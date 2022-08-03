Read on www.wlip.com
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
25th and Hopkins homicide; Milwaukee man sentenced to life in prison
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man has been sentenced to life in prison for a 2019 fatal shooting on the city's north side. In March, a jury found 45-year-old Rodney Robbins guilty of first-degree intentional homicide and possession of a firearm by a felon. According to a criminal complaint, police were...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Racine County arrest; Search turns up drugs, gun, cash, kids in home
RACINE, Wis. - A 27-year-old Racine County resident could face multiple criminal charges following the execution of a search by the Racine County Metro Drug Unit on Thursday, Aug. 4. Law enforcement executed the search at a residence near Superior and Kewaunee in Racine around 1:30 p.m. Thursday. This, after...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Racine woman accused; possessing 'ghost gun,' 2 modified handguns
RACINE, Wis. - A 44-year-old Racine woman is accused of possessing a "ghost gun" and two other guns with that had switches that essentially made them machine guns. The accused is Lakiya Gresham – and she faces the following criminal counts:. Possession of a firearm by outstate felon. Sell/possess/use/transport...
2 arrested in June cemetery shooting in Racine
RACINE, Wis. — A 19-year-old man and a 16-year-old boy have been arrested following a shooting at a cemetery in Racine in early June that left two people injured. In a news release Friday, the Racine Police Department said officers arrested the duo Thursday following an “extensive and thorough investigation” into the June 2 shooting at Graceland Cemetery and another...
Arrests made in Da'Shontay King funeral shooting
The Racine Police Department said a 19-year-old man and a 16-year-old teen have been arrested in connection to the June 2 shooting at Da'Shontay King's funeral.
wlip.com
Fri Headlines: Police Make Drug Bust; One Dead in 2 Vehicle Crash
KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Kenosha Police say they have made a big drug bust this week. After busting a drug house police seized 130 grams of hallucinogenic narcotics, 3-point-5 grams of cocaine laced with fentanyl and more than five and a half pounds of marijuana. Nine firearms were also seized. An...
CBS 58
Kenosha Police Department bust nets hallucinogenic narcotics, cocaine laced with fentanyl
KENOSHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Drugs and guns were netted in a Kenosha Police Department bust. A total of nine firearms were located, 130 grams of hallucinogenic narcotics, 3.5 grams of cocaine laced with fentanyl and 2,584 grams of THC. According to a Facebook post from the Kenosha Police Department,...
spectrumnews1.com
Police: Two arrested in Graceland Cemetery shooting
RACINE, Wis. — Police arrested two male suspects for the June shooting at Graceland Cemetery. The two are also suspected of an additional shooting in 2800 block of Wright Ave. shortly following the cemetery shooting, according to police. The Racine police department said it arrested Lamarion D. Blair, 19,...
Rittenhouse attorney to defend stabbing case in Wisconsin
HUDSON, Wis. (AP) — The attorney who helped Kyle Rittenhouse get acquitted on murder charges says he will represent a Minnesota man accused in the stabbing death of a teenager during a tubing trip in western Wisconsin. Nicolae Miu, 52, is charged with first-degree homicide in the death of...
cwbchicago.com
4 women charged with battering off-duty officer, taking his gun in Boystown
Four women have been charged after an off-duty law enforcement officer was allegedly jumped and had his gun stolen in Boystown early Friday. Officials said four women punched the 58-year-old man in his face and body in the 3700 block of North Broadway around 2:50 a.m. The victim’s silver revolver fell to the ground, and one of the women picked it up and fled, according to prosecutors.
wearegreenbay.com
Apple River stabbing suspect says he’s hired Kyle Rittenhouse’s attorney to argue self-defense
HUDSON, Wis. (WFRV) – There was a bombshell development in court today when the man accused of stabbing a teenager to death during a tubing excursion announced he’s hired a famous attorney to argue self-defense. Nicolae Miu, 52, told the court that he is represented by Corey Chirafisi...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Buffalo Grove man accused of burglarizing business for airsoft guns in Kenosha County | Crime & Courts
BRISTOL — A 20-year-old Buffalo Grove, Illinois, man faces criminal charges in Kenosha County for allegedly burglarizing a business for airsoft guns. Michael A. Kubiak was charged in Kenosha County Circuit Court Thursday with felonies of burglary of a building or dwelling, theft of moveable property valued over $5,000 and possession of burglary tools.
wgtd.org
Reckless Homicide Charge Filed in Racine Gunshot Death
(WGTD)---The City of Racine's 8th criminal homicide of the year apparently was an accident. 21-year-old Isaiah Martinez-Phillips was charged Wednesday with First Degree Reckless Homicide and two counts of First Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety. Bond was set at $25,000. According to the criminal complaint, the defendant was purportedly playing with...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Racine fatal shooting; accused told police he 'accidentally' shot friend
RACINE, Wis. - A 21-year-old Racine man is accused in connection with the fatal shooting of a man near Superior and Yout streets on Tuesday evening, Aug. 2. The accused is Isaiah Martinez-Phillips – and he faces the following criminal counts:. First-degree recklessly endangering safety (two counts) First-degree reckless...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Investigation into Milwaukee gangs, shootings over 2 years
MILWAUKEE - A federal investigation into guns, drugs and fraud by two Milwaukee street gangs uncovers previously unknown details as to the motive behind a number of homicides and shootings over the past two years. A gang feud started, in part, because of the desecration of a gang member's grave.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Racine homicide investigation; 1 in custody
RACINE, Wis. - Racine police are investigating a homicide that happened Tuesday night, Aug. 2 Superior and Yount Streets. Upon arrival, officers located one person dead inside a residence from an apparent gunshot wound. One person was taken into custody at the scene. This is an ongoing investigation. Racine Police...
CBS 58
FBI Milwaukee: Suspect wanted in Atlanta may be in Johnson's Creek area
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee's FBI division says a suspect wanted in Atlanta may be in the area of Johnson's Creek. Joshuia Johnathon Luke Brown is wanted for his alleged involvement in the firing of multiple rounds at an FBI agent in Columbus, Georgia on July 28. On...
wgtd.org
Update From KPD on 14th Ave. Shooting
On August 3, 2022 just after 6:30 PM Kenosha Police responded to the 5000 block of 14th Avenue for a shooting. Police encountered a hostile crowd and evidence of multiple gunshots that were fired. Two victims were located from the shooting, one juvenile and one adult. Both victims were transported...
cwbchicago.com
Man on bail for attempted murder and two separate gun cases had another gun in a stolen car, prosecutors tell ‘apoplectic’ judge
Prosecutors say a man who was on bail for attempted murder, on bail for a separate gun case, and on bail for yet another gun and stolen motor vehicle case was found with a gun in a stolen car after he drove onto the curb while Chicago police were working a crime scene this week.
Man in his 20s dies at Milwaukee hospital after shooting
A man who appeared to be in his 20s died at a Milwaukee hospital after being shot Friday afternoon. Police are trying to find unknown suspects.
