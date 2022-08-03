ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Mariah Carey Vs. Christina Aguilera: Inside the Feud Between 2 Iconic Pop Stars

By Grace Turney
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 3 days ago

Mariah Carey and Christina Aguilera are no strangers to feuds with other stars , and the two iconic pop divas have clashed in the past. Here’s an inside look at the feud between Carey and Aguilera, including what the singers have said about each other over the years.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SgdyZ_0h3vlVBz00
(L-R) Mariah Carey and Christina Aguilera | Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic; Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Christina Aguilera said Mariah Carey was never ‘cool’ to her

Mariah Carey and Christina Aguilera have had a strained relationship over the years, but it didn’t start that way. Aguilera once greatly admired Carey and frequently cited her as an inspiration for her work. According to Billboard , the “ Genie in a Bottle ” singer said in 2000, “I discovered Mariah in my room one day, listening to the radio… I ran downstairs going, ‘Mommy, Mommy, I just found the greatest person in the world!’”

But things had changed by 2006 when Aguilera said in an interview with GQ that her fellow singer was “never cool” to her.

“One time, we were at a party and I think she got really drunk, and she had just really derogatory things to say to me,” Aguilera told the magazine (per People ). “But it was at that time that she had that breakdown, so she might have been very medicated.”

The “ What a Girl Wants ” singer was referencing Carey’s 2001 hospitalization for severe exhaustion following a series of bizarre public appearances .

Aguilera shared her opinion of Carey again during a 2006 interview with Allure Magazine. “She hasn’t been nice to me, no,” she told the publication (per Digital Spy ). “But honestly, I don’t want to give her any more attention by even talking about it. Sometimes honesty is my downfall.”

Mariah Carey responded to Christina Aguilera’s remarks

The “ All I Want for Christmas Is You ” singer became aware of Christina Aguilera’s comments about her and responded during an interview with Access Hollywood.

“I had hoped that Christina was in a better place now than the last time I saw her, when she showed up uninvited at one of my parties and displayed questionable behavior,” Mariah Carey said. “It is sad yet predictable that she would use my name at this time to reinvent past incidents for her promotional gain.”

She added, “It is in my heart to forgive and I will keep her in my prayers.”

The ‘Candyman’ singer seemed remorseful for her comments

Christina Aguilera seemed to regret her remarks about Mariah Carey, saying she had “all the respect in the world” for her fellow singer.

“I do not want any bad energy with anyone,” the “Beautiful” singer reportedly said when asked to comment on the situation with Carey (per PopSugar ). “My intentions were not to upset Mariah with any statements that were published or taken out of context. I have all the respect in the world for her.”

RELATED: Why Mariah Carey Texted Shawn Mendes ‘Happy Thanksgiving’ in March

Read the original article from Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christina Aguilera
Person
Mariah Carey
Person
Shawn Mendes
HollywoodLife

J.Lo Rocks Short Shorts While Out With Emme, 14, In Italy After Ben Affleck Flies Home

Jennifer Lopez scored some quality time with her 14-year-old, Emme Muniz, in Italy on July 29. The pair stepped out in Capri, with J.Lo looking beyond stylish in a pair of high-waisted shorts that had black lace trim. Her look was complete by a colorful wrap top, which tied around her waist. She had her hair pulled back into a top knot, with sunglasses on, as well as gold flip flops to keep comfortable. Meanwhile, Emme rocked slacks and a sweater, and had their headphones in during the outing. Jennifer wrapped an arm around her child to help guide Emme through the crowds of people.
CELEBRITIES
Elle

Adele Wore a $4,415 Outfit on a Yacht With Her Boyfriend Rich Paul, Because Why Not?

Adele Talks to Zane Lowe About How Son Angelo Showed Empathy to Her During Divorce. Paparazzi captured Adele and her sports agent boyfriend Rich Paul doing exactly what you'd expect the ultra-rich and famous to do over the summer: yachting on the Mediterranean in designer clothes. Adele was captured wearing a Loewe x Paula's Ibiza print top and matching pants, a £1,825 ($2,186.13) set and carrying Saint Laurent's Rive Gauche raffia and leather bag, which costs £1,860 ($2,228.06), per the Daily Mail. The couple was boating near Sardinia with friends yesterday.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pop Stars#Feuds#Genie#Gq
defpen

Ciara Teams Up With Coast Contra For The ‘Jump’ Video

Ciara is ready to begin her new era by working with some new faces. This weekend, Ciara has teamed up with Coast Contra to deliver a new single that will make the world move its feet. “Jump” is an upbeat, energetic track that fits in line with the Atlanta native’s classic Hip-Hop dance tracks. The Theron Thomas, Sam Sumser and Sean Small produced single is capped off by a share of verses from one of the fastest rising groups in music, Coast Contra. All around, “Jump” is a strong return for the chart-topping artist who has not released a solo single since 2019.
MUSIC
HollywoodLife

Goldie Hawn, 76, Pairs Black Swimsuit With Sexy Sarong On Italian Getaway With Kurt Russell: Photos

Ciao bella! Goldie Hawn, 76, looked like she was having a great time while vacationing in Nerano, Italy with her fabulous family on Monday, Jul. 11, 2022. The First Wives Club actress was spotted enjoying a relaxing lunch at Lo Scoglio with famous daughter Kate Hudson, 43, her husband Danny Fujikawa, 36, and Goldie’s longtime love Kurt Russell, 71, before making a splash on a private yacht.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Rolling Stone

Beyoncé’s ‘Renaissance’ Has Officially Arrived

Click here to read the full article. Bow down, bitches. Beyoncé’s Renaissance has arrived. On Friday, Queen Bey released her long-awaited LP, filled with dance-ready singles, experimental sounds, and sexy lyrics. The experimental LP opens with a vogue-ready intro before Beyoncé declares on “I’m That Girl:” “I pull up in these clothes, look so good. Because I’m in that hoe/You know all these songs sound good because I’m on that hoe/Deadass.” The album transitions into the tropical, runway-ready “Cozy” before leading into the dancefloor-made “Alien Superstar,” where Beyoncé sings, “No one else in this world can think like me. I’m twisted. I’m...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Beyoncé shares rare selfie with Rumi, Sir and Blue Ivy ahead of album release

Beyoncé shared a never-before-seen photo of herself and her children ahead of the release of her new album Renaissance, which drops this week.In a sweet message shared to her website on Thursday, the singer credited her three children – Blue Ivy, 10, and five-year-old twins Rumi and Sir – for allowing her the “space, creativity, and inspiration” to work on her seventh studio album.“This three act project was recorded over three years during the pandemic,” Beyoncé, 40, wrote on her website. “A time to be still, but also a time I found to be the most creative.”“Creating this album...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Elon Musk’s Mom Maye ‘Extremely Bummed’ By His Breakup With Natasha Bassett

Although Elon Musk‘s relationship with 28-year-old actress Natasha Bassett‘s has ended, the bond that she formed with his mother Maye Musk, 74, surely has not. However, that does not mean that the billionaire’s supermodel mother didn’t feel a certain way about the breakup, as a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Maye was “extremely bummed” by the sudden split.
CELEBRITIES
wonderwall.com

'Friends' star had multiple nose jobs, plus see more '90s stars' plastic surgery before-and-after photos

Some of your favorite '90s stars, from "Friends" beauties to Spice Girls singers, have gone under the knife since the peak of their fame. Wonderwall.com is rounding up those famous faces and showing their old and new looks, starting with this TV icon… Before she got her big break on "Friends" in the '90s, Jennifer Aniston went under the knife — to fix her nose due to a deviated septum. But that wasn't the last time she had work done on her nose…
BEAUTY & FASHION
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

152K+
Followers
110K+
Post
57M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy