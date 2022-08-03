Read on www.titusvilleherald.com
Yankees Claim Reliever From Rays, Bolster Bullpen Depth After Deadline
New York claimed this right-hander from the Rays on Friday, adding another experienced arm to their roster in Triple-A
Yankees reserve minor league outfielder suspended for performance enhancing drugs
Not only did the New York Yankees blow an eighth-inning lead in Friday’s game against the St. Louis Cardinals, but they also had one minor-league player receive a suspension for consuming performance-enhancing drugs. 33-year-old veteran Derek Dietrich was slapped with a suspension after playing 41 games for Triple-A Scranton...
Max Scherzer Ks 11, pitches Mets past Braves for DH sweep
NEW YORK — (AP) — Max Scherzer tied a season high with 11 strikeouts over seven innings and the New York Mets beat the sloppy Atlanta Braves 6-2 Saturday night to complete a doubleheader sweep. Francisco Lindor had three hits and three RBIs as New York took the...
Yankees prospects: Renegades stage furious late comeback
Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders: W, 7-4 vs. Buffalo Bisons. Richard Rodríguez 2 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 BB, 3 K (loss) Double-A Somerset Patriots: Suspended vs. Binghamton Rumble Ponies, to be completed today. High-A Hudson Valley Renegades: W, 11-7 at Jersey Shore BlueClaws. SS Trey Sweeney 0-4, 2 BB,...
Kareem Hunt sitting out Cleveland Browns team drills as he seeks a new contract
Kareem Hunt is sitting out team drills at Cleveland Browns training camp as he attempts to get a new contract from the team.
WATCH: Jake Bobo on Adjusting to SoCal Lifestyle, UCLA's Offense
The recent Duke transfer divided the internet with his In-N-Out takes during spring camp.
FC Dallas earn late draw on Timbers’ own goal
Visiting FC Dallas leveled the match in the 10th minute of second-half stoppage time through an own goal after falling
Crimson Tide Roll Call: Sunday, August 7, 2022
Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.
Zardes' hat trick leads Rapids over Minnesota United 4-3
COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (AP) — Gyasi Zardes finished off a hat trick with a goal in the 61st minute to spark the Colorado Rapids to a 4-3 victory over Minnesota United on Saturday night. Zardes netted his first goal in the 7th minute for Colorado (8-9-6), pulling the Rapids even after Abu Danladi found the net in the 4th minute for Minnesota United (10-9-5). The Rapids took the lead on Diego Rubio’s goal in the 11th minute and made it 3-1 when Zardes scored his second, four minutes later. Luis Amarilla’s goal in the 43rd minute got Minnesota within a goal. Defender Brent Kallman scored in the 81st minute after Zardes extended the Rapids’ lead to 4-2.
NASCAR today: TV schedule, race highlights, and rankings
Check in here throughout the 2022 season to find out what's going on in NASCAR today, and for our power rankings, highlights, latest race recaps, and standings.
