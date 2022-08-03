ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bigfork, MT

Bigfork's Jeff Niesen ups lead to 7 strokes on Day 2 of Montana State Senior Tournament

By FRANK GOGOLA Missoulian frank.gogola@406mtsports.com
406mtsports.com
 3 days ago
Read on 406mtsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
406mtsports.com

Helena Capital's Austin Buehler commits to Montana football program

There's a reason that the recruitment of Helena Capital's Austin Buehler took off over the summer. People who are 6-foot-6 and move as well as he does, don't grow on trees. And after getting offered by both the Montana Grizzlies and Eastern Washington this summer, as well as Carroll College and Montana Tech, the University of Montana legacy announced his verbal commitment to the Griz earlier this week.
HELENA, MT
406mtsports.com

Whitefish's Brad Grattan rallies for victory at Montana State Senior Tournament

MISSOULA — Brad Grattan of Whitefish pulled off an improbable comeback to win the 67th annual Montana State Senior Tournament. Grattan entered the final day of the three-round, 54-hole golf tournament seven strokes behind leader Jeff Niesen of Bigfork. He ended Thursday with a four-stroke win after shooting a 2-under 70 at Buffalo Hill Golf Club in Kalispell.
WHITEFISH, MT
406mtsports.com

Montana Lady Griz receive commitment from Washington combo guard

The Montana Lady Griz picked up a commitment from a Class of 2023 recruit out of Washington on Saturday afternoon. Adria Lincoln shared her commitment to UM via Twitter. She included a photo of herself in a Montana sweatshirt in the tweet. "I’m grateful to announce my commitment to the...
MISSOULA, MT
406mtsports.com

Missoula PaddleHeads use late surge to sink Great Falls Voyagers

MISSOULA — After battling the Great Falls Voyagers all the way into knockout rounds in the first two games of their series at Ogren-Allegiance Park, the Missoula PaddleHeads were determined to win the old-fashioned way Thursday night. Thanks to some late heroics, that mission was accomplished. Jayson Newman's tie-breaking,...
GREAT FALLS, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bigfork, MT
Local
Montana Sports
City
Polson, MT
City
Columbia Falls, MT
Bigfork, MT
Sports
State
Montana State
City
Whitefish, MT
City
Libby, MT
Missoula, MT
Sports
City
Missoula, MT
406mtsports.com

Great Falls Voyagers floor Missoula PaddleHeads in knockout round

MISSOULA — The Missoula PaddleHeads have lived by the sword and died by the sword in the first two games of their home series with the Great Falls Voyagers this week. On Tuesday, Lamar Sparks hit a home run in the third knockout round to give Missoula a 9-8 win. On Wednesday, the Voyagers returned the favor, winning 9-8 on a knockout home run in the first round by Michael Deeb.
GREAT FALLS, MT
Zoo FM 96.9

Looking for a Party? Head Out to One of Montana’s 10 Drunkest Cities

In a list of the 10 drunkest cities in America, the top four cities are Green Bay, Eau Claire, Appleton, and Madison, all in Wisconsin. I thought it was interesting, however, number seven on that list is a Montana city. I needed to dig deeper and figure out which cities are the drunkest. I found a list from Road Snacks, and they ranked Montana's drunkest cities based on bars and pubs per capita, drunk tweets, and even divorce rate. Here are the results.
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

NEW PHOTOS, MAP: Clover Fire grows to 1,099 acres

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Clover Fire burning in the Middlefork of Warm Springs Creek on the Madison Ranger District of the Beaverhead Deerlodge National Forest has grown to 1,099 acres, according to overnight infrared flight data. That's up 1 acre from Thursday. The daily flight log notes the following:...
MISSOULA, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Course#Strokes#Eagle Bend Golf Club#Whitefish Lake Golf Club#Buffalo Hill Golf Club#Missoula Country Club#The Ranch Club#Helena Capital
406mtsports.com

Four Grizzlies, one Bobcat earn preseason All-America honors from Phil Steele

MISSOULA — The Montana football team's defense garnered another round of recognition on the national level Friday. The Grizzlies placed four players on the Phil Steele preseason All-America teams, including three who earned first-team honors. Montana State had one honoree. Representing UM on the first team were linebacker Patrick...
MISSOULA, MT
eastidahonews.com

Montana wildfire destroys 4 houses, threatens lakeside homes

ELMO, Montana (AP) — A fire in northwestern Montana that has destroyed at least four homes and forced the evacuation of about 150 residences west of Flathead Lake continued to be pushed north by winds on Wednesday, fire officials said. Crews had to be pulled off the lines on...
ELMO, MT
KULR8

FWP bear specialists trying to capture bear near Columbia Falls

COLUMBIA FALLS, Mont. - Bear specialists with Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) are trying to capture a bear that is getting into unsecured residential garbage along the east side of Columbia Falls. The bear is an adult female grizzly that has been frequenting residential areas. FWP says trapping is...
COLUMBIA FALLS, MT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
94.9 KYSS FM

Check Out The Best Amusement Park in Montana!

We might not have the best weather year-round, but we pack plenty of outdoor fun into the warmer months. Amusement parks are a great place to have fun with go-karts, mini golf, waterslides, and more. Unfortunately, Montana is limited to roughly five months of decent weather during which amusement parks can operate, so we don't have a very wide variety of parks. This only makes my question all the more important: which Montana amusement park is the best?
COLUMBIA FALLS, MT
Flathead Beacon

FVCC Pauses Brewing Science Program

Sacred Waters Brewing Company assistant brewer Marty Vollmer owes his current position to the skills he picked up as a member of the third graduating class from Flathead Valley Community College’s (FVCC) Brewing Academy of Montana. “The program is so hands on. Every week we’d go through all the...
KALISPELL, MT
406mtsports.com

Cut-proof catalyst: PaddleHeads' Patrick Chung never stopped believing in himself

MISSOULA — The power of Patrick Chung's positivity and persistence is paying off handsomely for the Missoula PaddleHeads. It would have been easy for the Seattle native to pack it in after being released by the Idaho Falls Chukars and the PaddleHeads in the first half of the Pioneer League season. After all, we're talking about a man who posted a combined grade point average north of 3.85 at Gonzaga and Western Oregon as a sports management major, paving the way for all kinds of exciting options after baseball.
MISSOULA, MT
Whitefish Pilot

Further detail emerges on local climbers who died in Glacier National Park

More details regarding the deaths of two mountain climbers in Glacier National Park have become available. Glacier County coroner Cpl. Jason Sullivan confirmed that Brian Kennedy of Columbia Falls and Jack Beard of Kalispell were roped together when the accident occurred. Both men were 67. Both men were also wearing...
KALISPELL, MT
406mtsports.com

Montana Lady Griz incoming freshman to represent Austria in Europe Cup

MISSOULA — Mack Konig, an incoming freshman member of the Montana women's basketball team who has longstanding family ties to Austria, will represent the country early next month at the FIBA 3x3 Europe Cup 2022. The event will be held from Sept. 9-11 in Graz, Austria, the very city...
MISSOULA, MT

Comments / 0

Community Policy