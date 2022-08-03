ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenosha County, WI

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

25th and Hopkins homicide; Milwaukee man sentenced to life in prison

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man has been sentenced to life in prison for a 2019 fatal shooting on the city's north side. In March, a jury found 45-year-old Rodney Robbins guilty of first-degree intentional homicide and possession of a firearm by a felon. According to a criminal complaint, police were...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Racine County arrest; Search turns up drugs, gun, cash, kids in home

RACINE, Wis. - A 27-year-old Racine County resident could face multiple criminal charges following the execution of a search by the Racine County Metro Drug Unit on Thursday, Aug. 4. Law enforcement executed the search at a residence near Superior and Kewaunee in Racine around 1:30 p.m. Thursday. This, after...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Racine woman accused; possessing 'ghost gun,' 2 modified handguns

RACINE, Wis. - A 44-year-old Racine woman is accused of possessing a "ghost gun" and two other guns with that had switches that essentially made them machine guns. The accused is Lakiya Gresham – and she faces the following criminal counts:. Possession of a firearm by outstate felon. Sell/possess/use/transport...
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

2 arrested in June cemetery shooting in Racine

RACINE, Wis. — A 19-year-old man and a 16-year-old boy have been arrested following a shooting at a cemetery in Racine in early June that left two people injured. In a news release Friday, the Racine Police Department said officers arrested the duo Thursday following an “extensive and thorough investigation” into the June 2 shooting at Graceland Cemetery and another...
wlip.com

Fri Headlines: Police Make Drug Bust; One Dead in 2 Vehicle Crash

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Kenosha Police say they have made a big drug bust this week. After busting a drug house police seized 130 grams of hallucinogenic narcotics, 3-point-5 grams of cocaine laced with fentanyl and more than five and a half pounds of marijuana. Nine firearms were also seized. An...
spectrumnews1.com

Police: Two arrested in Graceland Cemetery shooting

RACINE, Wis. — Police arrested two male suspects for the June shooting at Graceland Cemetery. The two are also suspected of an additional shooting in 2800 block of Wright Ave. shortly following the cemetery shooting, according to police. The Racine police department said it arrested Lamarion D. Blair, 19,...
cwbchicago.com

4 women charged with battering off-duty officer, taking his gun in Boystown

Four women have been charged after an off-duty law enforcement officer was allegedly jumped and had his gun stolen in Boystown early Friday. Officials said four women punched the 58-year-old man in his face and body in the 3700 block of North Broadway around 2:50 a.m. The victim’s silver revolver fell to the ground, and one of the women picked it up and fled, according to prosecutors.
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Buffalo Grove man accused of burglarizing business for airsoft guns in Kenosha County | Crime & Courts

BRISTOL — A 20-year-old Buffalo Grove, Illinois, man faces criminal charges in Kenosha County for allegedly burglarizing a business for airsoft guns. Michael A. Kubiak was charged in Kenosha County Circuit Court Thursday with felonies of burglary of a building or dwelling, theft of moveable property valued over $5,000 and possession of burglary tools.
wgtd.org

Reckless Homicide Charge Filed in Racine Gunshot Death

(WGTD)---The City of Racine's 8th criminal homicide of the year apparently was an accident. 21-year-old Isaiah Martinez-Phillips was charged Wednesday with First Degree Reckless Homicide and two counts of First Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety. Bond was set at $25,000. According to the criminal complaint, the defendant was purportedly playing with...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Racine fatal shooting; accused told police he 'accidentally' shot friend

RACINE, Wis. - A 21-year-old Racine man is accused in connection with the fatal shooting of a man near Superior and Yout streets on Tuesday evening, Aug. 2. The accused is Isaiah Martinez-Phillips – and he faces the following criminal counts:. First-degree recklessly endangering safety (two counts) First-degree reckless...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Investigation into Milwaukee gangs, shootings over 2 years

MILWAUKEE - A federal investigation into guns, drugs and fraud by two Milwaukee street gangs uncovers previously unknown details as to the motive behind a number of homicides and shootings over the past two years. A gang feud started, in part, because of the desecration of a gang member's grave.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Racine homicide investigation; 1 in custody

RACINE, Wis. - Racine police are investigating a homicide that happened Tuesday night, Aug. 2 Superior and Yount Streets. Upon arrival, officers located one person dead inside a residence from an apparent gunshot wound. One person was taken into custody at the scene. This is an ongoing investigation. Racine Police...
wgtd.org

Update From KPD on 14th Ave. Shooting

On August 3, 2022 just after 6:30 PM Kenosha Police responded to the 5000 block of 14th Avenue for a shooting. Police encountered a hostile crowd and evidence of multiple gunshots that were fired. Two victims were located from the shooting, one juvenile and one adult. Both victims were transported...
KENOSHA, WI

