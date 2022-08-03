Read on 247sports.com
Kid Rock: Bad Reputation Tour is coming to Cincinnati, OH. August 17, 2022J Ledford MoneyCincinnati, OH
This Abandoned Railroad Trail is One of The Most Unique Hikes in OhioTravel Maven
Five Seafood restaurants in Ohio have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensOhio State
New stores announced for Premium Outlets in OhioKristen WaltersOhio State
5 amazing steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Watch: Bearcats Tour New Football Locker Room
The players were hyped to see the new dressing room.
WKRC
Portal Problems: Why local high school coaches are concerned with NCAA transfer rules
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The game of football is constantly evolving, from the era of leather helmets and the triple option all the way to hard shells and spread offenses. For the last 25 years Elder High School's Doug Ramsey has patrolled the sidelines of "The Pit" adjusting and evolving with the latest trends and fads of the game. But it’s the change of the last few years that has Ramsey and plenty of other high school coaches concerned about the future.
"Let It Fly" Takeaways: Episode One
The Bearcats miniseries is back with an inside look at the football team.
Four-star guard Trey Green is headed to Xavier
Sean Miller has nabbed his first pledge since being named the head coach of Xavier. This afternoon, four-star guard Trey Green has committed to the Musketeers. "I love Coach Miller," Green told 247Sports in a previous interview. "He is a great coach who is known for how he plays his point guards."
Watch: Luke Fickell Discusses Conference Realignment
The UC head coach is confident about his team's position in the college football landscape.
Commitment Preview: Safety Ben Minich Talks Finalists For His Pledge
2023 safety Ben Minich is prepared to make his college commitment, and Notre Dame is a top contender
247Sports
Cincinnati football: Luke Fickell previews Arkansas opener, updates QB competition
Reigning AAC champion and College Football Playoff entrant Cincinnati travels to Arkansas for this season's opener, a seismic matchup for sixth-year head coach Luke Fickell and staff against one of the SEC's half-dozen teams expected to be ranked inside the preseason top 25. The Razorbacks won nine games last season and welcome back KJ Jefferson at quarterback while the Bearcats replace numerous starters after a school-record nine NFL Draft selections.
WKRC
Famous Cincinnati high school football rivalry makes it to the big screen
SHARONVILLE, Ohio (WKRC) – Moeller vs. Princeton: It's known as one of Greater Cincinnati's most storied high school football rivalries. And now, that history is featured in a new movie produced by Cincinnati area natives Branson Wright and Tony Ralston. Their documentary, "King of the Block," premieres locally next...
WLWT 5
Andrew J. Brady Neighborhood Concert canceled
CINCINNATI — The Andrew J. Brady Neighborhood Concert, originally scheduled to take place at Owl's Nest Park in Evanston, then moved to Withrow High School has been canceled. "In coordination with our community partners in Evanston, we've decided to cancel tonight's Andrew J. Brady Neighborhood Concert at Owls Nest/Withrow...
WLWT 5
Cincinnati chef Christian Gill wins Food Network game show
CINCINNATI — A Cincinnati chef and familiar face on Food Network has once again been crowned champion!. Local chef Christian Gill brought home the big prize after winning "Guy's Grocery Games: Summer Games." We've been following him during his rise to the top. Gill won the top prize, a...
spectrumnews1.com
Gotta Get Your Goetta at Glier's Goettafest
NEWPORT, Ky. — It’s become a yearly tradition in the northern Kentucky and Cincinnati area — Glier’s Goettafest. “People be like what is go-etta? What is getta? What is that? What is this? What is gooda? But it is pronounced getta,” said Katherine Teague. Teague...
WLWT 5
Oktoberfest Zinzinnati is back this fall with some big changes
CINCINNATI — The country's largest Oktoberfest celebration is returning to Cincinnati next month. Oktoberfest Zinzinnati will return Sept. 16-18, showcasing the rich German heritage of southwestern Ohio. Downtown Cincinnati will transform into a colorful Bavarian village with vendors serving up German-style food, entertainment and, of course, beer. Video above:...
tvliving.com
What’s Trending with Charles: baby hippo born at Cincinnati Zoo
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - It’s Friday and that means it’s time to catch up on what was trending this week both locally and nationally. WNBA basketball player Brittney Griner was sentenced to nine years in a Russian prison on Thursday. President Biden called her sentencing “unacceptable” and he said that he will continue to work to get her home.
WKRC
Leaving a Musical Legacy: Veteran rocker sells instruments to have inheritance for family
COVINGTON, Ky. (WKRC) – David Rhodes Brown is known as the godfather of the local rockabilly and country punk scene, playing Cincinnati clubs for more than 40 years. "He is so important to the Cincinnati music scene in general, not just me, personally,” said Ryan Malott, band leader of local band 500 Miles To Memphis, which included Brown on steel pedal guitar and occasional vocals. “I mean, he helped me make my career from nothing to something, but I'm just one little sliver of pie of his entire life."
WKRC
Dear Restaurant & Butchery to hold 'Meat Up' on Aug. 14
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The folks at Dear Restaurant & Butchery in Hyde Park Square want you to "meat up" on August 14. Executive chef and butcher Brian Young from Dear talks about the event and explains what a chicken cushion is.
linknky.com
$1 million-winning Mega Millions ticket sold in Erlanger
A ticket sold in Erlanger for Friday night’s Mega Millions drawing matched all five white ball winning numbers but not the Mega Ball, good enough to win the game’s second prize of $1 million, the Kentucky Lottery announced. The winning Mega Millions number from last night’s drawing are:...
cincinnatirefined.com
Neighborhood Spotlight: Covington, KY
Thanks to The Gibler Team and Cameron Hardin for giving us a peek into what makes the Covington Kentucky neighborhood so unique. At the confluence of the Ohio and Licking rivers, Covington offers an eclectic mix of relaxed taverns, bistros, shops, and waterfront hotels and restaurants. The charming MainStrasse Village district features classic pubs and chic eateries along Main Street, plus Goebel Park’s quirky clock tower. The expansive Devou Park is known for its Cincinnati skyline views, and the John A. Roebling Suspension Bridge has been an iconic landmark over the Ohio River for more than 150 years.
WLWT 5
Things to do in Cincinnati this weekend: Here's a full list of events
CINCINNATI — From hitting the water to cheers with non-alcoholic drinks, there's plenty to do around town this weekend. Find the full list of events below. Ohio River Paddlefest: Ohio River Paddlefest continues this weekend. On Wednesday, they held their annual Sunrise Paddle and on Friday, the fun gets...
Highest-rated steakhouses in Dayton, according to Tripadvisor
Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated steakhouses in Dayton on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.
Cincinnati CityBeat
Madisonville Food Hall Element Eatery Announces First Three Tenants
Madisonville's forthcoming Element Eatery food hall has just announced its first three tenants. Locals MashRoots, Taco Oso and Four Mile Pig are the spot's first "chef partners," according to a release. Element Eatery — slated to open in September — will eventually host eight culinary options in its 34,500-square-foot space...
247Sports
