Jefferson Davis County School District unveils building renovations

Perry County and Richton School Districts welcome back students
Heidelberg High host open house
Heidelberg High School holds open house for 2022-23 school year
HEIDELBERG, Miss. (WDAM) - Heidelberg High School geared up for the new school year with an open house Saturday. The event is focused on giving students and teachers a refresher of the school building, while also allowing new students to get a feel for their school for the 2022-23 academic school year.
Jones County welcomes back students for the first day of school
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - It was another exciting day for students in the Pine Belt as they walked onto campuses in the Jones County School District. As staff and faculty welcomed back students, superintendent Tommy Parker said the district is off to a good start. “We have had three...
First-year teacher's infectious enthusiasm will welcome students
JACKSON, Miss. — As Jackson Public Schools parents and students get ready for a new school year, teachers are making their final touches, and some are welcoming students in for the very first time. Monday is the big day for JPS. Teri McDaniel, 26, has been taking advantage of...
Laurel breaks ground on new welcome center
LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT) – Leaders with the City of Laurel, the Jones County Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development Authority, the Jones County Board of Supervisors and the Laurel Housing Authority broke ground on the Laurel-Jones County Welcome Center on Thursday, August 4, 2022. According to officials, the welcome center is the result of a partnership […]
Several locations host back to school supply giveaways, health fair
JACKSON, Miss. — With students going back to the classroom, several back to school events have been planned for the weekend. Shady Grove M.B. Church will host a school supplies, vaccines and boosters event from 10 a.m. to noon. New Vineyard Church will host a back to school bash...
Rental Assistance Funds Still Available In Harrison County After Gov. Reeves Ends Program
Renters in Harrison and Hinds counties are not likely to suffer from Gov. Tate Reeves’ order this week to end access to a key pandemic-era rental assistance program 10 days from now. Most Mississippians who need help paying their rent or utilities will no longer be able to apply...
Storytime returns to the Hattiesburg Zoo
Jackson to host water distribution on Saturday
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson will distribute cases of bottled water to neighbors on Saturday, August 6. This comes after a citywide boil water notice was issued for Jackson by the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) on Friday, July 29. There will be a limit of one case of water per vehicle. The […]
Shady Grove Baptist Church will host back-to-school event
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Shady Grove Baptist Church (101 Warren Mott Pkwy) will host a back-to-school event on Saturday. The event will start at 10:00 a.m. and will offer free backpacks with school supplies, free vaccines and a limited number of haircuts to get students ready for the school year.
Church sponsoring school supplies giveaway
City of Laurel make changes to two city positions
The Laurel City Council Confirmed a new person to fill the city’s Judge Pro Tem position with the City of Laurel’s Municipal Court. Based on an unanimous vote of the council this week, Cruz Gray has been recommended and confirmed as the city’s new Judge Pro Tem for the Laurel’s Municipal Court.
Pine Belt churches hand out school supplies, lunches during back-to-school rallies
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Two Pine Belt churches hosted big, back-to-school events Saturday. The members of Shady Grove Baptist Church gave out free backpacks loaded with school supplies during a rally at the church. Gift certificates were also handed out and some free hair cuts were provided. “(We wanted...
School supplies giveaway held at Jackson church
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Hundreds of school supplies were given away at the new Vineyard Church in Jackson, complete with food, haircuts and entertainment. The event also offered COVID-19 vaccinations. Those who got their first, second or booster dose received a $50 gift card. Organizers say back to school events like these are so important […]
Pine Belt mom expands curriculum beyond typical homeschool studies
SUMRALL, Miss. (WDAM) - Back to school is in full swing across the Pine Belt, even for those who have been learning from home long before the pandemic. “As a homeschool parent, it’s hard to juggle a regular job, and I wanted to do something with all three of my degrees,” said Kristin James.
Ag commissioner floats idea of supplying water to downtown, Capitol complex through $9M well water system
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - While most of the Capital City remains under a boil water notice, the Mississippi State Fairgrounds isn’t because the facility has been on well water since December 2021, an investment that cost more than a million dollars for Agriculture and Commerce Commissioner Andy Gipson to implement.
The Street That Jim Crow Paved
One day in late September, Vikki Terrell entered her restaurant Vikki Layne's on Walnut Street in downtown Hattiesburg, Miss., to find a disastrous scene. Overturned tables and chairs, smashed plates, and shattered glass covered the floor of the dining area; in the kitchen, inventory littered the ground. Terrell had no idea who had broken into her restaurant and trashed it, but the vandal left an unmistakable series of messages in black spray paint.
Hattiesburg non-profit offers ‘hope’ for special needs families
Laurel holds civil service exams for firefighter & police applicants
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The City of Laurel continues recruitment efforts to fill open firefighter and police officer positions. The city will host another round of civil service exams at 8:00 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 6, at Laurel City Hall (401 North 5th Avenue). Any interested applicants must pass a...
