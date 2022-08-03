ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

Jason Momoa surprises passengers aboard flight to Hawaii

By Nicole Napuunoa
KHON2
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.khon2.com

Comments / 0

Related
Page Six

Jason Momoa, Eiza González confirm they’re back together with motorcycle ride

Jason Momoa and Eiza González are back on. The “Aquaman” star and the “Baby Driver” actress confirmed they are a couple again Thursday with a romantic motorcycle ride through Malibu, Calif. Momoa, 42, sported a light pink sweatshirt and khaki slacks for the joyride, while 32-year-old González — who sat behind the hunky star with her arms wrapped tightly around his waist — opted for a letterman jacket and black yoga pants in photos obtained by the Daily Mail. Safety was clearly top of mind for the lovebirds, both of whom wore helmets while taking the actor’s Harley Davidson out for a spin. Momoa...
MALIBU, CA
TravelNoire

Passenger Kicked Off Flight With His Minor Daughter Due To Hawaiian Airlines Mistake

It was supposed to be a regular flight for Ryan DeMarre as he was going to fly from Seattle to Maui earlier this month. However, the travel turned out to be a bad experience for him and his minor daughter. Booked to travel on Hawaiian Airlines Flight 29, DeMarre was kicked off the flight without further explanation by the crew. They only said that his ticket was invalid. The situation was caught on video and shared on TikTok. The video has gone viral and reached over 4 million views.
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
Local
Hawaii Entertainment
State
California State
Honolulu, HI
Entertainment
Local
Hawaii Lifestyle
City
Honolulu, HI
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
Los Angeles, CA
Lifestyle
Honolulu, HI
Lifestyle
State
Hawaii State
lonelyplanet.com

The longest US domestic flight is coming back to take travelers to Hawaii

Travelers wishing to fly between Boston and Hawaii can do so from December © Glowing Earth Photography / 500px. In good news for travelers wishing to fly to Hawaii for some sunshine and sea during the Christmas holidays, Hawaiian Airlines has announced that it will resume the almost 10-hour service between Honolulu and Boston on 18 December.
HONOLULU, HI
TheStreet

Landmark Las Vegas Strip Icon Closes Forever

Change seems to be accelerating on the Las Vegas Strip. From the biggest players including Caesars Entertainment (CZR) - Get Caesars Entertainment Inc. Report, MGM Resorts International (MGM) - Get MGM Resorts International Report, and Wynn Resorts (WYNN) - Get Wynn Resorts Limited Report to the smallest land-owners on the Strip, every inch of land on that 4.2-mile stretch of road appears to be up for debate.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Momoa
natureworldnews.com

Hurricane Bonnie Hits Hawaii This Weekend

Hurricane Bonnie continues to cruise west over the Eastern Pacific Hurricane Basin; while it is projected to weaken and disintegrate over time, remnant rains from the tropical storm might affect Hawaii next week. Bonnie was positioned around 560 miles southwest of the southern point of Baja California, according to the...
HAWAII STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flight Attendants#Hawaiian Airlines#Plastic#Premium Cabin
TheStreet

A Major Airline Just Launched a 15-Hour Nonstop Flight

At a time of constant flight delays and airports brimming with unclaimed luggage, a longer direct flight is almost always safer bet than a short transfer — even if, as those who've been on a flight of more than 10 hours know, it can feel like an entire life has passed by the time you land at your destination.
LIFESTYLE
Fortune

Delta Air Lines CEO just revealed a harsh truth about why your flight was canceled

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. So far, travel this summer has been characterized by long lines at airports, a spate of flight delays and cancellations, and unprecedented amounts of lost luggage. All of which make for one of the most chaotic travel seasons in recent memory.
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Thrillist

Alaska Airlines Has Fall Flights Starting at Just $39 Right Now

Alaska Airlines is giving you the opportunity to save big on your fall travel plans, with a flight sale that starts with one way flights at $39. From now until August 4, at 11:59 pm PT, you can book flights directly through the website to take advantage of the savings of the airline's Take Care sale.
LIFESTYLE
lonelyplanet.com

Honolulu is the latest Hawaiian county to implement a new tourist tax

Honolulu is introducing a new hotel tax that will add an additional 3% surcharge to all hotel and short-term accommodation bookings, including Airbnb stays. A similar measure is already in place in Kaua'i, Maui, and Hawai'i counties. The new 3% tax will be collected from guests staying in hotels and...
HONOLULU, HI

Comments / 0

Community Policy