Sterling, MA

thisweekinworcester.com

Worcester Police Announce Passing of K9 Ace

WORCESTER - On Friday, the Worcester Police Department announced the passing of K9 Ace, a 5-year-old German Shepherd, who had retired earlier this year after being diagnosed with kidney disease. Ace was the partner of Sgt. Joseph Francese since 2018. Ace was certified in patrol and narcotics detection, according to...
WORCESTER, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Police Arrest Ashland Man, 21

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested an Ashland man on Thursday night, after a motor vehicle stop. Police pulled over the vehicle on Second Street in Framingham at 6:09 p.m. on August 4. Arrested was Nikeyel Lugo, 21, of 8 Cirrus Drive of Ashland. He was charged with operating a...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
NECN

Crash Questions: Pembroke Police Officer's OUI Case Disappears

Bill Howland and Elayna Collin are still recovering from a serious car accident that sent them to hospital on April 25, 2021. It’s a moment they said forever changed their lives. “I had a broken left pelvis that was smashed pretty good. I had to have a hip replacement,”...
PEMBROKE, MA
Sterling, MA
Massachusetts State
Sterling, MA
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
capecod.com

Video: Local firefighters graduate State Fire Academy

STOW, MA – State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey and Deputy State Fire Marshal Maribel Fournier, acting director of the Massachusetts Firefighting Academy (MFA), announced the graduation of 61 firefighters from the Massachusetts Firefighting Academy today. Graduates completed the 50-day Career Recruit Firefighting Training Program at three campuses: Class #303 trained at the Stow campus, Class #S28 trained at the Springfield campus and Class #BW21 trained at the Bridgewater campus.
STOW, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Police, Fire, MSP Air Wing, EMS and a bystander combine to find and rescue missing 85-year-old in Massachusetts

﻿A collaborative effort helped locate a missing woman this morning. According to Dave Procopio of Massachusetts State Police, this morning the Massachusetts State Police Watch Center contacted MSP Air Base-Lawrence on behalf of Weymouth Police to request the State Police Air Wing’s assistance in finding a missing 85-year-old woman.
WEYMOUTH, MA
WCVB

Police chief on leave in Brookline, Massachusetts, amid allegations of policy violations

BROOKLINE, Mass. — Officials in the Massachusetts town of Brookline have placed the chief of police on leave after he was accused of violating a town policy. Brookline Town Administrator Mel Kleckner said in a statement that last week, town officials were made aware of multiple allegations that police Chief Ashley Gonzalez violated the town's policy against discrimination, sexual harassment and retaliation.
BROOKLINE, MA
Turnto10.com

Mansfield man dies in highway rollover crash

(WJAR) — A Mansfield man died in a crash involving three cars in Sharon, Massachusetts on Thursday night. State police said 24-year-old Jordan McGrath-Edlund was driving a BMW at a high rate of speed and apparently hit two cars, causing all three to roll over. Officials said McGrath-Edlund was...
MANSFIELD, MA
97.5 WOKQ

Recruit Dies on First Day at NH Police Academy

A recruit at the New Hampshire Police Academy died, although it was not during a class or on their property in Concord. The announcement on the New Hampshire Police Standards and Training Council's Facebook page said the death is being investigated by the State Police Major Crimes Unit. The circumstances of the death and the recruit's identity were not disclosed.
CONCORD, NH
Boston

Citizen’s tip helps police track down missing elderly woman

The 85-year-old woman was located safely in Weymouth thanks to a joint effort. An elderly woman with a memory impairment went missing on Friday, but Massachusetts State Police were able to find her thanks to the help of social media. Weymouth police reached out to state police on Friday morning...
WEYMOUTH, MA
The Landmark

Randall “Randy” G. Tappin

Randall “Randy” G. Tappin, 79, passed away peacefully with his daughter by his side on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at UMass Memorial Healthcare – University Campus after a period of declining health. He was born in Gardner, the son of Clarence W. and Dorothy (Sampson) Tappin and had lived in Barre before moving to Rutland in 1978.
RUTLAND, MA
WMUR.com

Arrest made in deadly Nashua shooting

NASHUA, N.H. — A man has been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting at a gas station Friday, the New Hampshire Attorney General's Office said. The Attorney General's Office said police arrived around 11:25 a.m. at a Sunoco gas station on Amherst Street. Lee Knoetig, 53, was lying...
NASHUA, NH
WWLP

Number of officers not recertified climbs to 15

Eight more Massachusetts police officers did not earn recertification from the state's police oversight panel, pushing the total number of those rejected to 15 out of more than 8,800 who have or are expected to submit paperwork.
BOSTON, MA

