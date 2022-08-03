Greene County high school senior Jesse Miller has announced his verbal commitment to the U. of South Dakota football program in Vermillion. Miller is a tight end recruit for the Coyotes, and he’s also a defensive end for the Rams. At 6′ 6″ and 220 lbs. with a frame to add more, he has the size and the staff at USD tells him he has the athleticism to do well at the Division I FCS (Football Championship Subdivision) level. South Dakota is in the Missouri Valley Football Conference, along with multi-time National Champion North Dakota State, North Dakota, Missouri State, South Dakota State, Southern Illinois, Indiana State, Illinois State, Youngstown State, Western Illinois, and Northern Iowa. USD was 5-3 in the league in 2021 and 7-5 overall.

VERMILLION, SD ・ 2 DAYS AGO