Mandatory evacuations for Bluffview Drive due to 60-acre Hermosa Fire, 10% contained

Hays County residents looking for some relief from relentless wildfires
HAYS COUNTY, Texas — Three large wildfires have sparked in Hays County within the last week. Multiple crews are working to get the latest fire under control near Wimberley. The Hermosa Fire has burned 35 acres and is 5% contained. The Hermosa Fire started around 6 p.m. in the...
Academy set to expand emergency management response
Every disaster, whether natural or man-made, has emergency management personnel on hand. "For emergency managers, today, its whoever a mayor or a judge or the governor appoints to be the emergency manager," says Texas Emergency Management Chief Nim Kidd. Kidd says there is no standardized training anywhere in the nation...
Man dies after swerving to avoid mattress, rolling about 80 yards into some trees
SAN ANTONIO - A man, Rudolph Lambaria, is dead after he swerved to avoid hitting a mattress in the roadway and rolled his truck over several times in Far South Bexar County. The accident happened around 9:30 p.m. Thursday along Interstate 37 right at the country line of Atascosa and Bexar County.
Drought causing ugly algae blooms along the San Antonio River
SAN ANTONIO - As drought conditions continue across our area, many are wondering if the famed Riverwalk is seeing any impacts. As you walk around downtown, it may not seem like it. That's because the river in this area is regulated. The San Antonio Water System's (SAWS) reuse program helps to keep a pretty constant flow year-round in San Antonio.
Habitat for Humanity grants 17 different families with new homes
SAN ANTONIO - Seventeen families are sleeping in new homes tonight, thanks to Habitat for Humanity. Elected officials and volunteers welcomed the families to the newest Habitat for Humanity community on the southwest side. Habitat for Humanity is scheduled to build 53 homes in Bexar County this year.
New Braunfels residents with extremely high energy bills
"I think every Texan always prepares for summer months to have higher utility bills," says New Braunfels resident, Alexandria Stephenson. Who says she has conserved as much as possible, when she noticed her energy bill continued to soar every month. San Antonio residents have felt the heat directly, with high...
Night of drinking turned fatal after shots were fired on West side of town
SAN ANTONIO – One person is dead and another in critical condition after shots were fired on the West side of town. Police were dispatched to 6500 W Commerce at around 1:56 a.m. for reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, police say they found a victim with gunshot wounds...
Police on scene of possible standoff at Far North Side apartment complex
SAN ANTONIO - Police are on the scene of a suspected standoff at a Far North Side apartment complex. The standoff began sometime after 10 a.m. at the Agora Stone Oak Apartments off Agora Palms Drive and Hardy Oak Boulevard. A viewer who is in one of the apartments sent...
Far North Side standoff continues as officers try to get suspect to surrender peacefully
SAN ANTONIO - It's been more than a day that San Antonio Police officers have been on the scene where a man has barricaded himself inside a Far North Side Apartment. The standoff began sometime early Thursday morning at the Agora Stone Oak Apartments off Agora Palms Drive and Hardy Oak Boulevard.
TODAY: Sen. Gutierrez in Austin on Thursday for hearing on Uvalde mass shooting
AUSTIN - Senator Roland Gutierrez will be in Austin on Thursday for a court hearing related to the Uvalde school shooting. The hearing is set for 9 a.m. Sen. Gutierrez is suing the Department of Public Safety (DPS) for not releasing records related to the mass shooting on May 24 at Robb Elementary that killed 19 students and two teachers.
Fish City Grill hiring staff for new location coming to San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO -- A seafood restaurant is preparing to open a third location in San Antonio, but first they're looking for new employees to staff it. Fish City Grill is adding a new location at The Shops at South Rim. The new upscale shopping center is coming to the northwest corner of Loop 1604 and Vance Jackson. Fish City Grill will open the new restaurant on August 29.
VIA Link to make ride-sharing more efficient for transit customers
SAN ANTONIO - Residents on the South side now have access to a new on-demand ride-sharing service, which aims to make their commute easier. Via Metro Transit customers can now share rides in the area, as well as book trips outside a fixed route. Via Link will cost the same...
San Antonio Zoo offering $10 admissions starting Monday
SAN ANTONIO - If you are looking for some last-minute plans for you and your kids before the new school year, how about visiting the number 1 zoo in Texas for just ten dollars?. The San Antonio Zoo is reducing its price next week to end your summer break on...
Some schools will resume free and reduced lunch program after free pandemic waivers end
After two years of pandemic waivers, some schools will now be charging for meals once again. Breakfast, lunch, snacks, and even take-home meals have been free for everyone the last two years because of those federal waivers, but the program ran out in June. Schools that had free and reduced...
Teenager shot by San Antonio Police officers after gun battle near Kelly Airfield
SAN ANTONIO - An 18-year-old is in the hospital after being shot by police late Thursday night. Police said the incident started when they were called out for the suspect who was shooting at his girlfriend's car. Officers drove over to the suspect's father's home. When the teenager showed up...
Southside ISD welcomes back teachers with time travelers' guests for Convocation Day
SAN ANTONIO – The Southside ISD Education Foundation and its sponsors welcomed a couple of guests who just came back from a time-traveling adventure for Convocation Day. Marty McFly and Doc Brown came in the famous DeLorean to welcome back educators at Southside ISD. The time travelers visited Southside...
Deputies searching for two suspects who stole an ATM machine and drove off
SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office needs your help locating two suspects who stole an ATM machine. Deputies were called out just after 5 a.m. Friday, July 29, to the 20000 block of Mathis Road for a burglary at a closed business. According to the deputies,...
New numbers call into question whether Texas invests enough in child welfare training
SAN ANTONIO – Year after year, Bexar County has some of the most alarming case counts of abuse and neglect in the entire state. The Trouble Shooters uncovered new numbers calling into question whether we’re investing enough in caseworker training. Mercedes Losoya’s bright smile hid the beatings and...
Woman shot multiple times with assault rifle while inside her West Side apartment
SAN ANTONIO - A woman was rushed to the hospital after being shot several times with an assault rifle while inside her West Side apartment. The shooting happened around 3 a.m. Thursday at an apartment complex off San Lino Street near S. Hamilton Avenue. Police are still trying to piece...
#TBT: 'Pop culture of the time' Austin man has collected over 240 vintage lunch boxes
AUSTIN, Texas — Is it the image on the box? Maybe it's the thermos that comes with it? Better yet, the sound it makes when you open it?. For vintage lunch box collector, Steve Harris, it's all of those things. "I can remember the warm milk in the thermos...
