseen footage of Trump talking about efforts to overturn Georgia election results
CNN’s Jake Tapper talks with documentary filmmaker Alex Holder who had behind-the-scenes access to the Trump White House and family for his docuseries “Unprecedented.”
5 brutally funny cartoons about Biden's COVID diagnosis
Gary Varvel | Copyright 2022 Creators Syndicate Dana Summers | Copyright 2022 Tribune Content Agency Gary Varvel | Copyright 2022 Creators Syndicate Gary Varvel | Copyright 2022 Creators Syndicate Bill Bramhall | Copyright 2022 Tribune Content Agency
Cheney says DOJ not prosecuting Trump if there's evidence could call into question the US as 'nation of laws'
Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney said if the Justice Department does not prosecute former President Donald Trump for his role in the insurrection at the US Capitol and "the facts and the evidence are there," the decision could call into question whether the United States can "call ourselves a nation of laws."
ABC, NBC, CBS, CNN, MSNBC ignore voicemail Joe Biden allegedly left for Hunter Biden on business dealings
The mainstream media has largely ignored a leaked voicemail President Joe Biden purportedly left for his son Hunter Biden about his overseas business dealings, maintaining that any materials that allegedly originated from his son’s now-infamous laptop would not be discussed. President Biden has repeatedly denied discussing Hunter's business ventures...
CNN's Brian Stelter Refuses To Address Joe Scarborough & Mika Brzezinski's Possible Takeover As Ratings Continue To Plummet
CNN's Brian Stelter is again glossing over a major story centered around his employer. The 36-year-old chief media correspondent failed to address the story Radar broke — that CNN boss Chris Licht is desperately trying to poach Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski from MSNBC in hopes they will save the failing network.
Dick Cheney calls Trump a 'coward' in new TV ad supporting daughter's campaign
Former Vice President Dick Cheney calls Donald Trump a “coward” in a new TV ad supporting his daughter, Liz Cheney, in her reelection campaign.
Sen. Raphael Warnock wants to tweak Manchin inflation deal to expand government-funded healthcare to 4 million people
The senator, who is up for reelection in November, wants to offer an amendment that would expand Medicaid in 12 states.
'It's clearly intimidation': See what China did after Pelosi left Taiwan
China gave a preview Wednesday of what might be coming for Taiwan by sending 27 warplanes into the island’s air defense identification zone – a buffer of airspace commonly referred to as an ADIZ – according to Taiwan’s Defense Ministry. CNN’s Will Ripley reports.
'Something has changed': Stelter on Trump and Fox relationship
CNN’s Brian Stelter asks his panelists about the shifting relationship between former President Donald Trump and Fox after the cable news organization decided not to cover one of his recent speeches.
MSNBC's Symone Sanders Weds Shawn Townsend in Surprise D.C. Ceremony — Even the Guests Were Shocked!
Symone D. Sanders is having a banner year — first as the anchor of her own show, now as a beautiful bride!. The MSNBC host said "I do" in a surprise Washington, D.C. wedding ceremony on Friday afternoon following her year-long engagement to Shawn Townsend. The pair kicked off their happily ever after at the historic Larz Anderson House on Embassy Row.
'Joe Biden and the Democrats are lying' to the American people: Rep. Malliotakis
Jul. 8, 2022 - 04:48 - Rep. Nicole Malliotakis, R-NY, weighs in on NY bodega killing and slams the Democrats' desperate attempts to convince Americans the economy is in good shape.
Donald Trump said it would be 'very hard for me not to run' against Joe Biden in 2024, in latest hint about third presidential bid
Donald Trump said it would be "very hard" not to run against Joe Biden in 2024. The former president discussed when and if he would announce his candidacy while appearing on a talk show. While not confirming whether or not he would run, Trump said: "in my mind, I've already...
Senator responds to Lindsey Graham's threat about bill
Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) indicated she would “move forward” on the Democrats’ massive economic package. Sen. Angus King (I-ME) sits down with CNN’s John Avlon and Brianna Keilar to explain the impact he believes this bill will have on Americans.
Latest subpoenas suggest DOJ probe could be aiming squarely at Trump
"This is probably bad ... for former President Trump."
