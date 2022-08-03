Bigfork's Jeff Niesen ups lead to 7 strokes on Day 2 of Montana State Senior Tournament

Read on 406mtsports.com
Related
406mtsports.com
Helena Capital's Austin Buehler commits to Montana football program
There's a reason that the recruitment of Helena Capital's Austin Buehler took off over the summer. People who are 6-foot-6 and move as well as he does, don't grow on trees. And after getting offered by both the Montana Grizzlies and Eastern Washington this summer, as well as Carroll College and Montana Tech, the University of Montana legacy announced his verbal commitment to the Griz earlier this week.
406mtsports.com
Whitefish's Brad Grattan rallies for victory at Montana State Senior Tournament
MISSOULA — Brad Grattan of Whitefish pulled off an improbable comeback to win the 67th annual Montana State Senior Tournament. Grattan entered the final day of the three-round, 54-hole golf tournament seven strokes behind leader Jeff Niesen of Bigfork. He ended Thursday with a four-stroke win after shooting a 2-under 70 at Buffalo Hill Golf Club in Kalispell.
406mtsports.com
Montana Lady Griz receive commitment from Washington combo guard
The Montana Lady Griz picked up a commitment from a Class of 2023 recruit out of Washington on Saturday afternoon. Adria Lincoln shared her commitment to UM via Twitter. She included a photo of herself in a Montana sweatshirt in the tweet. "I’m grateful to announce my commitment to the...
406mtsports.com
Missoula PaddleHeads use late surge to sink Great Falls Voyagers
MISSOULA — After battling the Great Falls Voyagers all the way into knockout rounds in the first two games of their series at Ogren-Allegiance Park, the Missoula PaddleHeads were determined to win the old-fashioned way Thursday night. Thanks to some late heroics, that mission was accomplished. Jayson Newman's tie-breaking,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Do You Think This Is The Best Bar in Montana?
What kind of bar do you like to drink at? Dive bars, sports bars, or something more relaxed? Luckily here in Montana, we have a lot of different bars to enjoy, but which one is the best?. Mashed put together a list of the Best Bar in Every State, and...
406mtsports.com
Great Falls Voyagers floor Missoula PaddleHeads in knockout round
MISSOULA — The Missoula PaddleHeads have lived by the sword and died by the sword in the first two games of their home series with the Great Falls Voyagers this week. On Tuesday, Lamar Sparks hit a home run in the third knockout round to give Missoula a 9-8 win. On Wednesday, the Voyagers returned the favor, winning 9-8 on a knockout home run in the first round by Michael Deeb.
Looking for a Party? Head Out to One of Montana’s 10 Drunkest Cities
In a list of the 10 drunkest cities in America, the top four cities are Green Bay, Eau Claire, Appleton, and Madison, all in Wisconsin. I thought it was interesting, however, number seven on that list is a Montana city. I needed to dig deeper and figure out which cities are the drunkest. I found a list from Road Snacks, and they ranked Montana's drunkest cities based on bars and pubs per capita, drunk tweets, and even divorce rate. Here are the results.
NBCMontana
NEW PHOTOS, MAP: Clover Fire grows to 1,099 acres
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Clover Fire burning in the Middlefork of Warm Springs Creek on the Madison Ranger District of the Beaverhead Deerlodge National Forest has grown to 1,099 acres, according to overnight infrared flight data. That's up 1 acre from Thursday. The daily flight log notes the following:...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Another Reason the Montana VA is Kicking Volunteers to the Curb
They have one driver...and he's 90 years old. Here's a crazy update to a story we first told you about last week where the VA is kicking volunteer veteran drivers to the curb over a vaccine mandate. After we shared the news on the radio from veterans in Sanders County,...
406mtsports.com
Four Grizzlies, one Bobcat earn preseason All-America honors from Phil Steele
MISSOULA — The Montana football team's defense garnered another round of recognition on the national level Friday. The Grizzlies placed four players on the Phil Steele preseason All-America teams, including three who earned first-team honors. Montana State had one honoree. Representing UM on the first team were linebacker Patrick...
eastidahonews.com
Montana wildfire destroys 4 houses, threatens lakeside homes
ELMO, Montana (AP) — A fire in northwestern Montana that has destroyed at least four homes and forced the evacuation of about 150 residences west of Flathead Lake continued to be pushed north by winds on Wednesday, fire officials said. Crews had to be pulled off the lines on...
KULR8
FWP bear specialists trying to capture bear near Columbia Falls
COLUMBIA FALLS, Mont. - Bear specialists with Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) are trying to capture a bear that is getting into unsecured residential garbage along the east side of Columbia Falls. The bear is an adult female grizzly that has been frequenting residential areas. FWP says trapping is...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Check Out The Best Amusement Park in Montana!
We might not have the best weather year-round, but we pack plenty of outdoor fun into the warmer months. Amusement parks are a great place to have fun with go-karts, mini golf, waterslides, and more. Unfortunately, Montana is limited to roughly five months of decent weather during which amusement parks can operate, so we don't have a very wide variety of parks. This only makes my question all the more important: which Montana amusement park is the best?
2 small wildfires burning near Missoula
A pair of small wildfires were spotted on Friday morning burning 5-to-7 air miles northwest of Missoula
Flathead Beacon
FVCC Pauses Brewing Science Program
Sacred Waters Brewing Company assistant brewer Marty Vollmer owes his current position to the skills he picked up as a member of the third graduating class from Flathead Valley Community College’s (FVCC) Brewing Academy of Montana. “The program is so hands on. Every week we’d go through all the...
406mtsports.com
Cut-proof catalyst: PaddleHeads' Patrick Chung never stopped believing in himself
MISSOULA — The power of Patrick Chung's positivity and persistence is paying off handsomely for the Missoula PaddleHeads. It would have been easy for the Seattle native to pack it in after being released by the Idaho Falls Chukars and the PaddleHeads in the first half of the Pioneer League season. After all, we're talking about a man who posted a combined grade point average north of 3.85 at Gonzaga and Western Oregon as a sports management major, paving the way for all kinds of exciting options after baseball.
Whitefish Pilot
Further detail emerges on local climbers who died in Glacier National Park
More details regarding the deaths of two mountain climbers in Glacier National Park have become available. Glacier County coroner Cpl. Jason Sullivan confirmed that Brian Kennedy of Columbia Falls and Jack Beard of Kalispell were roped together when the accident occurred. Both men were 67. Both men were also wearing...
406mtsports.com
Montana Lady Griz incoming freshman to represent Austria in Europe Cup
MISSOULA — Mack Konig, an incoming freshman member of the Montana women's basketball team who has longstanding family ties to Austria, will represent the country early next month at the FIBA 3x3 Europe Cup 2022. The event will be held from Sept. 9-11 in Graz, Austria, the very city...
Elmo Fire update: Saturday, Aug. 6
The Elmo Fire which has destroyed several structures is continuing to burn west of Elmo in Lake County.
Comments / 0