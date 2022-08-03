ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
US Senate Approves NATO Membership for Sweden, Finland

By Katherine Gypson
Voice of America
 3 days ago
Read on www.voanews.com

Voice of America

Russian Envoy: Renewed US-Iran talks to Salvage Nuclear Deal Are 'Serious'

Russia's envoy to talks on reviving Iran's 2015 nuclear deal said on Friday they had resumed in a "serious" atmosphere even as few expect a breakthrough compromise while Tehran's disputed uranium enrichment program surges forward. Indirect talks between Tehran and Washington restarted in Vienna on Thursday with a meeting between...
WORLD
Voice of America

VOA Interview: National Security Council Spokesman, Adm. John Kirby

As the Russian war in Ukraine rages on, the Biden administration is seeking to build alliances and partnerships with an eye on two other adversaries—China in the Indo-Pacific and Iran in the Middle East. Siamak Dehghanpour of VOA’s Persian Service recently spoke with Admiral John Kirby, National Security Council coordinator for strategic communications, on what the Biden doctrine looks like in the Middle East, where the president seeks to bolster security for key ally Israel and reengage Saudi Arabia—a country that remains a U.S. strategic partner despite its human rights record.
U.S. POLITICS
Voice of America

Ukraine, Russia Trade Blame Over Damage to Nuclear Plant

Ukraine and Russia blamed each other Friday for shelling that hit Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia power station, Europe’s largest nuclear power plant. "Three strikes were recorded on the site of the plant, near one of the power blocks where the nuclear reactor is located," Energoatom, Ukraines’s state nuclear power company, said in a statement.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Voice of America

US Diplomat Visits Uganda, Week After Lavrov Visit

Kampala, Uganda — U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, told reporters that her visit to Kampala on August 4 was to reaffirm and strengthen the U.S. relationship with Uganda, not to compete with Russia. Her trip came just days after one by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.
U.S. POLITICS
POLITICO

Republican senators are making clear to Joe Manchin: Don't count on our votes for your permitting reform deal.

Manchin has threatened "consequences" if the provision doesn't pass, but right now it's GOP senators threatening to block it. What happened: Republican senators are making crystal clear that Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) should not count on their votes to pass his side deal for revamping the federal permitting process if Democrats go ahead and pass their party-line climate and energy, tax and health care package.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

Missile strike kills female commander who 'boasted of how she enjoyed killing Ukrainians' and whose troops fired on civilians in Donbas as she becomes Russia's first senior woman officer to die

A Russian female commander who boasted about how she enjoyed killing Ukrainians and whose troops fired on civilians in the Donbas region has been killed in a missile strike. Lieutenant Colonel Olga 'Kursa' Kachura, 52, was killed instantly after a Ukrainian missile hit her car as she was driving in the city of Horlivka, in the Donetsk region of Ukraine.
MILITARY
Voice of America

Blinken Heads to South Africa Amid New 'Cold War'

Johannesburg, South Africa — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrives in South Africa on Sunday, in what analysts say is an attempt to counter Chinese and Russian influence in the region. Relations between the U.S. and South Africa became strained during President Donald Trump's time in office. President...
WORLD
Voice of America

With Pelosi Gone, China Circles Taiwan with Missiles

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has left Taiwan, but the effects of her visit continue to play out. China on Thursday intensified military exercises around the self-ruled island. More from VOA’s Bill Gallo in the Taiwanese capital.
FOREIGN POLICY
Voice of America

US Postpones Missile Tests to Lower Tensions with China on Taiwan

WHITE HOUSE/TAIPEI — The White House announced a series of steps aimed to defend a “free and open Indo-Pacific” following Chinese firing of at least 11 ballistic missiles into waters encircling Taiwan on Thursday, a day after U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi wrapped up a visit to the island that enraged Beijing.
FOREIGN POLICY
Voice of America

US Official: Sub-Saharan Africa Food Security Hardest Hit by Russia's War

A senior U.S. official said Friday that sub-Saharan Africa is the region hardest hit by disruptions to the global food supply due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. "Food prices worldwide are 23% higher than a year ago, but they hit the hardest in sub-Saharan Africa where food consumes 40% of household budgets," Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield told an audience at the University of Ghana in Accra. "Regardless of how you feel about Russia, we all have a powerful common interest in mitigating the impact of the war on Ukraine on food security."
FOOD & DRINKS
Voice of America

Pelosi Visit to Taiwan May Prompt More High-Level Visits

WASHINGTON — The impact of U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's whirlwind visit to Taiwan is beginning to be felt, experts say, as another group of high-profile politicians solidifies plans to drop in on the self-ruled island that China considers a breakaway province. While China has been preventing Taiwan from...
FOREIGN POLICY
Voice of America

Erdogan and Putin to Meet in Sochi for 2nd Time in a Month

Istanbul — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is due to meet his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, in the Russian Black Sea resort of Sochi. A just-concluded deal on freeing up Ukrainian grain, along with Russian backing for a new Turkish offensive against Syrian Kurdish forces will be on the agenda.
POLITICS

