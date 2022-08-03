Bigfork's Jeff Niesen ups lead to 7 strokes on Day 2 of Montana State Senior Tournament

MISSOULA — The power of Patrick Chung's positivity and persistence is paying off handsomely for the Missoula PaddleHeads. It would have been easy for the Seattle native to pack it in after being released by the Idaho Falls Chukars and the PaddleHeads in the first half of the Pioneer League season. After all, we're talking about a man who posted a combined grade point average north of 3.85 at Gonzaga and Western Oregon as a sports management major, paving the way for all kinds of exciting options after baseball.

MISSOULA, MT ・ 2 DAYS AGO