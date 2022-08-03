ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yankees prospects: Renegades stage furious late comeback

Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders: W, 7-4 vs. Buffalo Bisons. Richard Rodríguez 2 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 BB, 3 K (loss) Double-A Somerset Patriots: Suspended vs. Binghamton Rumble Ponies, to be completed today. High-A Hudson Valley Renegades: W, 11-7 at Jersey Shore BlueClaws. SS Trey Sweeney 0-4, 2 BB,...
The Associated Press

Zardes' hat trick leads Rapids over Minnesota United 4-3

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (AP) — Gyasi Zardes finished off a hat trick with a goal in the 61st minute to spark the Colorado Rapids to a 4-3 victory over Minnesota United on Saturday night. Zardes netted his first goal in the 7th minute for Colorado (8-9-6), pulling the Rapids even after Abu Danladi found the net in the 4th minute for Minnesota United (10-9-5). The Rapids took the lead on Diego Rubio’s goal in the 11th minute and made it 3-1 when Zardes scored his second, four minutes later. Luis Amarilla’s goal in the 43rd minute got Minnesota within a goal. Defender Brent Kallman scored in the 81st minute after Zardes extended the Rapids’ lead to 4-2.
