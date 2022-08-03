ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

J.J. Pegues eager to show out in front of family and friends in Oxford

By Jared Redding
247Sports
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on 247sports.com

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

Quinshon Judkins turning heads thus far in offseason, fall camp

One of the many takeaways early on in Ole Miss football's fall camp is that there's more than just a two-headed monster of Zach Evans and Ulysses Bentley in the backfield. When asking team personnel and players about those who's turned heads this offseason, Quinshon Judkins was among the first names mentioned. Through four days of fall practice, Judkins has backed that up.
OXFORD, MS
247Sports

Ole Miss commits, targets excited about Dandy Dozen designations

This story is from 247Sports contributor Rion Young. The Clarion Ledger has released their Dandy Dozens and four of Ole Miss sought after prospects made the cut. Being a Dandy Dozen is one of the highest accomplishments in football a player can have. Inside the Rebels had a chance to visit their photo shoot and was able to talk to a few Ole Miss prospects who were on the list.
OXFORD, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oxford, MS
Football
Oxford, MS
Sports
Local
Mississippi Sports
City
Oxford, MS
Local
Mississippi Football
Oxford Eagle

Jayoncé Benefit Night: Proud Larry’s to host event in honor of Jimmie “Jay” Lee

Proud Larry’s will host Jayoncé Benefit Night on Aug. 11 at 9:30 p.m. honoring the legacy of Jimmie “Jay” Lee, a missing University of Mississippi student. At Jayoncé Benefit Night, attendees can enjoy a night of dance, drag performances, and karaoke. Tickets are on pre-sale for $10 here or tickets can be purchased at the door for $15. All proceeds from the event will be given to the Lee family.
OXFORD, MS
tigerdroppings.com

Shelby County TN - Should be a warning to the right

The GOP DA got replaced by a Democrat. She (R) refused to say anything negative about her opponent (D) because "we don't do that." Meanwhile, he trashed her in his campaign. The GOP isn't willing to fight. The GOP also had terrible voter turnout; something like 22%. Also shocking, the...
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
Oxford Eagle

Chick-fil-A to close for 10 weeks due to extensive renovations

Oxford’s Chick-fil-A will close on Sept. 1 for extensive renovations and expansion to the site. The restaurant will be closed for approximately ten weeks and, during this time, the Chick-fil-A food truck will not be in operation due to a lack of available technology. The West Jackson Avenue Chick-fil-A...
OXFORD, MS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lane Kiffin
thelocalvoice.net

Ole Miss Pharmacology Graduate Student Building a Legacy Through Research

Cellas Hayes is first Ole Miss student in 35 years to receive NIH fellowship. Cellas Hayes‘ journey in science and research began as a college sophomore. “I was simply searching for an on-campus job and research experience to strengthen my medical school application,” said Hayes, a graduate student from the Scott County community of Ludlow in the University of Mississippi School of Pharmacy.
OXFORD, MS
AL.com

Police find burglar in ceiling of Mississippi laundromat

TUPELO, Miss. — Police responding to a possible burglary call early Wednesday morning found a burglar hiding in the ceiling. Tupelo police responded to the West Main Laundry near Crosstown at 4:30 a.m. Aug. 3. As officers searched the building, they found a man hiding in the ceiling panels above the locked security closet. The man was arrested without incident. It was later determined that he had a warrant from the Mississippi department of Corrections.
TUPELO, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football
DeSoto Times Today

Whataburger coming to Horn Lake

Whataburger is coming to Horn Lake. City Planner Chad Bahr said while the Texas-based hamburger chain hasn’t made any official announcement yet, the company has applied for a site plan approval at 4300 Goodman Road West, by Walmart and Captain D’s. “This is something they have been working...
HORN LAKE, MS
wtva.com

Four cars with fake VINs recovered in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Four vehicles, all found with fake VINs, have been recovered, according to a Tupelo Police Department news release. Three vehicles were Dodge Charger Hell Cats, which are high-performance cars that can retail for more than $100,000. One was a Dodge Challenger. The gray car was recovered...
TUPELO, MS
wtva.com

1 dead, 2 wounded in Clay County shooting

WEST POINT, Miss. (WTVA) - A shooting in Clay County resulted in one death and two people in the hospital. Sheriff Eddie Scott said the shooting happened Wednesday night, Aug. 3 at approximately 8:40 on Webber Road in the Abbott community. The sheriff said no arrests have been made. Clay...
CLAY COUNTY, MS
hottytoddy.com

OPD Welcomes Future K9 ‘Elko’ to the Force

The Oxford Board of Aldermen approved a donation to the Oxford Police Department Tuesday during its regular meeting; however, this donation wasn’t the kind that comes in the form of a check. OPD Chief Jeff McCutchen presented the department’s newest K9, “Elko” to the Board and Mayor Robyn Tannehill....
OXFORD, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Oxford Eagle

OHS students, parents fired up against school dress code

Students at Oxford High School are taking a stand against the school’s dress code, calling it “incredibly tight and unfair.”. Oxford Schools let back in for the 2022-2023 year on Monday, Aug. 1, and OHS students were faced with a dress code that banned clothing past a certain length. For students, that meant they could not wear skirts, shorts, or skorts and rips or tears above their mid-thigh.
OXFORD, MS
DeSoto Times Today

Whataburger definitely worth the wait

EDITOR’S NOTE: The Dining Duo are a couple of foodies who enjoy eating out and sampling the local cuisine in the Mid-South. To ensure the reviews are unbiased and that the duo remain anonymous, their identities are masked behind their favorite comic book heroes. Whataburger. 176 Goodman Road East.
SOUTHAVEN, MS
mississippifreepress.org

UM Graduate Suspected of Killing Jay Lee in Oxford Appears in Court, Still No Details

OXFORD, Miss.—“I need you to speak up, Mr. Herrington,” Circuit Court Judge Gray Tollison said from his bench in the Lafayette County Courthouse on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, to a packed courtroom. Sheldon Timothy Herrington Jr., 22, stood before Tollison for his arraignment hearing, charged with murder...

Comments / 0

Community Policy