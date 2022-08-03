ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lititz, PA

abc27 News

Eastern York starts anew in 2022, FNF 2022 Preview

WRIGHTSVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — 2022 is the start of a new era for Eastern York football. Bud Kyle comes over from Columbia High School to begin his tenure with the Golden Knights this fall, and the trust the players already have in their new program leader bodes well for the future of Eastern York football. […]
YORK, PA
easternpafootball.com

2022 Team Preview: Northampton Konkrete Kids (11)

Offensive Starters Returning: (9) Defensive Starters Returning: (7) Special Team Starters Returning: (4) Tristen Pinnock – 2 Returns, 81 Yards, 1 Touchdown. 13 Tackles (4 Games Only) Christian Bundra. 13.5 Tackles. 1 Sack. Jeff Head. 14.5 Tackles. 1 Sack. 2022 Offensive Outlook: “We return plenty of experience on the...
NORTHAMPTON, PA
FOX43.com

The Lancaster-Lebanon league hosts high school football media day

LANCASTER, Pa. — The final of day of District III football media days saw the Lanc-Leb take center stage. It's a different look this year with the addition of some Berks county schools. The 13 new arrivals take the total league up to 37, and it adds more competition to the fold this season.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
Tribune-Review

Countdown to kickoff 2022: Cumberland Valley out to show it’s the right site (at the right price) for PIAA finals

When the PIAA awarded the state football championships to Cumberland Valley, the sudden exit from Hersheypark Stadium caught most by surprise. After 24 years in Hershey, the state finals are leaving the so-called “sweetest place on Earth” this fall for a high school stadium about 30 miles away. The PIAA in February revealed Cumberland Valley, a school district just west of Harrisburg, won the bidding process to host for the next four years, beating out offers from Hersheypark, Penn State’s Beaver Stadium and Altoona’s Mansion Park Stadium.
HERSHEY, PA
VISTA.Today

Legendary Philadelphia Sports Journalist Ray Didinger Coming to Uptown! in September

Avid listeners of sports radio in the region will not want to miss this intimate evening with legendary sports journalist Ray Didinger on Wednesday, Sept. 7. Didinger is coming to at Uptown! Knauer Performing Arts Center in West Chester to talk about his latest book, Finished Business: My Fifty Years of Headlines, Heroes and Heartaches. The evening begins with a VIP reception in the Univest Cabaret at 6 PM, and at 7 PM audiences will gather in the A. Roy Smith Mainstage for a personal presentation from Didinger and interview by Glen Macnow, his WIP radio partner for 21 years.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MyChesCo

Former Pennsylvania State Trooper Sentenced to 42-88 Years in Prison

WEST CHESTER, PA —Judge Alita Rovito sentenced former Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Darren Lawrence, age 62, of Wilmington, Delaware, to 42-88 years in prison for sexually abusing a child from 2006-2009, announced Chester County District Attorney Deb Ryan. In September 2021, the defendant was convicted of 19 counts of abuse, including rape of a child, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, aggravated indecent assault, and related charges. The abuse happened when the victim, now an adult, was between nine and twelve years old and left in his care.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
qhubonews.com

ANNVILLE BUSINESS OWNER ANTHONY HOWELLS

ANNVILLE, PA (July 29, 2022) – Anthony Howells, CEO of Paulhus & Associates, has been named to the National Small Business Association (NSBA) Leadership Council. ANNVILLE, PA (July 29, 2022) – Anthony Howells, CEO of Paulhus & Associates, has been named to the National Small Business Association (NSBA) Leadership Council.
ANNVILLE, PA
susquehannastyle.com

A Look at Landis Place on King

Landis Place on King is an innovative project in the heart of Lancaster City. One- or two-bedroom apartments are available with beautiful views of the cityscape. All apartments have balconies or patios, and the green-friendly building offers a rooftop terrace and abundant community space. Many styles offering warm and spacious living options are available.
LANCASTER, PA
PennLive.com

Rite Aid to sell former headquarters

Rite Aid, the long-time East Pennsboro Township-based pharmaceutical company that recently moved its headquarters to Philadelphia has put its former headquarters up for sale. “We are marketing the Camp Hill office for sale and working with a broker,” Terri Hickey, Rite Aid’s director of public relations said in an e-mail.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
abc27.com

Lancaster senior complex close to completion

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A senior living complex in Lancaster is one step closer to completion. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here. Landis Place on King is a seven-story, 114,000-square-foot building on King Street. The 79-unit...
LANCASTER, PA
FOX 43

Dr. Oz campaign stops through Central PA

LEBANON, Pa. — On Thursday, Dr. Mehmet Oz joined local supporters for a campaign event at the Red-Headed League in Lebanon. With the midterm elections just three months away and a recent FOX News poll favoring Democratic candidate John Fetterman by 11-points, Dr. Oz is hoping to close the gap.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Melissa Frost

3 Delicious Brunch Spots in Lancaster, PA

Revealing one of my favorites right away with the featured photo - Speckled Hen Coffee in Strasburg. I recently visited Speckled Hen Coffee for Sunday Brunch. I've been here a few times but never for brunch. During this time, they offer all of their menus, breakfast, and lunch, from 8 am to 2 pm.
LANCASTER, PA
abc27.com

Highest-rated fine dining restaurants in Harrisburg, according to Tripadvisor

(Stacker) – With the advent of Big Data, it’s now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. Dining brands in the U.S. have a long and storied history—and whether they’re fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.
HARRISBURG, PA
WGAL

PennDOT to host job fairs

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is looking to hire workers across the Susquehanna Valley for the winter. A spokesperson said PennDOT is 91 operators short throughout District 8. The department is holding a series of job fairs to fill those positions, and the next one is in York County. Job...
YORK COUNTY, PA

