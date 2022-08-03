US Senate Approves NATO Membership for Sweden, Finland

Read on www.voanews.com
Russian Envoy: Renewed US-Iran talks to Salvage Nuclear Deal Are 'Serious'
Russia's envoy to talks on reviving Iran's 2015 nuclear deal said on Friday they had resumed in a "serious" atmosphere even as few expect a breakthrough compromise while Tehran's disputed uranium enrichment program surges forward. Indirect talks between Tehran and Washington restarted in Vienna on Thursday with a meeting between...
VOA Interview: National Security Council Spokesman, Adm. John Kirby
As the Russian war in Ukraine rages on, the Biden administration is seeking to build alliances and partnerships with an eye on two other adversaries—China in the Indo-Pacific and Iran in the Middle East. Siamak Dehghanpour of VOA’s Persian Service recently spoke with Admiral John Kirby, National Security Council coordinator for strategic communications, on what the Biden doctrine looks like in the Middle East, where the president seeks to bolster security for key ally Israel and reengage Saudi Arabia—a country that remains a U.S. strategic partner despite its human rights record.
Ukraine, Russia Trade Blame Over Damage to Nuclear Plant
Ukraine and Russia blamed each other Friday for shelling that hit Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia power station, Europe’s largest nuclear power plant. "Three strikes were recorded on the site of the plant, near one of the power blocks where the nuclear reactor is located," Energoatom, Ukraines’s state nuclear power company, said in a statement.
US Diplomat Visits Uganda, Week After Lavrov Visit
Kampala, Uganda — U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, told reporters that her visit to Kampala on August 4 was to reaffirm and strengthen the U.S. relationship with Uganda, not to compete with Russia. Her trip came just days after one by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.
Blinken: China’s Actions Around Taiwan Unjustified, Disproportionate and Provocative
PHNOM PENH — China's military drills around Taiwan in response to the U.S. House speaker's visit to the self-ruled island is a disproportionate and unjustified escalation, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Friday. Blinken said the United States has made it repeatedly clear to China it does...
Brittney Griner 'won over' Russian prison guards and inmates, and they reassured the WNBA star as she finished her trial
Russian prison guards and inmates told Griner "everything will be OK!" ahead of her trial, where she was sentenced to nine years in prison overseas.
Cheney says DOJ not prosecuting Trump if there's evidence could call into question the US as 'nation of laws'
Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney said if the Justice Department does not prosecute former President Donald Trump for his role in the insurrection at the US Capitol and "the facts and the evidence are there," the decision could call into question whether the United States can "call ourselves a nation of laws."
Republican senators are making clear to Joe Manchin: Don't count on our votes for your permitting reform deal.
Manchin has threatened "consequences" if the provision doesn't pass, but right now it's GOP senators threatening to block it. What happened: Republican senators are making crystal clear that Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) should not count on their votes to pass his side deal for revamping the federal permitting process if Democrats go ahead and pass their party-line climate and energy, tax and health care package.
‘Absolute evil’: inside the Russian prison camp where dozens of Ukrainians burned to death
Entrepreneur Anna Vorosheva accuses Moscow of murder after spending 100 days in the Olenivka detention centre
Missile strike kills female commander who 'boasted of how she enjoyed killing Ukrainians' and whose troops fired on civilians in Donbas as she becomes Russia's first senior woman officer to die
A Russian female commander who boasted about how she enjoyed killing Ukrainians and whose troops fired on civilians in the Donbas region has been killed in a missile strike. Lieutenant Colonel Olga 'Kursa' Kachura, 52, was killed instantly after a Ukrainian missile hit her car as she was driving in the city of Horlivka, in the Donetsk region of Ukraine.
Chris Christie says 2024 presidential race will feature Trump, Cotton, Pence, and Cruz and force GOP voters to choose between 'the party of me or the party of us'
Christie said the 2024 presidential race boils down to a simple decision for GOP voters: dwelling on Trump's 2020 grievances or plotting the future.
Blinken Heads to South Africa Amid New 'Cold War'
Johannesburg, South Africa — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrives in South Africa on Sunday, in what analysts say is an attempt to counter Chinese and Russian influence in the region. Relations between the U.S. and South Africa became strained during President Donald Trump's time in office. President...
Indo-Pacific Allies Seek NATO Solidarity Amid China’s Show of Force Over Taiwan
TOKYO — Western allies in the Indo-Pacific region have voiced alarm at China’s military exercises surrounding Taiwan and are seeking to bolster links with the United States, Europe and NATO in response to Beijing’s actions. China began five days of live-fire military drills in seven zones surrounding...
With Pelosi Gone, China Circles Taiwan with Missiles
U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has left Taiwan, but the effects of her visit continue to play out. China on Thursday intensified military exercises around the self-ruled island. More from VOA’s Bill Gallo in the Taiwanese capital.
US Postpones Missile Tests to Lower Tensions with China on Taiwan
WHITE HOUSE/TAIPEI — The White House announced a series of steps aimed to defend a “free and open Indo-Pacific” following Chinese firing of at least 11 ballistic missiles into waters encircling Taiwan on Thursday, a day after U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi wrapped up a visit to the island that enraged Beijing.
FLASHPOINT UKRAINE: Ukraine Says More Areas Liberated from Russian Occupation in Kherson Region
Ukraine says it liberated more areas from Russian occupation in the Kherson region. A British marine insurance specialist reacts to first shipment of Ukrainian grain from a Black Sea port under U.N.-backed Ukraine-Russia deal. A former U.S. IMF official assesses latest U.S. sanctions on Russia.
US Official: Sub-Saharan Africa Food Security Hardest Hit by Russia's War
A senior U.S. official said Friday that sub-Saharan Africa is the region hardest hit by disruptions to the global food supply due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. "Food prices worldwide are 23% higher than a year ago, but they hit the hardest in sub-Saharan Africa where food consumes 40% of household budgets," Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield told an audience at the University of Ghana in Accra. "Regardless of how you feel about Russia, we all have a powerful common interest in mitigating the impact of the war on Ukraine on food security."
Blinken Touts ‘Extraordinary, Important’ Relationship with Philippines Amid Taiwan Tension
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken Saturday met with new Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to reaffirm ties with America’s oldest treaty ally in Asia amid rising tensions in the “volatile” region. Blinken said America’s relationship with the Philippines is “extraordinary” and assured the Philippines of its...
Pelosi Visit to Taiwan May Prompt More High-Level Visits
WASHINGTON — The impact of U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's whirlwind visit to Taiwan is beginning to be felt, experts say, as another group of high-profile politicians solidifies plans to drop in on the self-ruled island that China considers a breakaway province. While China has been preventing Taiwan from...
Erdogan and Putin to Meet in Sochi for 2nd Time in a Month
Istanbul — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is due to meet his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, in the Russian Black Sea resort of Sochi. A just-concluded deal on freeing up Ukrainian grain, along with Russian backing for a new Turkish offensive against Syrian Kurdish forces will be on the agenda.
