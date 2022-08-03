In Tuesday's primary results, voters send mixed messages ahead of midterm elections

Read on www.cnn.com
With 100 days until midterms, polls show voters unhappy with 2024 presidential race options
With just 100 days to go before the midterm elections, new polls show that neither Democratic nor Republican voters are particularly happy about their options for the 2024 presidential race. Robert Costa is joined by Doug Heye, a Republican strategist and founder of Douglas Media, to discuss what these polls could mean for the November elections.
Shock Poll: Democrats closing gap with Republicans ahead of midterm elections
A new poll has found that Democrats and Republicans are neck and neck in the upcoming midterm elections, with Democrats citing gun violence as their number one concern even as the economy continues to tumble. The Siena College Research Institute poll, conducted on behalf of the New York Times between...
Kelley says there were ‘unprecedented oddities’ in Tuesday’s GOP gov. primary election
After coming in fourth place in the GOP gubernatorial primary Tuesday and refusing to concede to nominee Tudor Dixon, far-right activist Ryan Kelley told the Advance Wednesday that he thinks there were “unprecedented oddities” in the process. Unofficial election returns in the five-person race show Kelley received 15.5% of the vote. Dixon, a right-wing commentator […] The post Kelley says there were ‘unprecedented oddities’ in Tuesday’s GOP gov. primary election appeared first on Michigan Advance.
Pence has campaigned for 3 House Republicans who voted to overturn the 2020 election, report says
Former VP Mike Pence has stumped for some Republicans who voted to overturn 2020, NYT reports. Pence is laying the groundwork for a possible 2024 run, including campaigning for House candidates. Pence has also engaged in proxy battles with Trump in high-profile GOP gubernatorial primaries.
Election deniers take over CPAC after primary victories
Republican candidates who support Donald Trump’s claims that the last presidential election was stolen are steadily advancing through primaries. CNN’s Kyung Lah reports.
Hear Liz Cheney's plan if Trump wins the GOP nomination
Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) says that she believes she can win her primary race against a Trump-endorsed candidate by speaking the truth to Wyoming voters.
Which party will win in the midterm elections, according to top election analysts
Poll analysts are widely predicting that the GOP is poised to take not only the House of Representatives but also the Senate. The new predictions come at a key point for President Joe Biden, who is faced with crisis after crisis and a Senate and House on the edge.
Walker's Chances of Beating Warnock With 100 Days to Midterm: Polls
The Trump-backed Republican hopes to help the GOP regain control of the Senate.
Pro-impeachment Republican Rep. Peter Meijer introduced and congratulated his Trump-backed primary challenger for a 'hard-fought race' at GOP unity event
Rep. Peter Meijer was defeated by primary challenger John Gibbs after voting to impeach Trump after Jan 6. Despite chiding Democrats for aiding his "extreme" opponent, Meijer introduced him at an event on Wednesday. He told Gibbs he wanted to "send my congratulations and wish you the best of luck...
Pro-impeachment House Republican facing Trump-endorsed challenger says she's 'never been in this position' because usually 'elections take care of themselves'
Jaime Herrera Beutler was one of 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump after Jan. 6. She's now appealing to non-GOP voters to keep her job.
Top House Democrat says she'll 'absolutely' support Biden if he runs in 2024 after saying that she 'doesn't believe' the president would seek reelection
A top House Democrat walked back her claim that Biden won't run in 2024. Rep. Carolyn B. Maloney said she would "absolutely" support Biden if he runs for reelection. Maloney is locked in a tight primary battle with a fellow veteran Democratic lawmaker. Rep. Carolyn B. Maloney walked back her...
Kari Lake will win GOP nomination for Arizona governor, CNN projects, becoming fourth election denier to secure major nomination in the state
Republicans in Arizona have chosen Kari Lake, the former television journalist who has become a leading voice behind former President Donald Trump's lies about election fraud, as their nominee for governor, CNN projects.
Every Republican Candidate to Be Asked if They Think Election Was Stolen
A progressive campaign is set to ask every elected Republican official and every Republican running for office in this year's midterms whether they believe the false claim that the 2020 presidential election was stolen. The project was announced by the grassroots movement Daughters Defend Democracy, which seek to elect Democrats,...
Adam Kinzinger bashes Democrats boosting 'election deniers' in GOP primaries: 'How cynical that is'
Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., took Democrats who have boosted "election deniers" to task on Wednesday, saying they "own that" if the Republicans they've backed wind up in office in spite of their lofty pro-democracy rhetoric. "Don't keep coming to me, asking where are all the good Republicans that defend democracy,...
Midterms: Takeaways from Tuesday's U.S. primary elections
WASHINGTON, Aug 2 (Reuters) - The fight over abortion rights and former President Donald Trump's influence loomed large as voters in several states went to the polls on Tuesday. Here are some takeaways from the latest 2022 midterm election primaries:
The numbers that defined Tuesday's elections
Tuesday's primary elections (and pivotal constitutional amendment vote in Kansas) left us with some major takeaways — mainly that protecting abortion access can galvanize voters, and that while establishment Republicans put up a good fight, it's still the party of former President Donald Trump. Here's a look at some...
David Axelrod says Biden not benefiting from Democratic legislative wins because they seem like 'compromises'
David Axelrod, former senior adviser to Barack Obama, said Wednesday that President Biden wasn't benefiting from Democratic legislative accomplishments because of the high expectations the president set and the fact that Biden is "not stellar" while on camera. On CNN's New Day, anchors Brianna Keliar and John Avalon asked Axelrod...
Sununu rips Biden over report on first presidential primary
(The Center Square) – Republican Gov. Chris Sununu is criticizing President Joe Biden over a news report that the Democrat mused about giving New Hampshire's first-in-the-nation primary position to his home state. The Politico report cited anonymous sources as saying that Biden had asked advisers about moving up Delaware...
Pamela Brown explains how Democrats could be helping Trump
CNN’s Pamela Brown details why some Democrats are funding GOP candidates, and how it could backfire, in today’s For the Record.
A sign of the times: GOP candidates reject primary defeats, too
A couple of months ago, Ryan Kelley, a far-right estate agent, was arrested and charged with crimes related to the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. That wouldn’t have been especially notable, except the Michigan Republican was also running for governor. In the immediate aftermath of his arrest,...
