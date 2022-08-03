Read on centralnewyorkmotorsports.com
TIM SEARS JR. WINS FULTON SPEEDWAY MODIFIED FEATURE AND RETAKES THE POINTS LEAD
FULTON, NY – Saturday night at the Fulton Speedway Tim Sears Jr. came into the night two-points behind Dave Marcuccilli in the chase for the track championship. In the 35-Lap Tracey Road DIRTcar Modified feature Sears took care of business out-running Ron Davis III for his sixth win of the year. Dave Marcuccilli made a late race charge to finish third and is only seven points behind Sears with Ron Davis only sixteen points out of the lead with four-point races remaining.
MATT SHEPPARD ROMPS FROM 12TH TO WIN NINTH UTICA-ROME FEATURE
VERNON, NY – 9 for the 9s. For the ninth time this season, Matt Sheppard invaded Victory Lane at Utica-Rome Speedway with the Sunoco Modifieds. Sheppard raced from his 12th starting spot to take the lead away on the fourth circuit of the 30-lap main, leading the remaining 26 laps for a dominant victory and the $2,400 top prize.
