Read on pittsburghsportsnow.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Where Students Can Receive Free Backpacks and School Supplies in Lancaster, PAMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
These 4 Values Define The Amish Community in Lancaster, PAMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
This Epic Flea Market in Pennsylvania is a Must VisitTravel MavenManheim, PA
3 Delicious Brunch Spots in Lancaster, PAMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
3 Charming Small Towns in Lancaster, PA Worth a Visit This SeasonMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
Related
Eastern York starts anew in 2022, FNF 2022 Preview
WRIGHTSVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — 2022 is the start of a new era for Eastern York football. Bud Kyle comes over from Columbia High School to begin his tenure with the Golden Knights this fall, and the trust the players already have in their new program leader bodes well for the future of Eastern York football. […]
easternpafootball.com
2022 Team Preview: Northampton Konkrete Kids (11)
Offensive Starters Returning: (9) Defensive Starters Returning: (7) Special Team Starters Returning: (4) Tristen Pinnock – 2 Returns, 81 Yards, 1 Touchdown. 13 Tackles (4 Games Only) Christian Bundra. 13.5 Tackles. 1 Sack. Jeff Head. 14.5 Tackles. 1 Sack. 2022 Offensive Outlook: “We return plenty of experience on the...
FOX43.com
The Lancaster-Lebanon league hosts high school football media day
LANCASTER, Pa. — The final of day of District III football media days saw the Lanc-Leb take center stage. It's a different look this year with the addition of some Berks county schools. The 13 new arrivals take the total league up to 37, and it adds more competition to the fold this season.
Countdown to kickoff 2022: Cumberland Valley out to show it’s the right site (at the right price) for PIAA finals
When the PIAA awarded the state football championships to Cumberland Valley, the sudden exit from Hersheypark Stadium caught most by surprise. After 24 years in Hershey, the state finals are leaving the so-called “sweetest place on Earth” this fall for a high school stadium about 30 miles away. The PIAA in February revealed Cumberland Valley, a school district just west of Harrisburg, won the bidding process to host for the next four years, beating out offers from Hersheypark, Penn State’s Beaver Stadium and Altoona’s Mansion Park Stadium.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Get free tickets to a Barnstormers game
Hoping someone will take you out to the ball game? The Manheim Township Police Department is giving away free tickets to a Lancaster Barnstormers game.
Legendary Philadelphia Sports Journalist Ray Didinger Coming to Uptown! in September
Avid listeners of sports radio in the region will not want to miss this intimate evening with legendary sports journalist Ray Didinger on Wednesday, Sept. 7. Didinger is coming to at Uptown! Knauer Performing Arts Center in West Chester to talk about his latest book, Finished Business: My Fifty Years of Headlines, Heroes and Heartaches. The evening begins with a VIP reception in the Univest Cabaret at 6 PM, and at 7 PM audiences will gather in the A. Roy Smith Mainstage for a personal presentation from Didinger and interview by Glen Macnow, his WIP radio partner for 21 years.
‘Today is an exciting day’: Penn National Gaming has a new name
Penn National Gaming has a new name – Penn Entertainment Inc. The Berks County company that owns Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course in East Hanover Township; Hollywood Casino York in Springettsbury Township, York County; and Hollywood Casino Morgantown in Caernarvon Township, Berks County, announced the name change on Thursday.
Former Pennsylvania State Trooper Sentenced to 42-88 Years in Prison
WEST CHESTER, PA —Judge Alita Rovito sentenced former Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Darren Lawrence, age 62, of Wilmington, Delaware, to 42-88 years in prison for sexually abusing a child from 2006-2009, announced Chester County District Attorney Deb Ryan. In September 2021, the defendant was convicted of 19 counts of abuse, including rape of a child, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, aggravated indecent assault, and related charges. The abuse happened when the victim, now an adult, was between nine and twelve years old and left in his care.
IN THIS ARTICLE
qhubonews.com
ANNVILLE BUSINESS OWNER ANTHONY HOWELLS
ANNVILLE, PA (July 29, 2022) – Anthony Howells, CEO of Paulhus & Associates, has been named to the National Small Business Association (NSBA) Leadership Council. ANNVILLE, PA (July 29, 2022) – Anthony Howells, CEO of Paulhus & Associates, has been named to the National Small Business Association (NSBA) Leadership Council.
susquehannastyle.com
A Look at Landis Place on King
Landis Place on King is an innovative project in the heart of Lancaster City. One- or two-bedroom apartments are available with beautiful views of the cityscape. All apartments have balconies or patios, and the green-friendly building offers a rooftop terrace and abundant community space. Many styles offering warm and spacious living options are available.
Rite Aid to sell former headquarters
Rite Aid, the long-time East Pennsboro Township-based pharmaceutical company that recently moved its headquarters to Philadelphia has put its former headquarters up for sale. “We are marketing the Camp Hill office for sale and working with a broker,” Terri Hickey, Rite Aid’s director of public relations said in an e-mail.
Is the Bon-Ton making a comeback?
The retailer, which had corporate offices in York County and Wisconsin, closed its 267 stores in 2018 after filing for bankruptcy.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
abc27.com
Lancaster senior complex close to completion
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A senior living complex in Lancaster is one step closer to completion. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here. Landis Place on King is a seven-story, 114,000-square-foot building on King Street. The 79-unit...
theburgnews.com
Own an Island: Susquehanna River islands, rich in history, hit the sales market in Harrisburg
George Clooney has one. Beyoncé has one. And, now, you can have one, too. Actually, you can have two — private islands, that is. An island pair is currently for sale, smack-dab in the middle of the Susquehanna River in Harrisburg. Last week, Independence Island and Bailey’s Island...
Dr. Oz campaign stops through Central PA
LEBANON, Pa. — On Thursday, Dr. Mehmet Oz joined local supporters for a campaign event at the Red-Headed League in Lebanon. With the midterm elections just three months away and a recent FOX News poll favoring Democratic candidate John Fetterman by 11-points, Dr. Oz is hoping to close the gap.
3 Delicious Brunch Spots in Lancaster, PA
Revealing one of my favorites right away with the featured photo - Speckled Hen Coffee in Strasburg. I recently visited Speckled Hen Coffee for Sunday Brunch. I've been here a few times but never for brunch. During this time, they offer all of their menus, breakfast, and lunch, from 8 am to 2 pm.
State police capture one of Harrisburg’s most wanted accused of 2020 escape
One of state police’s five most wanted in the Harrisburg area has been taken into custody. The Pennsylvania State Police served a warrant on August 5 on Tia Lashay Williams, 39, of Harrisburg. Williams was arraigned by Magisterial District Judge James Lenker for “escape,” which police allege occurred on...
Mercury
Berks food safety inspections: Evidence of rodent activity found at 2 Wyomissing locations
Berks County is divided into three jurisdictions: Reading, Muhlenberg Township and the rest of the county. Reading and Muhlenberg Township have their own food safety inspectors and the rest of the county is inspected by Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture inspectors. The results will be posted every other week. All food...
abc27.com
Highest-rated fine dining restaurants in Harrisburg, according to Tripadvisor
(Stacker) – With the advent of Big Data, it’s now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. Dining brands in the U.S. have a long and storied history—and whether they’re fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.
WGAL
PennDOT to host job fairs
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is looking to hire workers across the Susquehanna Valley for the winter. A spokesperson said PennDOT is 91 operators short throughout District 8. The department is holding a series of job fairs to fill those positions, and the next one is in York County. Job...
Comments / 0