mprnews.org
World's biggest rubber duck: A Duluth man's quacky idea has outsized impact
Towering six stories above the ground, bright yellow with a big round belly, the world’s largest rubber duck certainly looks the part at the Festival of Sail in Two Harbors, Minn., along the North Shore of Lake Superior. “She’s a big girl,” concedes Craig Samborski, the Duluth-based entrepreneur who...
Here Are The Most Crime-Infested Cities In Minnesota For 2022
From Duluth to Minneapolis to Mankato, see where Minnesota cities rank on the crime index for 2022. According to USA.com, the crime index value was calculated based on the data using the website's algorithm. There was at least 229 cities found on the index. The higher crime index value means more crime.
WDIO-TV
Weather Sketch: Zeke
Each morning, Good Morning Northland likes to showcase the artistic talents of our young viewers, with the GMN Weather Sketch brought to you by Northern Foot & Ankle. Good Morning Northland would like you to send in your Weather Sketch. Draw a picture and send it to:. WDIO-TV WEATHER SKETCH.
Check Out Dead And Dying Malls Throughout Minnesota
Growing up, malls were the place to go shopping and even just hang out with friends. Here are some dead and dying malls throughout Minnesota. I feel like not too long ago, shopping malls were huge! Always jam-packed and full of people. Arcades, stores, and the food court, are always made for some fun people-watching. I remember just going to the mall, walking around, and chilling with friends growing up.
Minnesota Home To Be Featured On Ugliest House In America
Ope! If you want to see one of the ugliest homes in Minnesota, you have a chance in just a few days. Of course, we mean this in the best way possible. There have been some very interesting homes for sale in Minnesota in recent times. Some are shocking. Some are beautiful. Some are downright strange! For example, a recent home for sale in St. Cloud is one of the most colorful homes I have ever seen.
WDIO-TV
GMN Birthdays: 8/5/2022
The GMN Birthday Club is a great way to wish a Happy Birthday to a family member or friend! Each morning, Monday through Friday, The Good Morning Northland team will give a very special birthday greeting at roughly 6:25 a.m. Wish someone you care about a Happy Birthday, LIVE during...
cbs3duluth.com
ARGHHH! We head aboard the Tall Ships on Day 2 of the Festival of Sail
TWO HARBORS, MN -- Day 2 of the Festival of Sail kicked off Friday as thousands flocked to the small north shore town of Two Harbors to see the tall ships. If they could stomach the long lines, guests had the opportunity to board the ships themselves. “Most of us...
FOX 21 Online
Awesome! Deer Shares Kisses With Young Pup In Duluth
DULUTH, Minn. — A deer got quite loveable with a neighborhood dog in Duluth recently. Video from Peter Duvall shows the unique interaction of the deer licking the nose of his recently adopted pup, Bean, from the Douglas County Humane Society.
Minnesota State Patrol Conducting Intense Patrols Across Duluth Area This Weekend
Earlier this year, the Minnesota State Patrol launched Project 20(22), in which they would focus on different parts of the state over the course of five weekends with the goal of reducing the deadliest traffic violations: speed, lack of seat belt use, distraction, and impairment. During these weekends, patrols in...
WDIO-TV
You can take a ride with Thomas the Train this weekend
Thomas the Train is in Duluth for the weekend at the North Shore Scenic Railroad, and you can spend a whole day hanging with him down at the depot as a part of “A Day Out with Thomas!”. Tickets are twenty-two dollars per person for Thomas, ages one and...
WDIO-TV
Kraus-Anderson Bike Duluth Festival returns this weekend
The Kraus-Anderson Bike Duluth festival is this weekend, with three days of exciting events to look forward to at Spirit Mountain. Activities begin Friday with early registration, check-in, and pre-riding from 2pm to 7pm. The first event of the weekend will be the Chainless Downhill race at 5pm. On Saturday,...
cbs3duluth.com
Historic Old Central High items set for auction causes community dust up
DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - Relics from Historic Old Duluth Central High School are set to be auctioned off on Saturday, but some alumni have mixed feelings. The Historic Old Central High School Museum Committee used to display items like marching band uniforms and other high school memorabilia in a museum inside the century-old building.
boreal.org
Resort featuring dome and treehouse cabins planned for Lake Superior's shore in Two Harbors
A developer plans to construct a luxury North Shore resort with 45 standalone cabins in Two Harbors, according to an environmental review report recently made public. The 23-acre resort would have dome and treehouse cabins on the shore of Lake Superior, ranging in size from over 500 square feet to around 1,500 square feet. Renderings show the dome cabins would have a circular floor plan and roofs while the treehouse cabins would be elevated and have a wooden-cabin design.
WDIO-TV
Volunteers and umpires help Art Von Memorial Tournament run smooth
Friday was the start of the Duluth 709 Baseball’s, Art Von Memorial Tournament in a packed Lake Park Athletic Complex. The event that consisted of of over 149 games, including 64 9U and 14U teams. To make all that run smoothy though takes alot of effort, not only from...
Now I Understand Why Some People in Duluth + Superior Area Quit Riding Motorcycles
My truck has been in the shop for a couple of days and that means my only mode of travel is the motorcycle, a big bummer, I know. As much as I like riding my bike, the last two days have been a true test of my riding skills. I...
FOX 21 Online
8th Annual Smalley-Moen Car Show Comes Zoomin’ Back
DULUTH, Minn.– Thousands of car lovers came out today to the Buffalo House in Duluth. For the 8th annual Smalley-Moen Memorial Car Show. Over 400 classic automobiles pulled into the Buffalo House lot in honor of the late local car legends, Jerry Moen and Kyle Smalley. Smalley’s daughter, Carmen...
WDIO-TV
Badges, Balls & BBQ brings the bats to Wade Stadium
It’s the one night of the year that cops and firefighters are working against eachother… it’s the annual Guns & Hoses softball tournament. But there’s a new spin this year, with a whole new name: Badges, Balls & BBQ. This is the 13th annual tournament, with...
New Storefront Opens In Downtown Duluth
Another business is calling downtown Duluth home. The spot is called The Culture: Pop-Up Co Lab and it's unlike any other store in the area. There have been some awesome additions to the downtown Duluth area recently. Earlier this year, a new restaurant opened in the old Toasty's location. The spot, called Loaf and Ladle, offers classics like soup and sandwiches.
mprnews.org
Minnesota nurses vote 'no confidence' in health care execs
Unionized nurses at seven Minnesota hospitals are issuing votes of no confidence in their hospital leadership. No confidence votes were taken at several heath care providers including Fairview Health Services, Children’s Minnesota, North Memorial Health and St. Luke’s Duluth. Negotiators for the Minnesota Nurses Association are in contract...
