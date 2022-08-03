FULTON, NY – Saturday night at the Fulton Speedway Tim Sears Jr. came into the night two-points behind Dave Marcuccilli in the chase for the track championship. In the 35-Lap Tracey Road DIRTcar Modified feature Sears took care of business out-running Ron Davis III for his sixth win of the year. Dave Marcuccilli made a late race charge to finish third and is only seven points behind Sears with Ron Davis only sixteen points out of the lead with four-point races remaining.

FULTON, NY ・ 12 HOURS AGO