We’re Calling It: This Is the Best 65-Inch TV Under $500 in 2022
Click here to read the full article. We’ve said it before, and we’ll keep saying it for as long as it’s true: TV technology has reached perfection in the form of modern 65-inch flat-screen TVs. These TVs are the perfect size for mounting on the wall or displaying on an entertainment center. Companies like LG, Sony, Samsung, Vizio and TCL have made vast improvements to display technology, refresh rates and audio quality. That means even so-called budget TVs offer phenomenal picture quality, sound and smart interfaces that make it easy to access streaming apps like Hulu and HBO Max. And when...
It’s Happening Again: Amazon Is Selling iPads for $299 Today
Click here to read the full article. Editor’s Note: Since we originally published this story on August 3, Amazon has dropped the price of the 2021 iPad 9 even lower. Now priced at $299 even, this is officially the lowest price we’ve ever seen on this popular iPad. In addition, Walmart has also dropped prices on this tablet to match Amazon. We’ve added this additional purchase option and updated the pricing in our original story, which you can read below. Not too long ago, the idea of a $300 iPad seemed absurd. While these popular Apple tablets are typically cheaper than...
Digital Trends
What I love (and regret) about ditching the Galaxy S22 Ultra for the iPhone 13 Pro Max
The Galaxy S22 Ultra was my primary device since its launch earlier in the year. That is until I decided to buy the iPhone 13 Pro Max in July. One of my primary concerns with the Samsung flagship was its battery life. When I was using all its features — high refresh rate, maxed-out screen resolution, and more — it simply didn’t last as long as I needed it to.
The Amazon Echo Dot is one of the best smart speakers—get it for 60% off at Best Buy today
The new Amazon Echo Dot is one of the best smart speakers of 2022 and right now, you can get it on sale at Best Buy. Shop the deal today for 60% off.
ETOnline.com
Best Buy Just Launched a Huge Anniversary Sale: Shop the Best Deals on TVs, Laptops, Headphones and More
Best Buy just launched its Anniversary Sale today and the savings are epic. Celebrating the retailer's anniversary, discounts are being rolled out on big-ticket items from Apple, Samsung, Dyson and many more top brands. Whether you're back-to-school shopping or thinking about upgrading your TV and home appliances, the Best Buy Anniversary Sale has everything from laptops and TVs to vacuums and massage guns marked down now.
AOL Corp
Shoppers say this 65-inch Toshiba Fire TV has 'astounding' sound — and it's down to $430
The weather's hot, the sun's blazing, and school's out. When it comes to our shopping lives, well, Memorial Day, July 4th and Prime Day are well past us, so impressive deals are a little hard to come by. But we've foraged around and found a beauty for those of you looking to up your home-entertainment game: This Toshiba 65-inch Class C350 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV is now just $430 at Amazon with an on-page coupon, down from its usual $600.
Billboard
Back-to-School Laptop Deals: MacBook, HP, Lenovo & More
All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Whether you’re heading back to the office, or back to school, it’s a great time to...
Massive Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 leak suggests it could beat the Apple Watch 8
Samsung’s second big launch of 2022 is just around the corner, with the company holding an event on August 10 at which we’re expecting to see the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, and the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 line – and those watches are shaping up to be real highlights of the show.
Amazon Prime memberships offer tons of perks—save up to 50% for those who qualify
Amazon Prime memberships let you save big on everyday essentials and they're available at discounted prices right now—learn more here.
Latest Galaxy Watch 5 leak offers us our best look yet at Samsung's supersized smartwatches
We're less than a week out from the official unveiling of the Galaxy Watch 5 series, but that doesn't mean the leaks are anywhere close to finished. With just a few days to go, a new report is giving us our best look yet at all three models Samsung is ready to debut, along with some specs that promise serious improvements to battery life — on the larger models, at least. If anything, these new wearables promise to usher in the era of massive gadgets with matching batteries.
Light Up Your Weekend With a New TV and Audio System From Amazon
The Drive - Robert BaconSave up to 53 percent on TVs and audio equipment from Sony, LG, Samsung, and Bose.
Reason you should really stop charging your iPhone overnight
Before going to sleep, most of us will put our phone on charge to make sure it’s ready for the day ahead. But doing this could actually be causing damage to our iPhones, according to tech expert Adrian Kingsley-Hughes, writing for Zdnet. Apple has integrated Optimised Battery Charging into...
Digital Trends
Hurry — this HP laptop with Windows 11 is a bargain at $200
Laptop deals don’t get much better than being able to buy a Windows-based system for just $200. Normally that’s the price range for Chromebooks, but right now you can get an HP Stream 11.6-inch laptop for just $200 at Best Buy, saving you $40 off the usual price. While it might not be exactly speedy, it’s well suited if you need to occasionally work on the move or you’re looking to provide your child with a laptop when they head back to school.
AOL Corp
Amazon's secret outlet is a goldmine of deals: Our picks, up to 65% off
Want to score dirt-cheap discounts on incredible goods? Well, there’s a goldmine hiding in plain sight. It's Amazon’s secret overstock outlet, and it’s packed with thousands of incredible items. Browse through the massive hush-hush section for oodles of electronics, essentials for the kitchen and home, beauty basics, bestselling books and music, tons of fashion finds and even goodies for Fluffy or Fido. Ready for some don't-miss deals on Crocs, Ninja, NutriBullet and more? These are our favorites:
Digital Trends
This 65-inch Sony OLED 4K TV just got a $500 price cut at Best Buy
If you’ve been shopping for 4K TV deals, you already know the sheer number of options can be overwhelming. Modern TVs are packed with features, and there are so many acronyms to keep straight that it can be tough to decide which one is right for you. Luckily for you, Best Buy has a great deal on a 65-inch Sony Bravia A80K OLED 4K TV that cuts $500 off the original price of $2,500 for a sale price of just $2,000. When it comes to OLED TV deals, this is one you don’t want to miss.
digg.com
My Favorite iPhone Feature Was Removed
"It was called 3D Touch (known as Force Touch on other types of devices). The screen actually had pressure sensitivity built into the physical screen and it would respond to a more forceful push into the screen. It was pretty cool." Cut Through The Chaos With Digg Edition. We’ve curated...
Digital Trends
Tons of Roku models are on sale at Amazon today
If you bought a non-smart TV from a retailer’s TV deals because you wanted to take advantage of a huge discount, or you bought a smart TV but you find its interface too complicated, then you should think about purchasing a Roku player. These streaming devices are quick and easy to set up, as you only need to connect them to your TV through an HDMI cable and to your home’s internet, then sign up for a free Roku account. If you want to try it out, now’s a great time because several models of Roku players are on sale on Amazon.
Digital Trends
Amazon cut the price of the 2021 iPad to $300
It’s hard to remember what life was like before tablets were part of our daily workflow, and just like laptops and smartphones, they need to be updated every now and then to keep up with current tech, which is why we always keep an eye out for the best iPad deals. Right now just so happens to be one of those times, as Amazon is offering a 2021 10.2-inch iPad for $300, saving you $29, or 9% off the original retail price of $329. Apple deals are rare, so if you’re thinking about upgrading your iPad or buying one for the first time, click the Buy Now below to grab one at a great price.
How To Store Batteries To Make Them Last Longer
The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. Toys, electronics, kitchen appliances, health and beauty devices and so many other items in...
itechpost.com
Five Reasons Why You Should Wait for iPhone 14
With just a few weeks before Apple releases the much-awaited iPhone 14, would you still be opted to get the iPhone 13?. You must have been in need of a new iPhone right now and the iPhone 13 is the latest that you can get in the market. But there are reasons why you should wait a bit.
