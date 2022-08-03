ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) — Health officials continue to urge New Yorkers who have not received the polio vaccine to do so. This coming after an unvaccinated individual in Rockland County tested positive for the disease back in July and is now experiencing paralysis. Capitol Correspondent Amal Tlaige spoke with Orange County Commissioner of Health, Irina Gelman.

ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO