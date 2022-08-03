Jason Momoa surprises passengers aboard flight to Hawaii

Read on www.khon2.com
Video of Jason Momoa Posing as Hawaiian Airlines Flight Attendant Gets Him Dubbed 'Aguaman'
"flower on the left... he is spoken for ladies," a fan wrote about Momoa, who is reportedly dating Eiza Gonzalez. In the chance that Jason Momoa ever decides to quit acting one day, it looks like he'd have a great backup career as a flight attendant. On Monday, a TikTok...
Jason Momoa, Eiza González confirm they’re back together with motorcycle ride
Jason Momoa and Eiza González are back on. The “Aquaman” star and the “Baby Driver” actress confirmed they are a couple again Thursday with a romantic motorcycle ride through Malibu, Calif. Momoa, 42, sported a light pink sweatshirt and khaki slacks for the joyride, while 32-year-old González — who sat behind the hunky star with her arms wrapped tightly around his waist — opted for a letterman jacket and black yoga pants in photos obtained by the Daily Mail. Safety was clearly top of mind for the lovebirds, both of whom wore helmets while taking the actor’s Harley Davidson out for a spin. Momoa...
Passenger Kicked Off Flight With His Minor Daughter Due To Hawaiian Airlines Mistake
It was supposed to be a regular flight for Ryan DeMarre as he was going to fly from Seattle to Maui earlier this month. However, the travel turned out to be a bad experience for him and his minor daughter. Booked to travel on Hawaiian Airlines Flight 29, DeMarre was kicked off the flight without further explanation by the crew. They only said that his ticket was invalid. The situation was caught on video and shared on TikTok. The video has gone viral and reached over 4 million views.
Jason Momoa Takes Romantic Motorcycle Ride With Eiza Gonzalez After Head-On Crash, Sparks Reconciliation Rumors
Back on? Jason Momoa and Eiza González sparked reconciliation speculation during a romantic bike ride on Thursday, July 28. The Aquaman star, 42, and the Mexico native, 32, were spotted in Malibu on Thursday riding around on Momoa’s Harley Davidson less than one week after he was involved in a head-on collision. Momoa wore a […]
The longest US domestic flight is coming back to take travelers to Hawaii
Travelers wishing to fly between Boston and Hawaii can do so from December © Glowing Earth Photography / 500px. In good news for travelers wishing to fly to Hawaii for some sunshine and sea during the Christmas holidays, Hawaiian Airlines has announced that it will resume the almost 10-hour service between Honolulu and Boston on 18 December.
Landmark Las Vegas Strip Icon Closes Forever
Change seems to be accelerating on the Las Vegas Strip. From the biggest players including Caesars Entertainment (CZR) - Get Caesars Entertainment Inc. Report, MGM Resorts International (MGM) - Get MGM Resorts International Report, and Wynn Resorts (WYNN) - Get Wynn Resorts Limited Report to the smallest land-owners on the Strip, every inch of land on that 4.2-mile stretch of road appears to be up for debate.
Furious mom slams American Airlines for LOSING her daughter,12, after paying $150 for chaperone to take her through Miami Airport
A Georgia mom has slammed American Airlines for losing her 12-year-old daughter when she flew alone from Tennessee to Miami. Monica Gilliam, 39, a photography professor, blasted the airline after Kimber was not escorted off the plane and disappeared. The youngster had been flying solo from Chattanooga to Miami last...
Alaska Airlines Pilot And Co-pilot Argue In Front Of Passengers Before Turning Plane Around
A pilot and co-pilot on an Alaska Airlines flight engaged in a verbal dispute in front of their passengers. According to Business Insider, the incident occurred on July 18 on a flight from DC’s Dulles International Airport bound for San Francisco International Airport. Though it has not been revealed...
Hurricane Bonnie Hits Hawaii This Weekend
Hurricane Bonnie continues to cruise west over the Eastern Pacific Hurricane Basin; while it is projected to weaken and disintegrate over time, remnant rains from the tropical storm might affect Hawaii next week. Bonnie was positioned around 560 miles southwest of the southern point of Baja California, according to the...
Airport passengers told they must have charged phones before boarding flight
Airport passengers have been told that they must have their electrical devices fully charged before boarding their flight. Now that the kids summer holidays are well underway, many will be heading the the airport for a much-needed break. Alongside the excitement of hopping on a plane, it's important for holiday-goers...
A disabled Spirit Air passenger spotted his wheelchair with baby strollers piled on it before a flight. It was badly damaged when returned.
Jesus Centeno uses a wheelchair due to a spinal cord injury. The chair was broken during a Houston flight leaving him "unable to do anything."
A passenger was fined $1,874 after an airport security dog sniffed out two McMuffins in their luggage
An airline passenger arrived at an Australian airport with undeclared food, and officials weren’t lovin’ it. A detector dog sniffed out the breach in biosecurity last week after a passenger traveling from Indonesia snuck a McDonald's meal on a flight to Darwin International Airport in Australia. The airport’s...
A Major Airline Just Launched a 15-Hour Nonstop Flight
At a time of constant flight delays and airports brimming with unclaimed luggage, a longer direct flight is almost always safer bet than a short transfer — even if, as those who've been on a flight of more than 10 hours know, it can feel like an entire life has passed by the time you land at your destination.
I spent 22 hours on planes with a carry-on bag and a backpack. Here are 5 items I regret not packing and 7 items I'm glad I brought.
An Insider reporter shared her biggest packing tips and regrets from shoewear to melatonin, after traveling from Los Angeles to Paris by plane.
Delta Air Lines CEO just revealed a harsh truth about why your flight was canceled
Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. So far, travel this summer has been characterized by long lines at airports, a spate of flight delays and cancellations, and unprecedented amounts of lost luggage. All of which make for one of the most chaotic travel seasons in recent memory.
A family of 4 spent a 17-day European vacation without their bags after Air Canada lost their luggage
Air Canada lost a family of four's luggage on their journey from San Diego to Rome. Steve Gomez said they had to spend almost $1,600 on replacement clothes and other items. He said he may have to take legal action against the airline to recoup the expenses.
Alaska Airlines Has Fall Flights Starting at Just $39 Right Now
Alaska Airlines is giving you the opportunity to save big on your fall travel plans, with a flight sale that starts with one way flights at $39. From now until August 4, at 11:59 pm PT, you can book flights directly through the website to take advantage of the savings of the airline's Take Care sale.
People Run for Cover, Wade Through Water as Mass Floods Wreak Havoc on Disney World
The "Happiest Place on Earth" just made customers very unhappy … and very soaked!. Over the past few weeks, massive thunderstorms have hit Orlando, Florida, leading to floods and frequent rainfall at Walt Disney World Resort. Videos have been making the rounds, including those showing people nearly swimming through...
Qantas Airlines Booked 13-Month-Old Baby On Separate Flight From Parents
An Australian couple is slamming Qantas Airlines for rebooking their 13-month-old baby on a separate flight. The biggest question for parents Stephanie and Andrew Braham is one many people are asking: how does this even happen?. “She was on a different flight that departed 40 minutes after ours,” the child’s...
Honolulu is the latest Hawaiian county to implement a new tourist tax
Honolulu is introducing a new hotel tax that will add an additional 3% surcharge to all hotel and short-term accommodation bookings, including Airbnb stays. A similar measure is already in place in Kaua'i, Maui, and Hawai'i counties. The new 3% tax will be collected from guests staying in hotels and...
